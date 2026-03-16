2026 Oscar Winners And Nominees Hit Streaming

Missed a few contenders during the mad dash to awards night? You can now stream nearly every 2026 Oscar winner and nominee across major platforms, with a handful still wrapping theatrical runs. Below is a clean, US-focused guide to where the films are playing right now, plus smart tips for tracking shifting rights and getting the best quality streams.

Best Picture and Top Winners Streaming Guide

Marty Supreme is available to buy or rent on Apple TV and other major digital stores. The crowd-pleasing drama swept key categories, including Best Picture, Director, Supporting Actor, Adapted Screenplay, Film Editing, and Casting—making it the highest-priority catch-up title if you want the full awards context.

Sentimental Value, a Norwegian standout with major momentum through the season, is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video. It took home Best Actor, Original Screenplay, Original Score, and Cinematography—an across-the-board craft-and-performance juggernaut.

F1 The Movie is streaming on Apple TV and dominated the below-the-line conversation, grabbing key craft wins across Production Design, Makeup and Hairstyling, and Costume Design. If you want pure spectacle alongside star power, start your engines here.

Bugonia is on Peacock and earned Best Sound—an award that matters more than many realize. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences routinely rewards immersive, intelligible soundscapes that enhance storytelling; watch this one with a good pair of headphones or a soundbar to appreciate why.

Frankenstein is streaming on Netflix and delivered the Best Actress-winning performance of the year. It’s a prestige play with wide accessibility, ideal for viewers who want a conversation-starter anchored by a towering lead turn.

One Battle After Another is on HBO Max and was a nomination magnet across top categories, fueled by a starry ensemble and muscular direction. Even without a shelf of wins, it’s a must for anyone mapping the season’s narrative arcs.

Acting Winners and Nominees: Where to Stream Now

Best Actor lineup: Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme (buy/rent), Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another (HBO Max), Ethan Hawke in Blue Moon (Netflix), Michael B. Jordan in Sinners (HBO Max), and Wagner Moura in The Secret Agent (Hulu). This roster spans prestige, populist, and international angles—ideal for a mini-festival at home.

Best Actress contenders: Jessie Buckley in Hamnet (Peacock), Rose Byrne in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (HBO Max), Kate Hudson in Song Sung Blue (Peacock), Renate Reinsve in Sentimental Value (buy/rent), and Emma Stone in Bugonia (Peacock). Together, they paint a season defined by range—arthouse to crowd-pleaser.

Supporting standouts: Benicio Del Toro and Sean Penn in One Battle After Another (HBO Max), Jacob Elordi in Frankenstein (Netflix), Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku in Sinners (HBO Max), Stellan Skarsgård, Elle Fanning, and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas in Sentimental Value (buy/rent), Amy Madigan in Weapons (HBO Max), and Teyana Taylor in One Battle After Another (HBO Max). If you’re time-poor, these performances are the high-yield stops.

International Feature and Global Picks to Stream

The Secret Agent, directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho, won Best International Feature and is now streaming on Hulu. For more globally minded contenders, look to It Was Just an Accident (Hulu), The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix), and Mr. Nobody Against Putin (Kino Film Collection). Sentimental Value, though a broader winner, is also a key international title (buy/rent).

Documentaries and Shorts: Current Streaming Options

Documentary contenders: Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud (HBO Max), Children No More: Were and Are Gone (Apple TV), The Devil Is Busy (HBO Max), and All the Empty Rooms (Netflix). For cinephiles chasing rarities, Perfectly A Strangeness is on Criterion Channel.

Shorts and indie standouts: Butterfly and Forevergreen (YouTube), Retirement Plan (YouTube), Two People Exchanging Saliva (YouTube), Butcher’s Stain and Jane Austen’s Period Drama (Kanopy), and A Friend of Dorothy (YouTube). These bite-size works often preview tomorrow’s breakthrough voices.

Original Song watchers should note: KPop Demon Hunters is on Netflix, Sinners is on HBO Max, Train Dreams is on Netflix, Diane Warren’s “Dear Me” from Relentless is on Kanopy, and Viva Verdi! is available via Jolt Films releases. Queue the playlist, then the films.

Animation and Family Picks Available to Stream Now

Animated and family nominees are already easy to find: Elio (Disney+), Zootopia 2 (Disney+), and KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix). Arco and Little Amélie or the Character of Rain are available to buy or rent, a common route for indie animation targeting premium at-home viewers first.

Still in Theaters or Not Yet Streaming at Home

A few high-profile nominees remain theatrical-first—Avatar Fire and Ash and Cutting Through Rocks among them—while The Three Sisters is currently not available on major platforms. Sirāt is also in theaters. Expect these to move to digital purchase before landing on subscription services, following the now-standard windowing pattern.

Smart Ways to Track Streaming Availability Over Time

Availability can shift quickly as licensing windows roll over. Use JustWatch or Reelgood to verify current platforms, build watchlists, and set alerts when titles migrate or drop to a lower-cost tier. Comscore and Nielsen’s The Gauge reports have shown streaming’s share of TV usage climbing steadily in recent years, which is why platforms aggressively compete for post-Oscar eyeballs—especially right after the telecast.

Quality matters for many of these films. Check whether your platform offers 4K, HDR, and immersive audio on your plan; several services limit top-tier formats to ad-free or premium subscriptions. If you prefer ownership, consider buying digital versions of the winners that matter most to you; as the Motion Picture Association notes in its annual home entertainment reporting, digital ownership remains a reliable way to lock in access despite licensing churn.

Regional catalogs vary. If you travel, remember that availability is governed by licensing agreements and platform terms. The safest play is to confirm in-app wherever you are and avoid assuming that a US listing will match another country’s catalog.

Quick Reference Highlights for Current Streaming

HBO Max: One Battle After Another, Sinners, Weapons, The Devil Is Busy, Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Netflix: Frankenstein, Train Dreams, Blue Moon, All the Empty Rooms, The Singers, KPop Demon Hunters

Apple TV: F1 The Movie, Children No More: Were and Are Gone, Marty Supreme (buy/rent), The Lost Bus

Peacock: Bugonia, Hamnet, Song Sung Blue

Hulu: The Secret Agent, It Was Just an Accident

Disney+: Elio, Zootopia 2

Kanopy and YouTube: Dear Me from Diane Warren’s Relentless (Kanopy), Butterfly, Forevergreen, A Friend of Dorothy, Retirement Plan, Two People Exchanging Saliva (YouTube)

Buy/Rent: Sentimental Value, Arco, Little Amélie or the Character of Rain, The Voice of Hind Rajab

With these queues ready, you can binge the full season—winners, near-misses, and sleepers—without losing a step. Happy streaming.