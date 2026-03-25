HP Slashes PC And Printer Prices In Amazon Spring Sale

HP is leaning into Amazon’s Big Spring Sale with aggressive markdowns across laptops, desktops, monitors, and home-office printers, positioning the brand as one of the event’s most active PC makers. We’re seeing deep cuts on pro-grade notebooks, family-ready all-in-ones, gaming screens, and ink-saving printers—an unusually broad sweep that signals HP is chasing both home and business buyers.

Standout examples include sizable price drops on EliteBook and OmniBook configurations with Intel Core Ultra chips, mid-teens discounts on Omen gaming laptops, and material savings on the Omen 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitor. On the print side, HP’s tank-based Smart Tank models are dipping by roughly 31%, with bundles that include enough ink to cover casual printing for years.

Why HP Is Going Big During Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

The timing isn’t accidental. Market researchers at IDC and Canalys have flagged a multi-quarter PC refresh cycle as organizations modernize fleets and households replace aging machines, with AI-capable laptops and Windows 11 migration driving intent. HP’s latest earnings commentary also pointed to stabilizing consumer demand and improving commercial pipelines, a setup where promotional bursts can meaningfully accelerate share gains.

There’s a practical angle for shoppers, too. Component pricing has normalized after pandemic-era spikes, so discounts today often translate to better-spec systems—not just older stock being cleared. HP is using that tailwind to push configurations with 32GB–64GB RAM, 1TB SSDs, and newer Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen platforms into sub-$1,000 to midrange territory.

Standout Laptop And Desktop Offers Worth Grabbing Now

On the premium portable front, the HP EliteBook 6 G1i with an Intel Core Ultra 7, a 1TB SSD, and a hefty 64GB of memory is showing a drop near $900 off typical pricing, bringing workstation-like multitasking to road warriors who usually pay much more. That kind of memory headroom is rare in thin business notebooks and pays dividends in browser-heavy workflows, creative suites, and local AI tasks.

If screen real estate matters, the OmniBook 7 17.3-inch model with an Intel Core Ultra 7 and 32GB RAM is also discounted, often bundled with Windows 11 Pro and cooling or hub accessories that would otherwise add up at checkout. For mainstream gaming, an Omen 16 build powered by a Ryzen AI 7 and GeForce RTX 5060 is hovering around a 12% cut, which helps this balanced 16-inch rig compete more directly with similarly specced rivals.

Desktops are getting attention, too. HP’s compact OmniDesk tower with an AMD Ryzen 7 8700G integrated-graphics chip, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD slides into an excellent value slot for students, creators on a budget, or anyone who plans to add a dedicated GPU later. Families who prefer a clutter-free setup can look at HP’s 27-inch all-in-one featuring an Intel Core Ultra 7, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD, which is sitting a few percentage points below list—enough to justify picking the higher-spec configuration.

Printers And Ongoing Costs Take Center Stage

Printer discounts are more than a headline; they change long-term costs. The HP Smart Tank 5101 all-in-one is down roughly 31% and includes an ink supply intended to last up to two years at moderate use (about 150 pages per month). Tank systems dramatically reduce cost per page versus cartridges; independent testing from firms like Keypoint Intelligence has shown savings in the 50–80% range depending on page coverage and model.

For higher-volume needs or sharper text, HP’s LaserJet Pro multifunction models in the sale are compelling, especially for small offices that count on fast first-page-out times, reliable duplexing, and robust mobile printing. As always, factor in consumables: check page yields for replacement sets and verify whether promotional ink or toner subscriptions are included or optional.

Monitors And Gaming Extras Worth A Closer Look

HP’s Omen 34c G2 ultrawide gaming monitor is one of the cleaner gets in this event, dropping around 23%. The 34-inch 21:9 VA panel delivers deep contrast, a rapid 180Hz max refresh, and AMD FreeSync Premium support to keep motion smooth. It forgoes niceties like downstream USB ports and RGB flair, but low input lag and strong color coverage make it an easy add for both gaming and timeline-based creative work.

Some laptop bundles tack on USB-C hubs or cooling stands. Those are small but meaningful sweeteners if you run multiple peripherals or spend long hours compiling code, exporting video, or gaming on an elevated surface.

How To Maximize These Deals Without Overpaying

Prioritize the spec tiers that age gracefully: 16GB RAM is a baseline; 32GB or more extends usable life for creative and AI workloads. Aim for 1TB SSDs if you work with large media or virtual machines. On CPUs and GPUs, look for Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen AI chips and midrange RTX 40-series graphics for modern codecs and AI acceleration.

Cross-check historical pricing with trusted trackers, compare return windows and warranty terms, and weigh bundled Windows 11 Pro in business settings where BitLocker and domain join matter. For printers, model your annual page volume and calculate cost per page using official yields to see whether a tank, laser, or subscription-based route makes more sense.

Bottom line: HP’s presence in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is unusually broad and genuinely competitive this cycle. If you’ve been waiting on a spec bump or a print-cost reset, the current mix of PC and printer discounts is strong enough to justify pulling the trigger before inventories thin out.