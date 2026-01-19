What Challenges Can I Expect When Pursuing a Personal Injury Claim?

Getting compensation after an accident can really help you get your life back on track. But oftentimes, challenges arise that can prevent victims from receiving the compensation they deserve.

“The process can feel overwhelming, especially if it’s your first time dealing with insurance or legal claims. Having an experienced lawyer helps you understand each step, stay organized, and avoid common pitfalls so you feel more confident as you move forward,” says Donald Soloff of Soloff & Zervanos Personal Injury Attorneys.

This guide looks into some of the most common challenges in the personal injury claim process, so keep reading to learn more.

Meeting Legal Deadlines

The law specifies timelines for filing a personal injury lawsuit. In most states, the statute of limitations puts the deadline at two years from the date of the accident or from when the injury was discovered. If the claim is against a government entity, then the deadline is six months.

Many people file a claim long before two years, but many others are unaware that this deadline exists. Sometimes the deadline approaches while victims are still in significant pain or unable to manage legal matters on their own. In such cases, a lawyer can step in to handle the legal issues on your behalf.

Extensions may apply if the person is incapacitated, making them unable to act within the standard time limit.

Dealing With Insurance Companies

After an accident, the at-fault party's lawyers will, more often than not, call in the days following. They may appear sympathetic or supportive, but their primary objective is to gather information that can be used to undermine your claim or pressure you into accepting a reduced settlement.

The problem is that this payoff is rarely enough to cover the losses you have incurred. Also, it is usually too early to determine the full extent of the damage. The best approach is to avoid them altogether and have your lawyer handle the matter.

Proving Liability

Liability for a personal injury case stands on negligence. You must demonstrate that the other party owed you a duty of care, breached that duty, caused the accident, and that you suffered measurable harm as a result.

Solid evidence will be critical in helping you prove liability. This includes things like photographic and video evidence, witness accounts, and expert witness statements, among others. A lawyer comes in to present all these pieces of evidence in a manner that makes sense and ensures optimal results.

Damage Valuation

Everything you recover must be attached to a loss you suffered. Most people consider only the losses they incurred, such as hospital bills and property damage.

These are easy to quantify because you only need the dollar figures on receipts. The challenge comes in when quantifying intangible damages such as pain and suffering, PTSD, emotional distress, and loss of enjoyment of life.

Often, insurance adjusters and lawyers will use a diem for each day of suffering or a multiplier against economic damages. Knowing which figure to use as the diem or the multiplier is the biggest challenge, and this is where having a lawyer makes a big difference.

Navigating Trial

Most cases resolve before things escalate to trial. However, some will inevitably go through courts, for example, when an insurer or the at-fault party is unwilling to pay what you believe is fair.

When that happens, the other side typically arrives with experienced legal counsel who understands how to build strong cases and use procedural rules to their advantage. Approaching the process without comparable support can make it difficult to present your position effectively.

Having an attorney ensures you have informed guidance, balanced representation, and a fair opportunity to work toward a favorable outcome.

Choosing a Lawyer

Selecting a personal injury attorney is an important decision when pursuing fair compensation. Look for an attorney with experience handling similar cases and a proven record of favorable results. Skill and strategic judgment often determine how effectively a claim progresses.

Strong communication is equally essential. A capable attorney listens carefully, explains legal issues clearly, and keeps clients informed throughout every stage of the process. This transparency builds trust and confidence.

Client testimonials can provide useful insight into an attorney’s professionalism and service quality. While outcomes cannot be guaranteed, experienced representation can greatly improve the likelihood of a positive resolution.