How Crypto.com Arena and Bloom Energy Are Teaming Up for Sustainability

When you walk into a Los Angeles Lakers game, the excitement is immediate: bright lights, roaring fans, and electric energy. What most people don’t realize is that behind the scenes, the arena hosting these unforgettable moments is also scoring big on sustainability. Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) has spent years transforming its operations to reduce emissions, conserve resources, and increase energy efficiency. And Bloom Energy’s fuel cell technology has played a major role in helping it to get there.

Leading the charge in sustainable operations

Since it opened in 1999, Crypto.com Arena has been on a mission to operate at the highest levels of environmental responsibility. Home to the Lakers, Los Angeles Kings, Los Angeles Sparks, and countless concerts and international events, the facility understands its impact—and the opportunities it holds. The arena’s sustainability policy centers on five key principles: safety, courtesy, efficiency, on-stage leadership, and synergy across the entire L.A. LIVE campus. Together, they guide an ongoing commitment to reduce emissions, conserve energy and water, and inspire guests to take part in protecting the planet.

In other words: the arena isn’t just a venue. It’s an ecosystem designed to optimize athletic performance and reduce environmental impact.

Powering a cleaner future

One of the most significant steps toward this greener future came in 2015, when the arena installed 500 kilowatts of Bloom Energy fuel cells. These solid oxide fuel cells generate power through an efficient electrochemical process rather than combustion, delivering cleaner onsite electricity that dramatically reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

Over the lifetime of the system so far, the fuel cells have helped the arena avoid 2,257,655 pounds of carbon dioxide—the equivalent of preventing the burning of nearly 800,000 pounds of coal or taking 213 cars off the road for an entire year.

This installation was significant enough to inspire a “Flip the Switch” ceremony featuring former Vice President Al Gore, the Green Sports Alliance, and AEG leadership. Their message was clear: onsite clean energy isn’t just innovative—it’s essential.

A legacy of clean energy leadership

But Bloom Energy is just one element of the arena’s stacked clean energy lineup. Its sustainability efforts began long before 2015 and continue to expand:

1,727 rooftop solar panels contribute renewable power and have prevented more than 10,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions since they were installed.

New LED sports lighting, first adopted by the NBA and NHL, saves over 135 kilowatts of energy, improving the fan experience while lowering operational impact.

Advanced energy management systems use low-voltage relays, electronic ballasts, variable speed drives, and optimized lighting schedules to keep consumption as low as possible.

When you combine these systems with Bloom’s onsite fuel cells, you get one of the most energy-efficient sports arenas in the world—one that’s shaping what the future of these types of venues looks like.

A full-scale sustainability strategy

Crypto.com Arena’s commitment to the environment goes well beyond electricity. The facility is continuously investing in technologies that conserve water, reduce waste, and support better indoor air quality.

A few standout examples include:

Energetico’s Liquid Crystalline Turbex system, which produces clean water and improves indoor air flow while lowering energy use.

Waterless urinals, which save millions of gallons of water for the city of Los Angeles each year.

A robust waste diversion and recycling program, compliant with California’s strict environmental laws, that consistently meets or exceeds a 50% diversion rate.

Achieving the WELL Health-Safety Rating in 2023, reflecting a facility-wide commitment to health, safety, and wellness.

Together, these efforts support a comprehensive sustainability strategy—one that aligns with AEG’s global environmental program, AEG 1EARTH.

Sustainability that sets the stage for the future

Every Lakers game is powered by more than athletic excellence and fan dedication. It’s also fueled by a growing commitment to environmental progress. Through Bloom Energy’s solid oxide fuel cell technology, alongside solar power, LED lighting, water conservation, and advanced waste reduction systems, Crypto.com Arena continues to push the boundaries of what a responsible sports venue can achieve.

The result is an arena that not only hosts world-class events, but also demonstrates what’s possible when innovation and sustainability go hand in hand—setting an example for sports venues, teams, and cities around the world