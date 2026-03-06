Hulu and Disney+ ad bundle drops to $4.99 for three months

The month’s standout streaming bargain is official: Hulu and Disney+ together for just $4.99 per month. It’s a limited-time introductory rate for the ad-supported bundle that runs for your first three months, turning two of the biggest on-demand libraries into a coffee-priced impulse buy.

At $4.99, you’re shaving $8 off the standard $12.99 bundle rate each month and paying only $14.97 across the full promo window. In a year defined by streaming price hikes and service reshuffles, this is the rare deal that actually moves the needle on value.

What the $4.99 Hulu and Disney+ bundle includes

The offer covers ad-supported tiers of both Hulu and Disney+. That means a deep catalog of prestige series and next-day TV on Hulu alongside Disney’s tentpoles — Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Disney Animation, and National Geographic — on Disney+.

Think FX and network hits on Hulu (The Bear, Abbott Elementary, Shogun via FX) plus franchise fare on Disney+ (The Mandalorian, Loki, animated classics, and nature docs). It’s breadth and brand power in one login duo, with monthly billing and the option to cancel anytime.

Eligibility and key fine print for this limited offer

This promotion targets new and eligible returning customers. If you’ve had an active Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+, or existing bundle subscription very recently, you likely won’t qualify. The subscription auto-renews at the regular $12.99 bundle price after the first three months unless you cancel. Taxes apply, and availability can vary by region.

It’s the standard ad experience, so expect commercial breaks. There’s no ESPN+ baked into this specific bundle, and premium add-ons (like live TV or premium channels) cost extra.

How the savings stack up against standard pricing

Individually, Hulu and Disney+ list for about $11.99 each, or $23.98 combined. The everyday bundle already trims that to $12.99 — roughly a 46% break. This promo slices another $8 off, bringing the entry price to $4.99 and pushing total savings to roughly 79% versus paying for both separately during the promo period.

In practical terms, you’re paying the equivalent of a single-ad-tier service and getting two full platforms. Over three months, that’s $24 kept in your pocket compared with the standard bundle rate, and nearly $57 saved compared with subscribing to both à la carte.

How this bundle compares to other streamers’ pricing

Most major ad-supported plans from competing streamers now land in the roughly $6 to $10 range per month. By undercutting that floor for a two-service bundle, this offer becomes a low-risk way to sample two complementary catalogs without commitment.

Industry trackers note the momentum behind ad tiers: Antenna reports that ad-supported plans account for a growing share of new SVOD sign-ups, and Insider Intelligence has highlighted how ad tiers help services manage churn. Nielsen’s The Gauge has shown streaming claiming more than 38% of total TV time in the U.S., underscoring why platforms are courting price-sensitive viewers with promos like this.

Why this streaming deal matters right now for viewers

Churn — the habit of hopping between services — has become a defining feature of the streaming economy. Antenna has pegged monthly churn for U.S. SVODs in the mid-single digits, while Kantar’s research shows many households juggling five or more subscriptions at any given time. Deep discounts make it easier to rotate in a pair of services, catch up on buzzy series, and reassess later without sinking a full-price month.

For Disney, the move also bolsters cross-pollination: families may come for Pixar or Star Wars and stay for Hulu’s adult dramas and comedies, or vice versa. That portfolio effect is exactly what bundles are designed to achieve.

What to watch first on Hulu and Disney+ this month

If you’re deal-hopping with a plan, line up a fast-track queue. On Hulu, recent awards magnets and next-day network hits are easy wins: The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, Shogun via FX, and a rotating slate of true-crime and documentaries. Disney+ is the franchise capital: dive into the latest Marvel series, rewatch a Star Wars arc, or queue family movie nights with new releases alongside evergreen animated classics.

Documentary fans can balance it out with National Geographic’s nature epics on Disney+ and FX’s docuseries on Hulu — a combination that feels like two different TV moods under one bill.

Bottom line: a standout low-cost streaming bundle deal

At $4.99 per month for three months, the Hulu–Disney+ ad-supported bundle is the month’s most compelling mainstream streaming deal. It’s straightforward, meaningfully cheaper than the norm, and perfect for anyone looking to maximize variety without bloating their bill. Set a reminder before auto-renewal kicks in — and enjoy the rare promo that delivers real value.