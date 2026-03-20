Nevada Judge Temporarily Bans Kalshi From Operating

Kalshi’s betting-style markets have hit a wall in Nevada. A state judge granted a temporary restraining order that halts the federally regulated prediction exchange from operating in the state, escalating a fast-moving dispute over whether event contracts are commodities under federal oversight or gambling products subject to state control.

What the Court Ordered in the Nevada Kalshi Case

According to court filings, Judge Jason D. Woodbury concluded that Kalshi is not licensed under the Nevada Gaming Control Act and, because the company takes a commission on contract trades, its model fits the state’s definition of a “percentage game.” That designation is pivotal: in Nevada, percentage games are gambling, which triggers licensure and strict age limits.

The temporary order pauses Kalshi’s activity in Nevada while the case proceeds, with a hearing on whether to extend the restraint scheduled for early next month. For now, Nevadans cannot legally access Kalshi’s markets, even if they are compliant with federal rules elsewhere.

Regulators Say Licenses and Age Rules Apply

The Nevada Gaming Control Board sued earlier this year seeking to block Kalshi’s in-state operations. The complaint argues that Kalshi facilitates wagers without the requisite state gaming licenses and allows users under 21, contradicting Nevada’s minimum gambling age. State regulators also cite the platform’s fee structure as evidence that the company profits directly from gaming activity within Nevada’s borders.

With Nevada’s gaming ecosystem generating record revenues in recent years—statewide gaming win surpassed $15 billion in 2023, per the Nevada Gaming Control Board—regulators are especially sensitive to unlicensed operators and consumer-protection gaps around age verification, dispute resolution, and fund segregation.

Kalshi’s Federal Shield Argument on Preemption

Kalshi counters that it is a registered designated contract market overseen by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. In its view, the Commodity Exchange Act places its event contracts squarely under federal jurisdiction, preempting state gambling regimes. The company points to its federally mandated compliance controls—market surveillance, KYC/AML checks, and clearing protocols—as evidence that it operates a financial exchange, not a sportsbook.

The judge, however, signaled that the preemption question is unsettled. Courts have long recognized robust state authority over gambling, even as the CFTC regulates derivatives. The clash mirrors broader uncertainty about where “event contracts” sit on the spectrum between financial hedging and wagering, a line that remains blurry for elections, policy outcomes, and other real-world events.

A Growing State vs. Federal Flashpoint Emerges

Nevada’s action landed days after Arizona’s attorney general filed a 20-count criminal complaint alleging Kalshi ran an unlicensed gambling operation in that state. Federal officials have signaled discomfort with criminalizing activity by federally supervised exchanges, framing the matter as a jurisdictional dispute rather than a law-enforcement issue. That posture sets up a potential showdown between state attorneys general and federal market regulators.

Similar frictions have rippled through the sector. The CFTC fined Polymarket $1.4 million in 2022 and required it to limit U.S. access, while PredictIt spent years in litigation after the CFTC moved to withdraw a no-action letter covering its small-stakes academic markets. By contrast, the Iowa Electronic Markets continues under a decades-old no-action framework with tight investment caps, highlighting how guardrails and scale shape regulatory tolerance.

Why Nevada’s Decision Matters for Prediction Markets

Beyond Kalshi, the order underscores how states guard their gaming prerogatives even as prediction markets attract mainstream interest. The American Gaming Association reports that commercial gaming revenue exceeded $66 billion in 2023, with legal sports betting contributing more than $11 billion. Prediction markets tap similar consumer demand but operate on outcomes beyond sports, complicating traditional licensing categories and compliance playbooks.

For payment processors, brokers, and market makers, the ruling increases operational risk: a platform deemed lawful under federal rules may still face state-level injunctions, forcing geofencing, user offboarding, or product redesign on a state-by-state basis. For traders, the practical consequence is fragmentation—access can change overnight based on local enforcement.

What Comes Next in the Nevada Kalshi Court Fight

The next procedural step is the court’s hearing on whether to convert the temporary order into a longer-lasting injunction. Kalshi can fight on preemption grounds, seek to tailor access restrictions to Nevada, or pursue state licensing—each path with trade-offs in cost, speed, and precedent. Parallel proceedings in Arizona, along with any further moves by the CFTC, will shape whether this becomes a narrow, state-specific dispute or a test case for the entire prediction industry.

One way or another, Nevada’s decision forces a harder, overdue question: Are event contracts financial instruments to be hedged and cleared, or bets to be booked and monitored by gaming agencies? Until that question is answered decisively, operators and users should expect more patchwork rules, more courtrooms, and more whiplash.