Faceless Content Boom? Earning Online Without Showing Yourself

Gen Zs are traditionally confident and far from being shy (looking at you, millennials). So, many Gen Zs have no issue showing their face for their social media posts or campaigns. However, there can be plenty of reasons why hiding your face is a preference. So, despite the overwhelming number of youngsters starting their social media careers as early as sixteen, building a personal brand could also be a more anonymous experience.

Furthermore, Gen Z is the generation that embraces side hustles and online earning, meaning there are plenty of faceless opportunities for them to score big without slaving away at a 9-5 job.

The vast world of online earning

Gen Zs are becoming financially independent sooner than other generations. It is all because they are born with tablets or phones in their hands (figuratively speaking). So, they are the first generation to take advantage of online earning opportunities as soon as they become eligible.

Hence, instead of seeking traditional roles, Gen Zs start their own businesses, launch social media careers, run blogs, create digital products, and sell internet data to earn money. The latter showcases that Gen Zs tend to stay on the lookout for novel money-making schemes. In this case, they use services like Honeygain to sell unused internet connectivity. That is precisely the effortless earning Gen Zs are all about.

Faceless on social media: is it possible?

Choosing to conceal your face is an option for anyone who doesn’t want online fame. Instead, they wish to share their ideas and visions, but enjoy the same anonymity as before. Yet, while some people view faceless content as disadvantageous, it actually has its perks:

Viewers/readers become curious about the person’s identity or just their general appearance.

No initial assumptions from your appearance. So, viewers can judge your content for its quality without being tainted with thoughts about other elements.

Faceless content tends to be more creative: it’s not just about filming yourself talking. Creators can turn to animation or other fun tricks to tell a story without relying on their facial expressions.

How to start creating faceless content

You can see many social media accounts using sped-up gaming videos or TV show snippets to gather views. While it does work to an extent, it’s much better to explore more creative paths. For example, POV videos typically engage viewers with creators’ narratives, but to visualize it, you might use animation or other graphics.

In fact, faceless content can feature educational videos, funny anecdotes, situational skits, or other Gen Z humour. Thanks to CapCut and Canva, you can actually produce content without honing skills in more sophisticated software.

How to keep your face hidden

Fans and admirers are curious creatures, and it won’t take long for them to start pestering you about showing your face. You could ignore such demands for a while, but at one point, you might be tempted to give in. Face-reveal videos typically have very high viewership. However, while you might see a spike in viewers, the face reveal could remove much of the mystery from your channel. Thousands of creators stand firm in keeping their anonymity intact.

Downsides of creating faceless content

Of course, faceless content can bring downsides that could affect your community in multiple ways.

If you include sponsored deals or affiliations, people might struggle to believe your claims that the promoted products are worth purchasing.

Anonymity could also allow criminals and scammers to hurt your community. For example, a random Twitter account could unexpectedly claim to be you and announce a giveaway. Fans can sign up for the giveaway by clicking on a link that leads to a malicious website.

It could be more challenging to film and showcase various life experiences while concealing your face. You’ll need to stay on the lookout for a random mirror reflection and take time to edit it out.

Conclusion

Online earning doesn’t need to rely on you filming yourself as you get ready for the day. Creativity allows you to explore various faceless content trends and demonstrate that people value quality over creators’ appearance. After all, we hope you do you and feel comfortable posting online, without fear or judgment. If that means hiding your face, then that’s the way your content creator’s career begins. Maybe over time, you’ll feel comfortable showing yourself, too!