How Building Owners Are Responsible for Elevator Safety

Elevators assist people in moving up and down in high-rise buildings. We use them daily in schools, malls, offices, apartments, and so on. Most of the time, elevators function properly. However, sometimes things can go wrong, causing harm to people.

If a person is injured in an elevator, it is essential to understand the rights after an elevator accident so that you can seek assistance and protection.

What Happens in an Elevator Accident?

An elevator accident can occur in many different ways. Sometimes the elevator stops, the doors shut at the wrong time, or the elevator doesn’t align with the floor. All of these things can cause people to trip, fall, or get stuck.

Even though elevators are meant to be safe, poor maintenance or failure to follow safety regulations can make them hazardous.

If you are injured in one of these accidents, you can seek assistance by seeking compensation to cover your medical expenses, lost wages, pain, and suffering, and other things. In order to do so, you must first understand your rights.

Why Building Owners Are Responsible for Elevator Safety

If you ride an elevator in someone’s building, the building owner and those who maintain the building have a responsibility to make sure the elevator is safe.

This is because of a law called premises liability. This law dictates that property owners must make sure that the property is safe for people who come to visit or live there.

This means that building owners must:

Keep Elevators in Good Condition: They must make sure the elevator is in good working order. If something goes wrong with the elevator, they must fix it right away.

Follow Safety Rules and Inspections: Elevators must be inspected and tested regularly. The building owner must follow these rules so that the elevator will remain safe for everyone.

Warn People About Known Problems: If the building owner knows something is wrong with the elevator but doesn’t fix it or warn people, they can be held responsible if someone is hurt.

If building owners don’t follow these rules, they could be considered negligent. A negligent building owner can be held responsible if people are hurt in an elevator accident.

Your Rights After an Elevator Accident

After an elevator accident, you have certain rights that are there to protect you:

Right to Seek Medical Attention

Your health is the most important thing. Always go to a doctor immediately after an elevator accident, even if you don’t think you’re seriously hurt. Sometimes, it takes a while for injuries to appear.

Right to Report the Incident

After you’re safe, it’s a good idea to let the building management know what happened. They may have to fill out an official report of the accident. This can be helpful if you choose to make a claim for compensation.

Right to Collect Evidence

You can take photos of the elevator, the floor, damaged areas, or warning signs. You can also ask witnesses for their names and statements. This can all help to prove what happened.

Right to Legal Representation

You don’t have to handle everything on your own. One of the most important things you can do is speak with an attorney who specializes in premises liability law.

Attorneys help you understand your rights, work with insurance companies, and build your case.

Key Takeaways

If you are hurt in an elevator accident, remember these important points: