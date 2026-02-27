HBO Max Adds Paddington 2, DTF St. Louis, and Chicago Crime

HBO Max is refreshing its lineup with a trio that neatly sums up why people keep juggling subscriptions: a universally adored family film, a sharp new dark comedy with prestige DNA, and a gritty true-crime docuseries with a hyper-local focus. Paddington 2 returns to streaming, Steven Conrad’s DTF St. Louis bows with star power and an accessibility twist, and Hunt for the Missing: Chicago digs into cold cases with a veteran detective at the helm. Here’s what to queue and why it matters.

Paddington 2 Returns and Still Charms on HBO Max

Paddington 2 landing on HBO Max is a canny move. The BAFTA-nominated sequel didn’t just win hearts; it became a critical touchstone, holding a 99% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and grossing more than $220 million worldwide, per box office trackers. That rare cross-generational sweet spot—sight gags for kids, droll wit for adults—translates into repeat viewing, which streamers prize for reducing churn.

There’s also a licensing subtext. Family films cycle aggressively between platforms as studios renegotiate windows, and Warner Bros. Discovery has leaned into recognizable IP to anchor monthly refreshes. Expect Paddington 2 to punch above its weight in total hours viewed; Nielsen’s streaming reports routinely show family titles surging during weekends and school breaks.

DTF St. Louis Arrives With Prestige Comedy Cred

Created and directed by Steven Conrad—the mind behind Patriot and the screenwriter of The Secret Life of Walter Mitty—DTF St. Louis brings a sly, melancholy streak to a messy-midlife comedy of errors. Jason Bateman stars as a local TV weatherman blindsided by a marital implosion, with Linda Cardellini and David Harbour orbiting a plot that spirals from awkward to existential in trademark Conrad fashion.

Two things make this debut notable on HBO Max. First, tone: Conrad’s shows cultivate obsessive fandom thanks to meticulous writing, needle-drops, and characters who keep making the wrong right choices. Second, access: the series is also streaming in a version with an American Sign Language interpreter on-screen. That’s a meaningful addition as streamers expand beyond captions and audio descriptions; the National Association of the Deaf and advocacy groups have pressed for multiple modalities to serve a wider audience. It’s a small step that will likely become a bigger trend.

Chicago Cold Cases Take the Spotlight in New Docuseries

Hunt for the Missing: Chicago taps into the true-crime vein that consistently charts in the top rows across services. Hosted by retired Chicago detective Pamela Childs, the series revisits disappearances that stalled in the system, searching for overlooked leads and community witnesses. The city’s scale and history make it fertile ground: Cook County agencies have collaborated with NamUs—the Justice Department’s national database—on long-standing unidentified and missing persons cases, and local advocates have pushed for better data-sharing across jurisdictions.

Context helps here. The FBI’s NCIC recorded more than 500,000 missing person entries in a recent year, with roughly 100,000 cases still active at year’s end. While most disappearances resolve quickly, the unresolved remainder weighs heavily on families and investigators. A tightly focused, city-specific series can surface fresh tips while holding institutions to account—something Chicago’s robust neighborhood networks and media ecosystem are uniquely positioned to amplify.

Also Landing With the Monthly Movie Wave

As HBO Max flips the calendar, expect a sizable catalog drop that pairs nicely with the headliners. Highlights include the original Spider-Man trilogy alongside the two Amazing Spider-Man films, modern Oscar magnet Everything Everywhere All at Once, indie darlings like Swiss Army Man and Little Miss Sunshine, cult-horror staples from the Final Destination run, and perennial conversation-starters such as Call Me by Your Name and V for Vendetta. For viewers, that breadth means you can pivot from bear-size whimsy to existential multiverse chaos without leaving the platform.

What to Watch First on HBO Max Right Now

If you need a one-sitting crowd-pleaser, start with Paddington 2. For comedy that lingers—and rewards a second watch—lock in DTF St. Louis to see Conrad’s intricate setups click into place. True-crime devotees should sample Hunt for the Missing: Chicago, especially if you value cases that engage local communities rather than chasing shock value. With that trio, HBO Max covers family comfort, auteur comedy, and real-world stakes in one tidy weekly refresh.