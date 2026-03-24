Metro by T-Mobile Launches 50% Off Unlimited 5G

Metro by T-Mobile just fired a shot across the bow of the prepaid market, cutting the price of its Unlimited 5G plan to $20 per month for six months—50% off the regular $40 rate. The offer wraps unlimited talk, text, and 5G data into a simple, predictable bill with taxes and fees included, a five-year price guarantee, and no activation fee. For anyone tired of juggling Wi-Fi passwords or scrutinizing surprise charges, this is the rare deal that actually simplifies connectivity.

What This 50% Off Plan Includes and Key Details

The headline numbers are straightforward: $20 per month for six months (a $120 total savings) on Metro’s Unlimited 5G plan. You get unlimited data on T-Mobile’s 5G and LTE networks, plus unlimited talk and text. Because taxes and fees are baked in, $20 is what you pay—not a starting price that balloons at checkout. There’s also no activation fee, and Metro is locking in the base plan price for five years, a rare level of bill predictability in wireless.

Perks matter, too. Customers get access to T-Mobile Tuesdays for weekly rewards and discounts, and Scam Shield tools to help filter robocalls—quality-of-life features that are usually paywalled or reserved for pricier postpaid plans.

Network performance and 5G coverage across the U.S.

This deal rides on T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G footprint, which independent testing firms routinely rank at or near the top for availability and consistency. Recent reports from Opensignal and Ookla have repeatedly credited T-Mobile with broad 5G reach across urban and suburban corridors, with expanding coverage along highways and into smaller towns. T-Mobile has also stated that its mid-band “Ultra Capacity” 5G covers hundreds of millions of people in the U.S., a key factor for real-world speeds in dense areas.

In practice, this means smoother mapping, faster app downloads, and more reliable video calls when you’re on the move. For context, streaming HD video can consume around 3GB per hour; according to the Ericsson Mobility Report, average monthly data use per smartphone in North America is already north of 20GB and climbing. An unlimited plan isn’t just a convenience in 2026—it’s table stakes for modern mobile life.

Price lock details and the important fine print

The five-year price guarantee is the standout here. Wireless pricing tends to creep over time, often through fees and surcharges that appear after the promotional period. By guaranteeing the plan rate for five years and including taxes and fees upfront, Metro removes two of the biggest budgeting headaches. As with most unlimited prepaid plans, speeds may be temporarily slower during periods of network congestion, but there’s no contract to worry about and no activation fee to get started.

The discounted $20 rate applies when you prepay for the six-month period. After that window, the plan returns to its standard $40 per month—still with the price lock and taxes and fees included. For many users, locking in a half-year at $20 is effectively subsidizing day-to-day connectivity through peak travel, school, or work cycles.

Who this 50% off Metro Unlimited 5G deal best fits

Remote and hybrid workers who depend on tethering or reliable 5G during commutes.

Students and families managing multiple lines who want a predictable bill with no surprise taxes or fees.

Travelers and gig workers who can’t gamble on café Wi‑Fi and need strong coverage across metro areas and major routes.

Anyone currently paying $40–$50 per month for a comparable prepaid unlimited plan without a long-term price guarantee.

How it stacks up to rival prepaid unlimited plans

Among the big three carriers’ prepaid brands, unlimited plans commonly land in the $40–$50 range per line before taxes and fees, and multi-year price locks are uncommon. The $20 promotional window undercuts the field decisively, while the five-year guarantee and fee-inclusive billing differentiate the plan even after it reverts to $40. Independent testing has shown that T-Mobile’s 5G availability and consistency frequently lead national peers, which strengthens the overall value proposition for heavy data users.

Real-world example of savings and daily 5G benefits

Consider a creator who uploads short-form video throughout the day and navigates between shoots in busy downtown areas. With mid-band 5G, clips post faster, live streams are steadier, and turn-by-turn navigation doesn’t stall when the network is crowded. Over a six-month period at $20 per month, that user saves $120 versus the standard rate—while gaining weekly perks and robocall protection that reduce friction outside the camera roll.

Bottom line on Metro’s limited-time 50% off offer

Metro by T-Mobile’s 50% off Unlimited 5G promo combines three things consumers rarely get at the same time: a truly low entry price, transparent billing that includes taxes and fees, and a five-year price lock. Layer in a 5G network that independent firms consistently rank among the most available in the U.S., and you have a standout prepaid offer. If you’ve been waiting for a reason to ditch data anxiety and unpredictable bills, this is it.