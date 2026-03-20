HBO Max Debuts Iyanu, The Comeback Season 3, and Boom Box

HBO Max’s latest slate blends a long-awaited comedy revival, a returning all-ages fantasy rooted in West African lore, and a buzzy true-crime docuseries. The headliners—The Comeback Season 3, Iyanu’s new chapter, and Boom Box Beats and Betrayal—underscore how the service is leaning on distinctive voices across scripted, animated, and documentary lanes to keep viewers sampling and sticking.

Spotlight premieres span comedy, animation, and crime

Three new arrivals anchor the week’s lineup: Lisa Kudrow’s cult-favorite mockumentary returns with a meta twist, Iyanu expands its Yoruba-inspired mythos with bigger stakes and cleaner action, and a four-part investigation peels back a shocking music-industry sting. Each targets a different audience segment—prestige comedy fans, family and animation viewers, and true-crime devotees—an intentional spread that mirrors how streamers program for breadth as much as buzz.

Iyanu levels up its worldbuilding and action stakes

Inspired by Roye Okupe’s graphic novels and Yoruba mythology, Iyanu continues to carve out a rare space: an all-ages action series with unapologetically African aesthetics and a serialized mystery that respects younger viewers’ intelligence. It’s beautifully drawn—clean lines, saturated palettes, kinetic fight choreography—and threaded with cultural touchpoints that go deeper than surface décor.

Voice performances from Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Ike Ononye, and Serah Johnson keep the emotional beats grounded as lore expands beyond the city-state walls. Early user scores on major databases place the series in the mid-6 range, but that masks a pattern animation watchers will recognize: family action shows often climb as arcs pay off. For parents weighing co-viewing, the TV-PG rating and brisk 20-something-minute episodes make it an easy weeknight add.

Industry context matters here. Animation remains a Max differentiator thanks to its ties to Cartoon Network and the Adult Swim library. Research firms such as Parrot Analytics have repeatedly noted strong cross-demographic demand for animated adventure, and platforms that pair family-safe titles with edgier late-night fare see higher time spent. Iyanu fits neatly into that flywheel.

The Comeback Finds New Targets in Hollywood

Two decades after its debut, The Comeback remains one of TV’s sharpest mirrors for Hollywood’s insecurities. Season 3 again follows Valerie Cherish—played with surgical precision by Emmy-nominated Lisa Kudrow—as she pursues the validation machine in an industry that has learned new tricks but not new morals. Expect cameos and cringe, yes, but also a timely riff on our era’s obsessions, including writers’ rooms negotiating with algorithms and talent living on livestreams.

Co-created by Kudrow and Michael Patrick King, the series pioneered the mock-doc format before it was cool, and its long gaps between seasons have only sharpened the satire. The TV-MA rating signals more acid than sweetness; fans of Hacks, Curb Your Enthusiasm, or Party Down will feel right at home. If you’ve never met Valerie, you can jump in cold, but the payoff doubles if you sample a highlight reel from the first two seasons to catch the callbacks.

Boom Box exposes a London recording studio’s dark hustle

True-crime anthology Boom Box Beats and Betrayal examines an audacious scheme centered on a London recording studio that allegedly dangled fame before funneling young rappers into a gun-smuggling pipeline—an operation ultimately run by undercover police. Directed by Toby Paton, the four-episode series traces how aspiration can be weaponized, stitching together testimony from artists, investigators, and insiders to interrogate where opportunity ends and exploitation begins.

Viewers’ appetite for investigative docuseries has stayed remarkably resilient. Nielsen’s streaming analyses have repeatedly shown documentaries and true crime punching above their weight in completion rates, and UK-set crime stories have traveled well globally. The TV-MA tag suggests graphic themes; expect a focus on procedure, recruitment tactics, and the ethical gray zones of covert operations.

Also new this week on Max: reality, food, and docs

Rounding out the carousel are comfort-view juggernauts and newsy docs that deepen the library: House Hunters adds a fresh volume for real-estate voyeurs; The Pioneer Woman returns with more ranch-side recipes; Girl Meets Farm brings bright Midwestern bakes; The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper tackles the rise of Christian nationalism; Moonshiners True Crime & Shine drops new specials; and Mysteries of the Abandoned revisits eerie engineering relics with updated investigations.

What to watch first from this week’s HBO Max slate

If you want zeitgeist, start with The Comeback and its precision-tooled satire of an industry sprinting into the AI era. For family co-viewing, queue up Iyanu’s latest run—you’ll get propulsive action without sacrificing bedtime. Then clear an evening for Boom Box Beats and Betrayal; its four-part arc is built for a two-night binge that will have you Googling post-credits.

That mix—prestige comedy with legacy IP value, inclusive animation that travels, and sticky true crime—matches what Warner Bros. Discovery has emphasized on earnings calls: breadth, durability, and shows that drive conversation. This week’s lineup checks all three boxes.