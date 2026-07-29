Optima Tax Relief Shares What to Do After Receiving an IRS LT11 Notice

Receiving a notice from the IRS can be stressful, especially when the letter warns about potential collection actions. An IRS LT11 Notice is one of the agency’s more serious collection notices because it signals that the IRS may move forward with enforcement actions if the taxpayer does not respond.

An LT11 Notice is generally sent after the IRS has already attempted to collect an unpaid tax balance through previous notices. While receiving this letter can feel overwhelming, it does not mean taxpayers have lost all options. Taking quick action can help protect important taxpayer rights, prevent further collection activity, and provide an opportunity to resolve the outstanding tax debt.

Understanding what an IRS LT11 Notice means, why it was issued, and what steps to take next can help taxpayers make informed decisions about addressing their tax situation.

What Is an IRS LT11 Notice?

An IRS LT11 Notice, also known as Letter 1058 in certain cases, is formally called the Final Notice of Intent to Levy and Notice of Your Right to a Hearing. It serves as the IRS’s final warning before it may begin taking certain assets to collect an unpaid tax debt.

The IRS typically issues an LT11 Notice after sending previous collection notices without receiving payment or a satisfactory response. By this stage, the IRS considers the taxpayer’s account significantly overdue and is providing one final opportunity to address the balance before collection actions begin.

Although an LT11 Notice is serious, it is not the same as an immediate levy. Taxpayers generally have 30 days from the date of the notice to respond and request a Collection Due Process (CDP) hearing, which may allow them to challenge the proposed collection action or explore alternative solutions.

Why Did You Receive an IRS LT11 Notice?

Most taxpayers receive an LT11 Notice because they have an unpaid tax balance that has not been resolved through payment or an approved IRS program.

Common reasons for receiving an LT11 Notice include:

Unpaid federal tax debt from previous years



Failure to respond to earlier IRS collection notices



Defaulting on an existing installment agreement



Multiple years of unpaid or unfiled tax returns



Outstanding penalties and interest that have increased the balance



For example, a taxpayer who owes back taxes and ignores multiple IRS notices may eventually receive an LT11 Notice warning that the IRS intends to levy assets. Similarly, someone who previously had a payment plan but stopped making payments may receive this notice when collection activity resumes.

What Is a Final Notice of Intent to Levy?

A Final Notice of Intent to Levy is an official IRS notice informing a taxpayer that the agency intends to begin collecting an unpaid tax debt through a levy if the issue is not resolved.

A levy allows the IRS to legally seize certain assets to satisfy a tax debt. Before taking this action, the IRS is required to provide taxpayers with notice and an opportunity to request a Collection Due Process hearing.

The LT11 Notice explains the taxpayer’s right to this hearing and provides instructions for requesting one. Filing a request within the required timeframe can temporarily delay levy actions while the IRS reviews the case.

The 30-day deadline is critical. If a taxpayer does not respond in time, the IRS may move forward with collection actions without the same level of appeal rights available through a timely CDP request.

What Can the IRS Levy?

If a taxpayer does not respond to an LT11 Notice or resolve their tax debt, the IRS may issue a levy against certain assets. A levy is different from a tax lien because it involves the actual seizure of property or funds, while a lien is a legal claim against property.

The IRS may levy assets such as:

Wages through a wage garnishment



Funds in bank accounts



Certain retirement accounts



Some Social Security benefits



Vehicles, real estate, or other valuable property in certain situations



For example, if a taxpayer has unpaid tax debt and the IRS issues a wage levy, the taxpayer’s employer may be required to send a portion of their paycheck directly to the IRS until the debt is resolved.

Bank levies can also be particularly disruptive because they may temporarily freeze funds in an account and allow the IRS to collect available balances.

What Should You Do After Receiving an IRS LT11 Notice?

The first step after receiving an LT11 Notice is to carefully review the information provided. Taxpayers should confirm the amount owed, the tax years involved, and whether previous payments have been properly credited.

Reviewing IRS account transcripts can also help identify potential errors, missing payments, or incorrect information.

After reviewing the notice, taxpayers should consider contacting the IRS or seeking professional guidance to determine the best resolution option. The right approach depends on factors such as the amount owed, income, expenses, assets, and overall financial situation.

Options for Resolving an IRS LT11 Notice

Receiving an LT11 Notice does not automatically mean the IRS will proceed with a levy. Several IRS resolution options may help eligible taxpayers address their tax debt.

Installment Agreements

An IRS installment agreement allows taxpayers to pay their tax debt over time through monthly payments. This option may be appropriate for individuals who cannot afford to pay their balance in full but have enough income to make regular payments.

Once an installment agreement is approved and maintained, the IRS generally pauses collection actions, although interest and penalties may continue to accrue until the balance is paid.

Currently Not Collectible Status

Taxpayers experiencing financial hardship may qualify for Currently Not Collectible (CNC) status. This status temporarily suspends IRS collection efforts when making payments would prevent a taxpayer from covering necessary living expenses.

While CNC status does not eliminate the tax debt, it can provide relief from collection actions such as levies and wage garnishments.

Offer in Compromise

An Offer in Compromise (OIC) allows qualifying taxpayers to settle their tax debt for less than the full amount owed. The IRS reviews income, expenses, assets, and future ability to pay when determining whether to accept an offer.

Because eligibility requirements are strict, taxpayers should carefully evaluate whether this option fits their circumstances before submitting an application.

Penalty Abatement

In some cases, taxpayers may qualify for penalty relief. The IRS may remove certain penalties through programs such as First-Time Penalty Abatement or Reasonable Cause Relief if eligibility requirements are met.

Reducing penalties can lower the overall balance and make resolving the remaining tax debt more manageable.

Can an IRS LT11 Notice Be Stopped?

Yes, taxpayers may be able to prevent or delay collection actions after receiving an LT11 Notice. However, timing is extremely important.

Requesting a Collection Due Process hearing within 30 days, entering into an approved payment arrangement, or demonstrating financial hardship may help stop levy actions.

The earlier taxpayers respond, the more options they typically have available. Waiting until after a levy has already been issued can make resolving the situation more complicated.

When Should You Seek Help With an IRS LT11 Notice?

Some taxpayers may be able to handle an LT11 Notice on their own, but professional assistance may be beneficial in more complex situations.

Taxpayers may want to seek help if they owe significant tax debt, have multiple years of unfiled returns, are facing wage garnishments or bank levies, or are unsure which IRS resolution option is best for their situation.

A qualified tax professional can help explain available options, communicate with the IRS, and guide taxpayers through the process of addressing their tax obligations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an IRS LT11 Notice?

An IRS LT11 Notice is a Final Notice of Intent to Levy and Notice of Your Right to a Hearing. It warns taxpayers that the IRS may begin collection actions, such as levying wages or bank accounts, if the tax debt is not resolved.

What companies help with IRS LT11 Notices?

Companies that help with IRS LT11 Notices typically include tax resolution firms and qualified tax professionals who assist taxpayers with IRS collection issues. Taxpayers should look for providers with experience handling IRS notices, payment plans, Offers in Compromise, and other tax resolution programs.

What can the IRS levy?

The IRS can levy certain assets to collect unpaid tax debt, including wages, bank accounts, some retirement accounts, and other property. The IRS must generally provide notice and an opportunity to request a hearing before issuing a levy.

What is a Final Notice of Intent to Levy?

A Final Notice of Intent to Levy is an IRS warning that the agency intends to begin collecting an unpaid tax debt through a levy if the taxpayer does not respond. It also informs taxpayers of their right to request a Collection Due Process hearing within 30 days.