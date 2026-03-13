JoJo’s Plastics And Radiation Headline Netflix Week

Netflix’s latest weekly slate pairs high-octane anime with headline-grabbing nonfiction and a chilling historical drama. The marquee arrival is JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run, the long-awaited adaptation of one of manga’s most beloved arcs. It’s joined by The Plastic Detox, a fertility-and-microplastics investigation with real-world stakes, and Radioactive Emergency, a Brazilian series dramatizing one of the most consequential radiological accidents in history. Horror fans also get a full Saw marathon, while a mix of new seasons, stand-up, and prestige catalog films round out the week.

The Headliner JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run

Hirohiko Araki’s Steel Ball Run is the JoJo epic many fans cite as their favorite, and for good reason. Set against an 1890 transcontinental horse race, it laces Western Americana with JoJo’s signature flamboyance, supernatural duels, and ingenious power mechanics. The cross-country premise gives animators room to flex with desert vistas, boomtown back alleys, and set-piece showdowns that escalate in both imagination and stakes. Expect conversation-driving twists and a wave of first-time viewers jumping into JoJo via one of its most accessible entry points.

Documentary Spotlight The Plastic Detox

The Plastic Detox follows couples navigating infertility while probing a pervasive question: how are microplastics and petrochemical additives intersecting with human health? The film taps into a mounting body of research. Scientists at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam detected microplastics in human blood in 2022, and separate teams have reported particles in placental tissue—findings that have intensified scrutiny of the everyday materials surrounding us. The Endocrine Society has long warned that chemicals such as phthalates and BPA can interfere with hormone systems, and the OECD estimates only ~9% of plastic waste is recycled globally, highlighting how persistent these materials are in our environment.

While documentaries aren’t peer-reviewed studies, this one aims to translate complex toxicology into relatable stakes, letting viewers watch in real time as families weigh lifestyle changes and policy blind spots. Given how quickly microplastics have gone from abstract concept to kitchen-table concern, don’t be surprised if this title fuels renewed calls for transparency in supply chains and food-contact materials.

True-Story Thriller Radioactive Emergency

Radioactive Emergency dramatizes the Goiânia accident, a 1987 catastrophe in Brazil triggered when scrap scavengers unknowingly breached a discarded radiotherapy device containing cesium-137. The International Atomic Energy Agency’s case report details how contamination spread through neighborhoods via curiosity, touch, and even celebratory gatherings around the glowing powder. Authorities screened more than 100,000 people; 249 were confirmed contaminated and four victims died, with long-term health monitoring extending for years. The series leans on that documented timeline to explore crisis communication, stigma, and the painstaking cleanup that followed.

It’s a rare look at radiological risk outside of nuclear plant narratives, and a reminder of why secure disposal, public health messaging, and interagency coordination matter. For viewers drawn to fact-based disasters that illuminate systemic lessons, this one lands squarely in the Chernobyl-to-mine-like lineage of sober, gripping television.

Horror Drop: The Saw Saga Lands On Netflix

Netflix is unloading a full cart of Jigsaw content, from the scrappy original through later installments that swing between mythology-building and Grand Guignol engineering. Having the mainline Saw films, plus Jigsaw and Saw X, in one place invites a chronological binge and a fresh appraisal of how the franchise evolved its moral calculus and trap design language. Expect a social feed spike as fans debate which entries still cut deepest, and newcomers discover just how much connective tissue there is beneath the gore.

Also New This Week On Netflix: Series And Films

Crime and romance return with fresh chapters of Fatal Seduction and Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black, while period coming-of-age favorite Eva Lasting adds a new season. For fantasy-minded families, Unicorn Academy opens a new “Secrets Revealed” chapter, and action fans get a sequel jolt with Nobody 2.

Stand-up lands via Mark Normand’s None Too Pleased, and a trio of animated radio show adaptations arrives with The Ricky Gervais Show seasons, bringing back the era when podcast banter turned into sketchbook animation. International drama expands with Season 2 of Furies Resistance, while That Night adds to the week’s darker, character-forward fare.

On the catalog side, prestige fixtures like The Talented Mr. Ripley and Titanic return to the carousel, joined by the tear-jerking Miracle in Cell No. 7. It’s a smart blend: buzzy premieres for appointment viewing, plus comfort rewatch cinema that reliably bumps time-spent metrics. Nielsen’s streaming charts have repeatedly shown that familiar films surge when they’re easy to find in one hub, and this lineup caters to precisely that behavior.

Bottom Line: What To Queue First This Netflix Week

Start with Steel Ball Run for watercooler momentum, pivot to The Plastic Detox if you want a conversation starter backed by real research threads, and line up Radioactive Emergency when you’re ready for a thoughtful, fact-rooted thriller. After that, pick your poison—either the full Saw gauntlet or a comfort-classic night at sea with Titanic. It’s a week built for range, and Netflix is clearly betting that breadth beats niche.