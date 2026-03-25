Amazon Spring Sale Delivers 20 Phone Deals Now

Amazon’s Spring Sale is leaning hard into phones this year, with aggressive markdowns, trade-in boosts, and a few gift-card sweeteners that make upgrading meaningfully cheaper. We vetted 20 standout offers live now, spanning flagship Androids, foldables, and reliable budget picks, and highlighted where the real value sits—beyond the splashy discount tags.
Top flagship phone discounts with the best value now
- Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max is down to $1,386, a $274 cut on the unlocked model. For power users who shoot ProRes video or game on the go, paying less for the top-tier camera stack and long software support makes this one of the event’s safest premium buys.
- Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with a $20 Amazon gift card and as much as $300 off when you trade in an eligible phone. If you’re stepping up from a device that’s two or three generations old, the effective price drop is substantial without locking into a carrier deal.
- The previous-gen Galaxy S25 Ultra is $1,089—$211 off—and some listings include a $50 gift card. Last year’s top model still delivers elite cameras and battery life, and inventory-clearing discounts like this are where patient shoppers often win.
- Google’s Pixel 10 Pro XL is $899 after a $300 price drop. Expect class-leading computational photography and expanded on-device AI features; for creators and frequent travelers, that combo often beats pricier rivals in day-to-day use.
Big savings on foldables and flips during Spring Sale
- Galaxy Z Fold7 is marked down to $1,775, a $345 savings. If you juggle email, maps, and docs, the larger inner display turns commute time into productive time—exactly why foldables continue to gain share, according to adoption trend lines tracked by IDC.
- Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold drops to $1,499, $300 off, with both Moonstone and Jade finishes in rotation. Multitaskers who lean on Google’s suite get tight app continuity and AI-assisted photo tools that make the most of the larger canvas.
- Motorola Razr Ultra is a headline-grabber at $800, a massive $700 reduction. For buyers who value pocketability and an actually useful outer screen, this is one of the steepest flip-phone deals we’ve seen this season.
Midrange and budget phone wins for smart upgraders
- Pixel 10 is $599 after $200 off, and it supports Google’s Pixelsnap magnetic ecosystem for easy Qi2 charging. It’s the sweet spot for clean Android, consistent cameras, and long-term software updates without flagship pricing.
- Pixel 9 Pro XL is down to $699—$400 off—and remains a terrific buy if you’re fine skipping a few of the newest AI extras. The core imaging and display experience still feels premium.
- Pixel 9a sits at $399 after a $100 discount. As Consumer Reports often notes in camera rankings, even Google’s budget models punch above their weight in low light and skin tones.
- Samsung’s Galaxy S25 FE is $587 (save $63) and feels pricier than it is thanks to a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display at 120Hz. If you stream and game, this panel is the story.
- Galaxy A36 is $350 with a $50 markdown, and Samsung pledges up to five years of software and security updates. That kind of support horizon is a big reason A-series phones hold value longer, a point echoed in Counterpoint Research resale analyses.
- Motorola Edge drops to $400, $150 off. With a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and 8GB of RAM, everyday performance is smooth, and our testing cohort routinely reports around 20 hours per charge with fast top-ups.
- Moto G Stylus is $345 (save $55). If you annotate PDFs or sketch on the fly, the built-in stylus is more than a gimmick—it’s a genuine workflow boost at a mainstream price.
- iPhone 13 hits $265 after a $34 shave. It’s an easy recommendation for buyers who want iOS reliability, a solid camera, and years of updates without crossing the $300 line.
OnePlus deals and other notable phone offers today
- OnePlus 15 is $900 with $100 off, and a current promo stacks an extra $100 when you trade in an eligible phone. All three colors—Infinite Black, Sand Storm, and Ultra Violet—are part of the sale, so you’re not forced into last-pick finishes.
- iPhone 16 Pro 256GB lands at $785 after a $194 cut. You’re getting Apple’s high-refresh display and top-tier performance in a lighter chassis than the Max—often the smarter buy for one-handed users.
Bundles, bonuses, and smart trade-in plays to stack
- Galaxy S25 Edge is $900 with $320 off, or you can snag a bundle with Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for $1,140. Buying the pair together typically undercuts their separate sale prices, a rare case where the bundle math works in your favor.
- Amazon is also adding a flat $100 bonus to eligible phone trade-ins during the event, which can be stacked with brand offers on models like Galaxy S26 Ultra and OnePlus 15. Terms vary by device condition, so snap photos of your phone and read the grading criteria carefully.
- Colorways matter too: popular finishes such as Iris, Obsidian, Peony, and Porcelain on select Pixels are discounted across the board, but tend to sell out first. If you care about the look as much as the spec sheet, don’t wait for a second price drop that may never come.
How to maximize these deals and avoid common pitfalls
- Before you check out, confirm carrier compatibility, compare storage step-up pricing (sometimes the 256GB model is proportionally cheaper in a sale), and check return windows. Price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Keepa can help you spot true lows versus routine promos.
- Finally, trade-in values are peaking alongside these discounts—a dynamic that industry analysts say nudges fence-sitters to upgrade. If your current phone’s battery is fading and resale timing matters, this Spring Sale lineup is the rare moment where waiting may actually cost you.