New Mexico Jury Hands Meta First Child Safety Loss

A Santa Fe jury has delivered a landmark verdict against Meta, ordering $375 million in civil penalties after finding the company misled families about the safety of Facebook and Instagram and put children at risk. The six-week trial ended with a first-of-its-kind jury loss for Meta on child safety, a result that state attorneys general and plaintiffs’ lawyers across the country are studying closely.

While the penalty is a rounding error for a trillion-dollar company, the signal it sends is anything but small: jurors were willing to link platform design and safety assurances to real-world harm and to treat those assurances as deceptive under state consumer law.

Why This Verdict Matters for Consumer Protection and Safety

The award stems from New Mexico’s Unfair Practices Act, which allows up to $5,000 per violation. At $375 million, the jury effectively found tens of thousands of violations—a blueprint other states could try to replicate. The decision provides a legal roadmap: frame platform safety promises and product decisions as consumer deception, not just negligence or speech, and ask jurors to weigh the gap between what was promised and what families experienced.

Crucially, the state persuaded jurors that platform mechanics—recommendation systems, frictionless sharing, and messaging features—can heighten exposure to sexual exploitation and other harms when safeguards falter. That theory skirts some of the thorniest federal shield issues and invites more state-level actions.

Inside the New Mexico Case and the Evidence Presented

The case grew from a 2023 undercover operation in which investigators created decoy accounts portraying users under 14. Those accounts, according to trial evidence, quickly received explicit content and sexual solicitations. Several New Mexico men were later arrested, including two who arrived at a motel expecting to meet a 12-year-old, based on messages to the decoys.

Jurors also saw internal documents and heard from former employees who said safety warnings were raised repeatedly and sidelined. The state argued that Meta’s personalization systems—the same engines that make advertising effective—can also help offenders find and contact minors when safety guardrails are weak.

Meta has maintained that it works hard to keep people safe and plans to appeal. The company points to teen-specific protections, such as defaulting young users into more restrictive settings, limiting unwanted direct messages, and parental supervision tools introduced in recent years. Expect Meta to challenge both the factual findings and the application of New Mexico’s consumer law on appeal.

Testimony That Swayed Jurors on Safety and Design Risks

Former senior staff told the jury that product growth consistently outran safety priorities. One longtime engineering leader described warning executives after his own teen faced sexual advances on Instagram, arguing that recommendation algorithms could amplify predatory behavior if not tightly constrained. A former vice president said he left unconvinced that top leadership treated safety as a core priority.

Jurors also viewed a deposition from Meta’s CEO, who characterized research on platform addictiveness as inconclusive. State lawyers countered with internal materials suggesting certain features were built to stimulate reward pathways and extend time on app. The clash over what Meta knew—and how candidly it talked about that knowledge with families—sat at the heart of the deception claim.

What Comes Next in New Mexico as Bench Trial Begins

A second phase of the case, a bench trial on public nuisance claims scheduled to begin May 4, could yield additional penalties and court-ordered changes to Meta’s products. Remedies on the table include stricter age assurance, expanded parental controls, and new friction around features that expose minors to adults they do not know. Unlike the jury phase, the judge alone will decide those questions.

Even absent new monetary penalties, structural remedies could be far more consequential. Product mandates would ripple nationwide, because building a New Mexico-only version of core systems—recommendations, messaging, and content discovery—would be operationally difficult and risky.

A National Test Case Shaping Youth Online Safety Law

The verdict lands amid a wave of youth-safety litigation. A coalition of state attorneys general sued in 2023, alleging that features across Meta’s apps are designed to keep kids hooked. In Los Angeles, jurors are deliberating in a separate case brought by a 20-year-old who says she became addicted to social media as a child, with claims echoing those in New Mexico. Meanwhile, thousands of personal injury lawsuits over adolescent social media harms are consolidated before a federal judge in California.

Courts have been increasingly receptive to product design and marketing claims, which are harder for platforms to dismiss under federal liability shields. New Mexico’s win gives those arguments fresh momentum and provides concrete evidentiary themes—decoy stings, internal warnings, and safety promises—that other plaintiffs can mirror.

Why Parents and Platforms Are Watching This Case Closely

Public-health and usage trends elevate the stakes. The Surgeon General warned in 2023 that social media poses significant risks to youth mental health and urged stronger safeguards. Pew Research Center reports that teen adoption is near universal—roughly 95% use at least one major platform—and many report near-constant use. When that reality meets evidence that teens can be quickly contacted by unknown adults, jurors may ask tougher questions about safety-by-design.

For Meta, an appeal is coming. For other platforms, the message is clear: generic safety statements and optional tools may no longer satisfy courts if internal records show known hazards and slow fixes. New Mexico has now put a jury stamp on that view, and the rest of the country is watching what the bench trial—and the inevitable appeals—decide next.