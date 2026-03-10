Mubi Prime Video Add-On Slashed 50% To $7.49

Prime Video subscribers have a rare chance to add Mubi at a steep discount: the cinephile-focused service is available as a Prime Video Channel for $7.49 per month for the first three months, a 50% cut from its usual $14.99. That’s $22.50 in total savings for anyone looking to inject a dose of festival favorites, global gems, and curated discoveries into their queue without juggling another standalone app.

What You Get With The Mubi Channel On Prime Video

Mubi is known for its meticulous curation: rotating spotlights on auteurs, carefully programmed collections, and a library that skews toward festival standouts, restored classics, and under-the-radar debuts. Instead of chasing the biggest franchise, Mubi leans into discovery—think retrospectives of directors like Agnès Varda or Chantal Akerman, and fresh arthouse arrivals that win prizes at Cannes, Berlin, and Venice.

Adding Mubi through Prime Video means one bill, one app, and zero extra logins. The channel’s films live inside your existing Prime Video interface across TV, mobile, and web, so it folds neatly into your current watchlists and profiles. Mubi’s programming itself is ad-free, and its channel acts like an extension of your Prime Video library rather than a separate ecosystem to manage.

Why This Price Matters In A Costly Streaming Market

Streamflation has reshaped viewing habits. Industry tracker Antenna has repeatedly flagged record-high churn as consumers cut, pause, and rotate services more aggressively in response to price hikes. Meanwhile, Nielsen’s The Gauge reports streaming now commands the largest share of U.S. TV viewing, intensifying competition for attention—and deals.

Against that backdrop, $7.49 is unusually aggressive. It undercuts the list price of niche film rivals like Criterion Channel (about $10.99 per month) and lands well below the ad-free tiers of mass-market services such as Netflix (around $15.49) and Max (about $15.99). With Mubi’s standard plan at $14.99, this channel promo essentially halves the cost of sampling a curated catalogue that rarely goes on sale.

The timing also dovetails with Prime Video’s broader changes, including the introduction of ads on its base tier and a separate fee for ad-free viewing. For subscribers who still want an uninterrupted film experience, adding an ad-free channel like Mubi can restore some of that premium feel at a discounted rate—without leaving the Prime Video app.

Who This Suits And What To Watch First On Mubi

This deal squarely targets filmgoers who value guidance over glut. If you spend more time browsing than watching, Mubi’s editorial notes, curated series, and filmmaker spotlights act like a built-in festival programmer. It’s a strong fit for film students, critics-in-training, and anyone building a global cinema foundation—Latin American breakthroughs, New Korean Cinema, European auteurs, and emerging voices from Africa and South Asia routinely rotate through the lineup.

Mubi’s investment in tastemaking extends beyond streaming. The company took a majority stake in renowned sales agent The Match Factory, strengthening its pipeline for award-winning and boundary-pushing films. That integration often translates to quicker availability of festival favorites on the platform, plus occasional Mubi releases that move from theaters to streaming under the same curator’s eye.

How The Savings Work And What To Check Before Renewal

The math is straightforward: $7.49 per month for three months totals $22.47 versus $44.97 at full price, for roughly $22.50 in savings. After the introductory window, the channel renews at the standard $14.99 unless you cancel.

As with most Prime Video Channel promotions, eligibility can vary by region and account status. Some offers exclude customers who recently subscribed to the same channel, and taxes may apply. You can start and stop channels via the Manage Your Prime Video Channels page, so setting a calendar reminder to reevaluate before renewal is a smart move.

Bottom Line: A Low-Risk Way To Sample Mubi On Prime

If your streaming mix is long on blockbusters and short on festival fare, this Mubi channel promo is a low-risk way to rebalance. For less than the cost of a single movie ticket each month, you get a handpicked slate of global cinema, folded seamlessly into Prime Video—and a break from the endless scroll.