LEGO Offers Free Botanicals Picture Frame With $150 Spend

LEGO has rolled out a timely gift with purchase for fans of its blooming Botanical Collection: a free Floral Picture Frame automatically added to your order when you spend $150 or more at LEGO.com. The promotion is live for a limited time and subject to availability, so carts that reach the threshold should see the bonus appear at checkout.

What the Free Floral Picture Frame Gift Set Includes

The Floral Picture Frame is a 310-piece build designed to double as cheerful decor and a practical keepsake. The frame is detailed with brick-built blossoms—roses, daisies, cineraria, delphinium, pussy willow, and camellia—arranged to create a textured border around your photo.

Once assembled, it can be displayed vertically or horizontally, making it flexible for desks, bookshelves, or wall mounting. Aesthetically, it syncs with the recently released Botanicals Flower Wall, so collectors looking to create a cohesive gallery of LEGO florals will find this GWP ties the look together.

How to Qualify and Best Buys to Reach $150

The threshold is straightforward: add $150 or more of qualifying products to your LEGO.com cart and the free set should be included automatically while supplies last. If you’re shopping higher-ticket builds, you’ll clear the bar in one shot. Recent premium releases, like a Milky Way Galaxy display set around $199.99 or a Claude Monet-inspired art build priced at $249.99, are easy triggers for the offer.

You can also mix and match smaller sets to hit the mark. Among the seasonally relevant picks are Botanicals Magnolia Branches at $49.99 and creature builds like Floating Sea Otters at $119.99. Families can round out the total with new LEGO Star Wars Smart Play sets, which span roughly $39.99 to $159.99, depending on the model. With more than 40 new sets landing recently across themes, there’s no shortage of ways to reach the freebie.

Pro tip: thresholds are typically calculated before tax and after discounts, so apply any vouchers first and confirm the frame appears in your basket prior to payment. If you’re a LEGO Insiders member, you’ll still earn points on the purchase that triggers the gift, increasing the effective value of the deal.

Why This Gift With Purchase Matters for Fans

Gift-with-purchase campaigns have become a strategic staple for LEGO, especially around big drops and seasonal refreshes. They encourage fans to bundle wish-list items, and they tend to reward collectors who shop early. The LEGO Group’s recent earnings updates have consistently highlighted strong momentum in its 18+ lineup; themed bonuses like this one are catnip for adult builders who curate display pieces with a unified look.

There’s also long-term value to consider. BrickLink sales data shows that past limited GWPs—think 40567 Forest Hideout and holiday micro-builds—often maintain healthy resale interest after they retire, especially when they complement a popular theme. While the Floral Picture Frame is a more niche accessory than a standalone build, its tie-in with the Botanicals range gives it outsize appeal for display-minded collectors.

Tips to Secure Your Free Floral Picture Frame Gift With Purchase

Move early if you can. GWPs are typically “while supplies last,” and allocation can vary by region. If the set doesn’t appear in your cart after you’ve crossed $150, try removing and re-adding items or contacting customer service before you finalize checkout—once orders are placed, retroactive gifts are rarely added.

Consider building a themed bundle. Pair the new Flower Wall with Magnolia Branches to create a coordinated display, or choose a statement art or space set and pad the total with a smaller Creator or LEGO Star Wars Smart Play kit. This not only unlocks the bonus but also maximizes LEGO Insiders points you can later redeem for discounts or exclusive rewards.

Finally, remember that thresholds and eligibility can differ by market and channel. Stick to LEGO.com for the cleanest path, review the promotional terms on the product pages, and verify the bonus in your cart before you check out. If you’ve been eyeing a bigger build, this is an easy way to add a seasonal accent piece to your collection at no extra cost.