How to Get Around in a New Country as a Tourist is easier when you pick one main way to move each day and keep one backup. Start with public transport in the center, then use taxis or ride hailing when you are tired or short on time. The first day can feel like warm air outside the terminal, wheels on pavement, unfamiliar signs, and the low hum of city traffic. Once you make one clean trip, everything feels more manageable. Set up an international eSIM before you land so maps and messages work right away.

What should you do first after landing?

Choose the easiest transfer, not the cheapest. A direct airport train, an official taxi queue, or a pre-booked shuttle can save time and stress. Screenshot your hotel address in the local language and keep a little cash as backup.

What is the easiest way to use public transport?

Learn one system properly first, usually the metro. Ride off-peak once so you can read signs calmly. Check if you need to tap in and tap out, and whether day passes or fare caps make sense. For buses and trams, find out if you pay onboard or before boarding, and whether you must validate a ticket. Save your stops in your map app so you know when to get off.

When should you use taxis or ride hailing?

Use licensed taxis at airports, late at night, or when public transport is limited. Confirm the meter or fare upfront, and only take cars from official ranks. With ride hailing, always match the plate number and driver name before you get in, and share trip status if the app allows it.

Is renting a car worth it?

Rent a car for rural areas and scenic drives, not for dense city centers. Before you book, confirm whether you need an International Driving Permit and check parking and toll costs. USAGov notes IDPs in the US are issued by AAA or AATA, and warns about scam sites.

Connectivity

Getting around is much easier when you can check live directions, message your hotel, and pull up a booking without hunting for Wi-Fi. An eSIM for international travel can help with that, especially if you want to keep your home SIM active.

If you are using Jetpac, the Jetpac esim option supports:

Works in 200+ destinations

Instant QR code activation

Prepaid 5G

Multi-network switching

Unlimited hotspot sharing

Voice calls starting at USD 1.99 for 5 minutes

24/7 WhatsApp and email support

FAQs

How to Get Around in a New Country as a Tourist without speaking the language? Save your hotel address in the local language and start with the simplest metro routes.

Are day passes always cheaper? Only if you will ride a lot. Otherwise pay as you go can work better.

What is the safest late-night option? Licensed taxis or reputable ride hailing, with pickup in well-lit areas.