How Much Manaslu Circuit Trek Cost?

1. Introduction

The Manaslu Circuit trek, located in the northwest of Kathmandu, is about a 160 km drive from Kathmandu city to Machha Khola, the trek's starting point. On this trek, you will circle Mount Manaslu (8,163m), the world's eighth-highest mountain. If you are planning to do the Manaslu Trek, understanding the cost is important for budgeting. On average, it costs USD 1,100 to USD 3,000, but the cost can be higher or lower depending on several factors. Here you will learn in detail about the Manaslu Circuit trek Cost and things included when you buy a package from a trekking agency.

Quick Overview

On average, it takes around 14-19 days to complete the Manaslu Circuit trek. You will cover 180km during the trek(round trip). In terms of difficulty, it is graded as moderate to challenging, so trekkers must have a moderate level of physical fitness. A special permit is required before heading on the trip. The best seasons for the Manaslu Circuit trek are Late Sept‑Nov & March‑May, though it can be done year-round.

Manaslu Circuit Trek Cost Breakdown

Category Typical Cost (USD) What’s Included Permits & Fees $150‑$200 MRAP, MCAP, and ACAP Ground transportation to reach trails head $15‑$250 (round‑trip) Local bus ticket price or Privet Jeep rental with fuel and driver International Flights Varies To/from Kathmandu Trek Agency Package $1,100‑$1,400 Guides, porters, accommodation, meals (except “special diet”), logistics, staff wages and insurance Guide & Porter Salaries $25‑$30 per day each Services, load‑carrying, navigation Meals & Food $15‑$25 per day Breakfast, lunch, dinner (local teahouses) Accommodation $5‑$10 per night (tea house) Simple rooms with twin bed, shared bathrooms Equipment & Gear Rental $50‑$100 Sleeping bag, down jacket, trekking poles Travel Insurance $50‑$100 Trekking coverage, evacuation Miscellaneous $100‑$200 Tips, souvenirs, extra water, battery packs

4. Sample Budget Scenarios

A. Standard Guided Manaslu Circuit Trek (Standard Agency Package)

Total: ≈ $1,100‑$1,400

Includes all meals, guide, porter, permits, and logistics.

B. Premium Manaslu Circuit Trek(Private Guide, Upgraded Lodging, Additional Extras)

Total: ≈ $2,800‑$3,500

Private guide & porter, Private transport, high-end tea houses (wherever available), free Wi-Fi, hot showers, and charging facilities, including add-on options.

5. Hidden & Variable Costs to Watch

Altitude‑related Medical Expenses – Emergency helicopter evacuation can cost USD 5,000-7,000 if your insurance doesn't cover it. Extra Days for Weather Delays – The more you spend on trek, the more you will spend on food and accommodation. Special Dietary Needs – Manaslu Region has a basic tea house for special food, you might need to spend extra. Porter Tips & Welfare – Not mandatory, but a culture of tipping around 10-15% of the total cost to guide and porter. Currency Fluctuations – Nepalese Rupee vs. USD impact on on‑ground purchases.

6. Tips to Minimize Expenses Without Compromising Safety

Although the Manaslu Region sees fewer travellers, trekking in the off-season reduces costs due to lower permit fees and more affordable accommodation and services.

Use a shared Jeep if you are in a small group of 2-3 people

Carry reusable water bottles, snacks, and a power bank to avoid extra costs.

Book the Manaslu Circuit trek package in advance to avoid last-minute non-negotiable fees.

Try to join the group departure date to get a group discount on the package.

7. Cost Comparison with Other Classic Treks

Trek Avg. Total Cost (USD) Duration Difficulty Annapurna Circuit Trek $900‑$1,200 14‑16 days Moderate Tsum Valley+Manaslu Circuit Trek $1,800‑$2,400 14‑19 days Challenging(restricted area)

Note: Due to the restricted location, the Manaslu Circuit trek is slightly higher than the Annapurna Circuit due to special permits and remote logistics.

8. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Do I need a special permit for the Manaslu Circuit Trek?

Yes, to join the Manaslu Circuit trek in Nepal, you need to obtain a special Restricted Permit through a trekking agency. Individuals cannot obtain this permit on their own; a group of at least 2 people is required.

Can I trek solo without a guide?

Solo trekking is banned due to the government's restricted trekking policy. If you are solo, you can join the Manaslu Circuit group by contacting the tour operator.

What is the best time for the Manaslu Circuit Trek?

It is possible to do the Manaslu Circuit trek year-round; however, due to favorable trekking temperatures, the best scenery, and stable weather, it is best to do it in the autumn season.

How much cash should I carry during the Manaslu Circuit trek?

Most of the things are covered in the Manaslu Circuit trek package when you book through High Route Adventure. You will need cash for personal use, such as extra meals, snacks, tips, buying souvenirs, and emergencies. Carrying around 15,000 Nepalese rupees will be enough for the trek.

9. Conclusion & Call‑to‑Action

Manaslu Circuit trek is an off-the-beaten-track trek in Nepal that offers beautiful mountain scenery, lush hills, forests, local culture, traditions, and warm hospitality. It is the best place to visit if you love peaceful trekking trails without much crowd.