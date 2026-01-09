Fortnite Brings Back Delulu Mode this January

Fortnite fans who love social gameplay have great news. The popular Delulu mode is coming back on January 16, 2026. This unique battle royale mode lets players make friends and betray them using voice chat. After an 11-day break, the mode returns for another weekend of chaotic gameplay.

What Makes Delulu Mode Special

Delulu is different from regular Fortnite. The mode uses proximity voice chat as its main feature. This means that you’ll hear in game voice chat of any player who is near you. Yes, even enemies! This feature makes a lot of hilarious moments between players.

Delulu mode originally started in September 2025. But players loved it so much that they decided to keep extending it all throughout the rest of last year and now it’s running throughout 2026 as well.

When and How to Play Delulu Mode

Detail Information Return Date Friday, January 16, 2026 Start Time 9 AM Eastern Time End Date Monday, January 19, 2026 Player Count 80 players per match Mode Type Zero Build Battle Royale

Delulu mode will be available from Friday morning until Monday morning. You can find it in the Battle Royales By Epic section when you launch Fortnite. The mode is weekend-only, which means it disappears during weekdays.

Before you start playing, you need to change one important setting. Set your Voice Chat to “Everybody” in the settings menu. Without this, you cannot queue for Delulu mode. Xbox players should also switch from platform voice chat to Fortnite voice chat.

How Delulu Mode Works

The game starts differently than normal battle royale. There is no Battle Bus. Instead, all 80 players automatically drop onto the island at a random location. Everyone starts as a solo player with no teammates.

Once you land, you can choose how to play:

Find loot and weapons like normal Fortnite

Approach other players and use emotes to join their squad

Form alliances through voice communication

Team up with up to 3 other players

Create larger alliances by working with multiple squads

The special part is the ghost system. As a ghost, you can stay in the game to spectate after dying. You can also help alive players by giving them information or assisting with loot. This keeps eliminated players engaged instead of sending them back to the lobby.

Special Features and Loot

Delulu mode has unique loot mechanics that encourage teamwork:

O.X.R. Chests: These special chests need at least 2 players standing in front of them to open. The chest will scan both players and unlock automatically. Inside, you’ll find high tier weapons and items.

Supply Drops: These require a minimum of 3 players to activate. Stand in front with your teammates and the supply drop will scan all of you before opening.

The loot pool focuses on items that help teams work together. You’ll find plenty of traversal items like:

Shockwave Grenades

Grapplers

Rifts

Launch Pads

Crash Pads

These items are essential for rotating around the map and escaping dangerous situations. Make sure to share them with your squad.

Strategy Tips for Winning

Winning in Delulu mode requires a different approach than regular Fortnite. Here’s how to increase your chances:

Early Game Strategy:

Talk to nearby players immediately

Be friendly and share weapons to build trust

Form a squad quickly for protection

Communicate actively (silent players often betray you)

Avoid players without open microphones

Mid Game Strategy:

Help your squad open O.X.R. Chests and Supply Drops

Gather strong weapons and shields

Start planning your end game strategy

Watch for signs that teammates might betray you

Keep good positioning as the storm circle shrinks

End Game Strategy:

When only 5 players remain, consider betraying your squad

Use the Leave Party emote to exit your team

This lets you shoot your former teammates

Timing the betrayal is crucial for winning

The player with the best position usually wins

Why Players Love Delulu Mode

The mode creates unique social experiences you can’t find in other Fortnite modes. Players enjoy the tension of not knowing who to trust. The proximity chat makes every match feel different. You might make genuine friends one match and face complete betrayal the next.

Some matches have over a dozen players working together until the final circles. Other matches end quickly with early betrayals. The unpredictability keeps players coming back weekend after weekend.

Will Delulu Become Permanent?

Right now, Delulu remains a weekend-only mode. Epic Games limits when you can play to maintain player interest. The limited availability creates excitement and urgency. If the mode continues to be popular, Epic might extend the play windows or even make it permanent like LEGO Fortnite or Fortnite Festival.

The mode has already lasted much longer than originally planned. This shows Epic Games sees value in keeping it around. Future updates might bring changes to the gameplay or new features.