How to Safely Prepare Your Vehicle For Transit

Preparing your car for a long-distance journey is much more than handing over your car keys to a truck driver. Road debris, unforeseeable highway weather, or paperwork for your transport process might overwhelm you. But a few systematic, preventative steps will ensure your car is safe throughout its travel. This blog will discuss the best piece of advice to prepare for secure transport.

Wash Your Vehicle and Clean Out the Entire Interior

The first step in preparing your vehicle for professional transport is to give it a deep wash to get it ready for the job. You don’t want road dirt, dust, and mud in your car, and you can see the paintwork when you clean it. A clean exterior makes it easy for you and the driver to immediately recognise any blemishes or pre-existing surface and structural scuff marks or scratches.

After that, clean out the cabin and trunk space, removing all loose change, trash, chargers, and air fresheners to ensure the interior is clean. Vacuuming the carpets keeps your vehicle fresh, organised, and ready to use upon arrival.

Document Existing Scratches and Take Detailed Photographs

In case of transit issues, proper documentation is your primary insurance policy and safety net. Travel slowly around your newly cleaned car and take note of small scratches, paint chips, and windscreen cracks. Take very clear and high-resolution photographs of every single exterior panel from various open angles in the bright, natural daylight.

Also, take photos of the interior dashboard configuration, leather upholstery, and odometer reading. When you sign a vehicle condition report, you protect your financial interests and prevent any frustrating post-delivery issues.

Remove Personal Belongings and Extraneous Aftermarket Gear

It’s dangerous to leave personal belongings inside a vehicle while you are shipping across the country. Loose items can easily get tossed around inside the cabin during a sudden turn, damaging your interior windows or plastic trim. For the most part, standard auto transport insurance does not cover the theft or destruction of personal cargo in the car.

Take care to remove all valuable aftermarket accessories like bike racks, clip-on roof boxes, and toll transponders as well. Fold your side mirrors inwards to the doors and fully retract or detach any extendable radio antennas. Booking Interstate Car Transport Sydney services ensures that your properly stripped vehicle will be handled with the highest safety standards.

Complete a Mechanical Check and Adjust Your Fuel Levels

Your car needs to be in a safe, drivable state so logistics workers can easily pull it onto the carrier. Check your fluid levels, check the battery charge, and ensure your tyres are inflated to their recommended pressure. If your car has any mechanical problems or fluid leaks, call the transport driver before loading to tell them that you have troubles.

Make sure your fuel tank is at around one-quarter full when the transport truck arrives. Low fuel levels save a lot of weight on the carrier trailer and reduce travel time. As a result, there will still be enough gas left for loading and for your car to keep running as it should.

Secure All Car Alarms and Prepare Spare Key Sets

An active car alarm system going off during transit can drain your battery completely and distract the carrier driver on the highway. Before you hand your vehicle over to the logistics team, you should disable or turn off any anti-theft alarms. If the alarm is not turned off, provide the driver with clear written instructions as to how to turn it off.

You also must have the car keys on hand, ready for the transport team. Your vehicle needs to be locked, started, and driven by the driver with a working set of keys to get your car ready for loading and unloading.

Finalising Your Preparation for a Worry-Free Delivery

You couldn’t be more prepared for your move. A little time spent in preparing your car actually makes a challenging logistics process a routine success. These professional safety tips help you avoid a lot of transit problems and keep your car from getting damaged.

When your car is well prepared, you can move on to other things in life. Your preparation pays off in your car when it arrives at your new destination in excellent condition and ready to go.