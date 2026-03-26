Galaxy S26 AirDrop Update Reaches US Users

Samsung’s newest flagships are finally crossing the platform divide. The Galaxy S26 series is now receiving an update in the United States that enables direct file sharing with iPhones via Apple’s AirDrop, surfaced through Samsung’s Quick Share experience. Reports from US owners indicate the feature is appearing on S26 devices after a staged global rollout that began in South Korea and spread to other markets.

The update integrates AirDrop discovery into the Galaxy S26’s native share flow, letting users send photos, videos, documents, and links to nearby iPhones without resorting to messaging apps or cloud workarounds. When both devices are in range with radios enabled, iPhones configured for AirDrop should appear as eligible targets within Quick Share, enabling fast, peer-to-peer transfers that preserve original quality.

User reports suggest the experience behaves much like same-platform sharing: confirmation prompts on the receiving device, progress indicators, and minimal setup once permissions are in place. For smooth operation, ensure Bluetooth and Wi‑Fi are on for both devices and that AirDrop visibility on iPhone is set appropriately (Contacts Only or Everyone for 10 Minutes).

Rollout Hits the US Ahead of Samsung’s Schedule

Samsung had telegraphed an aggressive timeline for bringing the feature beyond its home market, and US availability has now been corroborated by community reports, including a widely shared Reddit thread and coverage from industry watchers. The staggered release mirrors Samsung’s typical software cadence, arriving first on unlocked models and expanding across carriers in waves.

The company also continues broad testing of One UI 8.5 on select devices, creating an unusually busy software window. Notably, newly announced midrange models like the Galaxy A37 5G and A57 5G are shipping with One UI 8.5 but without the new AirDrop capability at launch, underscoring that the feature is rolling out feature-first on the S26 family.

Why This Cross-Platform Shift Matters for US Users

Cross-platform sharing has long been a pain point in mixed-device households, classrooms, and offices. Industry trackers such as Counterpoint Research and CIRP estimate that iPhone accounts for well over half of the US active smartphone base, which means a large share of Android users regularly collaborate with iPhone owners. Eliminating the hop through email, chat apps, or temporary links is a tangible time saver—and it keeps large files intact.

This move also reflects a broader industry push toward interoperability. With messages getting closer to parity through RCS adoption and Wi‑Fi Direct standards maturing, native cross-ecosystem file sharing feels like the next obvious convenience layer for users who don’t want to think about platforms when passing a 4K clip or a presentation deck across the room.

How to Get the Feature on Your Galaxy S26 and iPhone

Check for the latest system update on your Galaxy S26 by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install. Make sure Quick Share is up to date via the Galaxy Store or Play Store, and verify that Google Play Services is version 26.11.xx or newer—users lacking this version have reported the AirDrop option not appearing until it updates.

On the iPhone side, open Settings > General > AirDrop and set visibility to Contacts Only or Everyone for 10 Minutes. Keep both devices unlocked and within close proximity, with Bluetooth and Wi‑Fi enabled. When sharing from the Galaxy, select Quick Share from the share sheet; nearby iPhones should surface as targets if AirDrop is available and permissions are satisfied.

Support Beyond S26 and Plans for Additional Galaxy Models

Samsung has indicated that compatibility will expand to additional Galaxy models at a later date, though it has not provided a model list or firm timing. Historically, features that rely on modern radios and newer system frameworks tend to reach recent flagships and upper-midrange phones first. For now, the S26 series is the tip of the spear for the company’s cross-platform sharing ambitions.

If you own a Galaxy S26, this is the moment to try true across-the-aisle sharing: stand next to an iPhone, open the share menu, and send the file directly. For many users, that single tap will quietly remove one of the last bits of friction between the two dominant mobile ecosystems in the US.