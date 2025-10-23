Anker Solix C300 Portable Power Station—$90 Off

The Anker Solix C300 just received a killer discount down to $209.99 with a $90 price cut from the usual rate of $299. For those constructing a minimalist emergency kit or readying themselves for weekend camping, it’s one of the very best value plays in the compact power station category at this time.

Why This Anker Solix C300 Deal Stands Out Right Now

With approximately 300Wh-class capacity and 300W of continuous AC output, the C300’s new price is about in line with or better than the average cost per watt-hour of comparable mini stations from established brands. That matters, because according to analysts at the U.S. Energy Information Administration, weather-driven outages are on the rise and a small, versatile unit like this one handles most typical needs without overbuying a 1,000Wh beast you’re going to almost never max out.

Just as critically, we haven’t seen it this low in months for the model, putting it within reach of even impulse-buy status for a first-time buyer looking to buy trusted hardware as opposed to based-on-a-whim imports.

Power and ports in a compact, travel-friendly form factor

The Solix C300 outputs up to 300W of continuous power, a good amount for preserving essentials like laptops, camera chargers, tablets, LED lights, modems, and small projectors. Anker crams eight outputs onto the front: three AC outlets for household plugs, a 12-volt car socket for auto accessories, three USB-C ports for modern quick charging, and a USB-A for legacy gear. That spread means it can power a couple of AC devices while charging phones and wearables on top, without having to juggle adapters.

The unit remains travel-friendly, even with all the I/O. Anker says it’s about 15% smaller than a lot of other similar generators, and with the optional carry strap, you can haul this from your trunk to a picnic table or balcony during a short power outage.

Real‑world run time examples for common everyday devices

Translating the specs to real life definitely helps. With 300Wh at your disposal, you should see something like these approximate run times (actual results will of course depend on device draw and inverter efficiency):

A 60W work laptop: approximately 3.5–4.5 hours of use with the AC outlet, or several full recharges if the laptop is under PD charging protocol.

A CPAP that draws 35–50W: between about 5–7 hours depending on your humidifier settings and whether or not you can use DC output where available.

5W LED camp lantern: 40–50 hours.

10–15Wh smartphone batteries: two dozen-plus full charges, particularly with USB-C where conversion losses are less than AC.

Consumer safety reviewers always advise you to match your station output toward the real loads, not the pretend peaks. If your gear is largely sub-300W, that class of portable makes a heckuva lot more sense than over-sizing.

Charging speed and solar-ready functionality

The fast top-up of the C300 is a highlight: it gets to about 80 percent from a wall outlet in around 50 minutes—crucial when you’ve remembered to charge your gear last minute. It also takes car socket input while on road trips and charging from any compatible solar panel, giving you a few different ways to recharge when far from an outlet.

If you will be relying on the sun regularly, compare the panel’s voltage and wattage range to the input specs of the C300 to optimize harvest, a best practice endorsed by guidance from clean-energy researchers at NREL (National Renewable Energy Laboratory).

How the Solix C300 stacks up against key competitors

Close-by stuff to it in the sub-300W category includes the Jackery Explorer 300 Plus (roughly 288Wh), EcoFlow River 2 (256Wh), and Bluetti EB3A (268Wh). That said, the River 2 is known for quick AC charging and the EB3A boasts more surge capacity. The C300 fights back with three AC outlets—more than some of its competitors—and an extra USB-C, which is becoming more helpful as devices switch over to USB-C power delivery.

Feature-for-feature at $209.99, the Anker excels in cost-per-Wh, and its combination of ports helps minimize the need for a travel power strip. Of course, as always, before you settle on a particular model, make sure to verify the precise port spec and fast-charging profiles for your devices.

Bottom line: is the Anker Solix C300 worth buying today?

If your list of wants includes a small, multi-port station with the capacity to shoulder the everyday electronics load, go for the Anker Solix C300 at $209.99.

It’s a good choice for brief outages—something the U.S. Energy Information Administration says most households endure one or more times a year—and car camping, tailgating, and creative work on location.

Pricing and availability are subject to change, so if this amount of capacity and these port options meet your needs, it’s worth striking while the $90 savings is in place.