Last Chance To Stream 2026 Oscar Nominees

The countdown is on, and the best way to hit the red carpet informed is to queue up the nominees now. With studios staggering releases across subscription platforms and storefronts, this is your at-a-glance guide to where the major contenders are streaming before envelopes open. According to Nielsen’s The Gauge, streaming regularly commands around 40% of U.S. TV time, which means most of this year’s buzzy titles are just a click away.

Availability can shift by region and tier, so check your plan’s catalog and keep an eye on PVOD windows. The Academy’s eligibility rules still require qualifying theatrical runs, but for viewers at home, the vast majority of nominees have landed on mainstream services or reputable library platforms.

Where to Stream the 2026 Best Picture Nominees

Bugonia on Peacock: Emma Stone leads a reality-bending alien invasion thriller. It’s streaming in full on Peacock.

F1 The Movie on Apple TV: Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem headline the motorsport drama. Stream it on Apple’s service.

Frankenstein on Netflix: Guillermo del Toro’s Gothic vision reimagines the classic tale. It’s available to stream on Netflix.

Hamnet Buy or Rent: Chloé Zhao’s Shakespeare drama is currently on digital storefronts such as Prime Video and Apple TV, with a Peacock streaming window expected later.

Marty Supreme Buy or Rent: The Timothée Chalamet-fronted original is on Apple TV and other stores for digital purchase or rental.

One Battle After Another on HBO Max: A sprawling political epic with showstopping set pieces is streaming on HBO Max.

The Secret Agent Buy or Rent: Kleber Mendonça Filho’s tense historical thriller is available on Prime Video and additional PVOD platforms.

Sentimental Value Buy or Rent: Norway’s acclaimed family dramedy is rentable or purchasable on Amazon’s Prime Video store.

Sinners on HBO Max: Ryan Coogler’s audacious, blood-soaked ode to Black art leads the field with 16 nominations. Stream it on HBO Max.

Train Dreams on Netflix: A lyrical American odyssey starring Joel Edgerton is now streaming on Netflix.

Animated International And Documentary Picks

Elio on Disney+: Pixar’s misunderstood hero lands on Disney+ for family-night catch-up.

KPop Demon Hunters on Netflix: A crowd-pleasing genre mashup with an Original Song nod, streaming on Netflix.

Zootopia 2 Buy or Rent: The sequel is in its PVOD phase across major digital stores.

Arco Buy or Rent: This hand-drawn favorite is available to purchase or rent on leading storefronts.

The Perfect Neighbor on Netflix: A tense international feature streaming on Netflix.

All the Empty Rooms on Netflix: A moody drama in the international field, now on Netflix.

Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud on HBO Max: A powerful documentary available on HBO Max.

Children No More Were and Are Gone on Apple TV: A wrenching doc feature on Apple’s platform.

The Devil Is Busy on HBO Max: Another non-fiction standout streaming on HBO Max.

Perfectly A Strangeness on Criterion Channel: An art-house essential available on the cinephile-focused Criterion Channel.

Butcher’s Stain and Jane Austen’s Period Drama on Kanopy: Stream both free with a supported library card via Kanopy, a platform often cited by the American Library Association for broadening access to film culture.

Butterfly, A Friend of Dorothy, and Forevergreen on YouTube: Several shortlisted or nominated shorts are legitimately available on YouTube, typically via studio or filmmaker channels.

Two People Exchanging Saliva via The New Yorker: This category favorite streams through The New Yorker’s film program.

Original Songs And Craft Contenders To Cue Up

“I Lied To You” from Sinners on HBO Max and “Train Dreams” from Train Dreams on Netflix are embedded in their respective films, making them easy awards-night listens.

“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters is on Netflix, while “Dear Me” from Diane Warren Relentless streams on Kanopy. “Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi is available via Jolt Films releases.

Below-the-line standouts like The Alabama Solution on HBO Max and Come See Me in the Good Light on Apple TV illustrate how production design, sound, and editing nominees are distributed across a handful of major platforms.

Theatrical-Only Releases and PVOD Holdouts to Note

Some titles are still exclusive to cinemas, including Avatar Fire and Ash, Cutting Through Rocks, and Sirāt. The Three Sisters has not yet announced a home platform. If you need them before the show, check local listings or look for last-minute PVOD drops on Apple TV and Prime Video stores.

Pro Tips for a Fast, Affordable Awards Catch-Up

Bundle and pivot: Ad-supported tiers can reduce costs by 20–50% compared to ad-free plans, and many services now offer monthly bundles. Antenna and Ampere Analysis note that flexible month-to-month switching is how many viewers optimize award-season binges.

Leverage your library: Kanopy and similar services partner with public libraries and universities, giving free access to multiple nominees and shorts. It’s one of the fastest ways to close gaps without adding subscriptions.

Mind the map: Rights vary by country. A VPN can change your apparent location, but platforms may restrict access to protect licensing, and terms of service apply. The Motion Picture Association’s research underscores how legitimate options have expanded rapidly, so you can usually find a legal stream or rental somewhere in your market.

Build a watchlist by category, prioritize shorter runtimes and shorts first, then tackle Best Picture contenders. With the nominees above spread across Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV, Peacock, and reputable PVOD stores, you can credibly cover the field before the big night—and watch along like a pro when the winners are announced.