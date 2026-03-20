Bachelorette Season Starring Taylor Frankie Paul Canceled

ABC has scrapped the latest season of The Bachelorette after a previously unseen video showing star Taylor Frankie Paul in a violent altercation surfaced online, igniting outrage across Bachelor Nation and beyond. The decision arrived just as promotional interviews were underway, abruptly halting one of reality TV’s most reliable ratings engines.

ABC Pulls Premiere After Video Surfaces

A Disney Entertainment Television spokesperson said the network would not move forward with the season and emphasized its focus on supporting the family at the center of the incident. The move shelved a fully packaged run that was poised to premiere, reflecting a rapid turn after the footage began circulating online.

Network insiders describe the call as a brand-safety decision in a high-stakes franchise where audience trust and advertiser confidence are inseparable. In practice, that means marketing, media bookings, and ancillary content tied to the season have been paused indefinitely while the company assesses next steps.

The video, first published by TMZ, shows Paul engaged in a physical confrontation with ex-partner Dakota Mortensen while her young child is nearby. The clip appears to capture kicking, a chokehold, and chairs being thrown, with one chair seemingly glancing the child, who can be heard crying.

Paul was arrested following that prior incident on suspicion of domestic violence. She later told podcaster Alex Cooper that the charges were dropped and denied harming her daughter. The newly circulated footage has reignited public scrutiny of that account and thrust the franchise into a crisis of judgment over casting.

Influencer Profile And Hulu Show Fallout

Paul is a prominent #MomTok creator with an audience topping 6 million and a central figure in Hulu’s unscripted series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Production on that show’s forthcoming season has been paused after reports of a new police investigation involving Paul and Mortensen in Draper City, Utah, as reported by People and local authorities.

Her public relations team criticized the timing of the video’s release and suggested it lacked context, while Mortensen has not publicly responded in detail. People reported that the two share a son, further intensifying the family and legal dimensions now colliding with a major network’s casting decision.

Franchise Risk And The Network’s Crisis Calculus

The Bachelorette is a flagship within a multiseries ABC ecosystem that relies on dependable week-to-week viewership and a robust advertising pipeline. Networks confronted with violent content tied to on-air talent typically face swift pressure from sponsors and media-buying firms that assess brand adjacency risk using frameworks advanced by groups like the Global Alliance for Responsible Media and the Association of National Advertisers.

Reality franchises have navigated turbulence before, including a temporary shutdown of Bachelor in Paradise over misconduct allegations and a high-profile host exit following a racism controversy. Those episodes showed that outcomes hinge on how quickly producers act and how transparently they communicate standards for contestant vetting and conduct.

The current situation is uniquely fraught: the footage is graphic, the star comes with an extensive digital footprint, and social media has archived earlier allegations. For a family-focused broadcaster, the optics of proceeding were untenable, regardless of whether criminal charges are pending or resolved.

Police Inquiries And The Escalating PR Crossfire

Draper City Police confirmed they are examining a recent alleged domestic violence incident involving Paul and Mortensen, according to People. Details on potential charges have not been released. The resurfaced 2023 footage adds complexity to any investigation and magnifies public pressure on participants and producers.

Paul’s camp contends the video release is manipulative and incomplete, while critics argue it corroborates concerns that were already public knowledge. ABC has not named a replacement lead or outlined a programming fill, suggesting the emphasis is on triage rather than a swift pivot to a new season.

Fan Reaction And Where To Find Support Resources

Across X, Instagram, Reddit, and TikTok, fans and fellow creators questioned how a contestant with such a history advanced to the franchise’s leading role. The backlash also widened to #MomTok, where creators debated accountability, platform incentives, and the blurred line between curated content and real-world harm.

If you or someone you know may be experiencing domestic violence, confidential help is available through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Advocates can connect callers with local shelters, legal resources, and safety planning support.