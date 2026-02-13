Krispy Kreme Launches Free Dozen Giveaway

Krispy Kreme is rolling out a major giveaway, putting 13,000 free Original Glazed dozens into the hands of randomly selected in-store guests at participating U.S. shops. Winners receive a coupon at the register redeemable for a dozen Original Glazed with any purchase during a limited 13-day window. Here’s how it works and how to give yourself the best shot at snagging one.

How the Free Dozen Giveaway Works at Krispy Kreme

The promotion is straightforward: walk into a participating Krispy Kreme, make a purchase or interact at checkout, and you might be randomly selected to receive a coupon good for a free Original Glazed dozen. There’s no sweepstakes entry form or code to remember—selection happens in-store.

Each coupon can be redeemed with any purchase during a defined 13-day redemption period that begins shortly after the giveaway day. In other words, you won’t necessarily leave with the free box immediately; you’ll secure the coupon first, then cash it in on a subsequent visit when it’s convenient for you.

The fine print that matters: it’s limited to participating U.S. shops, winners are chosen at random, and a purchase is required when you redeem the coupon. Krispy Kreme outlined the details in its announcement and is directing guests to check with local shops for participation and availability.

Your Best Shot at Scoring a Coupon at Participating Shops

Show up in person at a participating shop. This giveaway is happening at the register, so delivery and third-party apps aren’t likely to qualify. If you’re unsure whether your location is participating, call ahead—many stores will confirm involvement and hours.

Go earlier in the day if you can. Stores are typically best stocked and fully staffed early, and giveaways tend to create surges. Arriving before peak rush may improve your overall experience, even though the selection itself remains random.

If you have multiple Krispy Kreme locations nearby, consider visiting another participating shop if your schedule allows. Policies can vary by location, so always follow local guidance and respect any limits that staff communicate at the counter.

Why Krispy Kreme Is Betting on Free Dozens

Freebies are a proven traffic magnet in quick-service retail, and Krispy Kreme has a long history of using limited-time offers to create lines and buzz—from National Doughnut Day giveaways to seasonal flavor drops. The brand operates in more than 30 countries with nearly 400 shops across the U.S., and high-visibility promotions help keep its signature Original Glazed front and center.

There’s also a timely tie-in: sweets are a perennial top gift around this season. The National Retail Federation’s annual Valentine’s survey consistently ranks candy at the top of intended purchases, making a doughnut freebie an on-brand nudge to step inside and sample seasonal flavors.

Valentine’s Collection Adds More Sweet Incentive

Krispy Kreme has paired the giveaway with a limited Valentine’s lineup packaged in themed dozen boxes. Standout creations include I Love You a Choco-Lot, a heart-shaped doughnut filled with chocolate-flavored Kreme and finished with red vanilla icing and a chocolate bow.

The Teddy Bear Cookies & Kreme features a heart doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, filled with Cookies & Kreme, and decorated with a white chocolate bear face for a playful touch.

You’re Berry Sweet brings a fruity note, filling a heart doughnut with Kreme and coating it in strawberry-flavored icing with a red vanilla drizzle and XOXO sugar accent.

Rounding it out, Sprinkled with Love starts with an Original Glazed, piped with buttercream-flavored frosting and topped with festive heart sprinkles—an easy crowd-pleaser next to a cup of coffee.

Key Fine Print to Remember Before You Go

Coupons are awarded to randomly selected guests at participating U.S. shops only. Availability and participation can vary by location, so check with your local store before you go.

Each coupon is redeemable for one Original Glazed dozen with any purchase during a fixed 13-day redemption window that follows the giveaway day. Keep your coupon safe and verify the expiration details printed on it.

Selection is random and supplies are finite. If you don’t score a coupon on your first visit, consider returning at a different time or another participating shop if practical, and always be courteous to staff who manage the flow during high-demand promotions.

Bottom line: there’s no guaranteed hack, but showing up, confirming participation, and timing your visit wisely can maximize your chances—and even if luck doesn’t strike, the seasonal dozen offers a timely consolation prize.