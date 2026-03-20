AI Val Kilmer Stars In As Deep As The Grave

An AI-built replica of Val Kilmer will appear in the indie feature As Deep as the Grave, effectively returning the beloved star to the screen after his death. Filmmakers Coerte and John Voorhees say they constructed a photorealistic performance from extensive archives of the actor’s images, video, and audio, with the full support of Kilmer’s estate.

Kilmer had originally been cast as a Catholic priest and Native American spiritual guide, but health challenges kept him from filming. The production has now woven a digital Kilmer into scenes already shot and created additional moments as needed, according to reporting from Variety and The New York Times.

How the Filmmakers Recreated Kilmer Using AI Archives

The Voorhees brothers relied on generative AI systems trained on a curated trove of archival material to learn Kilmer’s facial structure, expressions, and on-screen mannerisms. They then composited the digital performance into live-action plates using conventional editing and visual effects tools. In select sequences, the team generated entirely new shots that maintain continuity with the film’s cinematography.

Voice has long been a sensitive part of Kilmer’s legacy. After losing his natural speaking voice due to throat cancer treatment, he collaborated with a software company to synthesize a voice model built from hours of personal recordings. That technology powered his brief but emotional return as Iceman in Top Gun: Maverick, offering a blueprint for how synthetic audio can preserve the essence of a performer when health prevents traditional recording.

Consent and Hollywood’s AI rulebook for digital replicas

Kilmer’s family has publicly backed the creative choice, with daughter Mercedes noting that he embraced emerging tools when they expanded storytelling possibilities. That consent is central in today’s industry: SAG-AFTRA’s most recent contract codifies rules around “digital replicas,” requiring clear, prior permission and compensation when an actor’s likeness is used or synthesized.

The industry has wrestled with digital resurrection before. Lucasfilm’s use of Peter Cushing’s likeness in Rogue One ignited debate over posthumous consent and performance authenticity. Ghostbusters: Afterlife employed a digitally recreated Egon Spengler to poignant but contested effect. And the documentary Roadrunner drew criticism for AI-generated narration that some viewers felt blurred ethical lines. Each case sharpened expectations for transparency about what is digital, who approved it, and how the results serve the story rather than novelty.

What it means for independent films and low-budget sets

For independent productions, AI doubles can be a lifeline. They offer continuity after delays or unforeseen losses, potentially avoiding costly reshoots and allowing filmmakers to honor an original casting vision. Yet the trade-offs are real: uncanny-valley artifacts can break immersion, and using a star’s image in a role with complex cultural dimensions raises questions about consultation, context, and representation.

Best practice is coalescing around a few pillars. Filmmakers who document approvals from performers or estates, disclose AI-assisted sequences in credits, and keep human direction at the center of the performance often fare better with audiences and guilds. The goal is not to automate acting but to responsibly fill gaps when a human performance is impossible to capture.

The stakes for audiences as digital performances expand

As Deep as the Grave will test whether a meticulously trained digital Kilmer can carry emotional truth, not just visual fidelity. If viewers accept the performance as faithful to the actor’s spirit and the film’s narrative, it may normalize carefully consented digital casting for specific, story-driven cases. If it rings hollow, the result could reinforce a still-bright line between technical likeness and the alchemy of a human presence.

Either way, the project marks another turning point in how cinema handles absence, mortality, and legacy in the age of generative AI. By anchoring the work in consent and craft, the filmmakers hope to deliver not a tech demo, but a performance—and a farewell—that feels authentically Val Kilmer.