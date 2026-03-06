Tinder To Pay $60.5 Million In Settlement

Tinder has agreed to a $60.5 million class-action settlement resolving claims that it charged older users more for premium subscriptions than younger users in California. If you ever paid for Tinder Plus or Tinder Gold in the state and were over a certain age at the time, you may be entitled to money. Here’s how eligibility works, what to expect, and what to do now.

Who Is Eligible for Tinder’s California Settlement Payout

The settlement class covers certain California customers who purchased Tinder Plus or Tinder Gold and were above the app’s “younger user” pricing bracket at the time of purchase. In plain terms, if you lived in California, bought Plus or Gold, and were over the age threshold specified in the court-approved notice, you could qualify. The class definition includes two overlapping age bands tied to when users subscribed; the notice explains which group applies to you.

Importantly, eligibility is limited to California purchases. Users outside California are not part of this settlement. Corporate defendants deny any wrongdoing, but agreed to pay to resolve the litigation and avoid further expense and uncertainty.

Why the California Age-Based Pricing Lawsuit Was Filed

The lawsuit—Candelore v. Tinder, Inc.—challenged Tinder’s age-based pricing under California’s Unruh Civil Rights Act and Unfair Competition Law. The Unruh Act prohibits arbitrary discrimination by businesses, including price discrimination based on age, unless a clear legal justification applies. An earlier appellate ruling in this litigation signaled that charging older users more for the same digital service could violate the statute, setting the stage for settlement talks.

Age-linked pricing is not uncommon in the broader market—think student discounts—but California courts have treated surcharges tied to age with particular skepticism when the product and experience are identical. That legal backdrop, combined with the scale of a major dating app, made this case a bellwether for how digital platforms structure their pricing.

How Much You Could Receive from the Tinder Settlement

Payouts will be distributed on a pro rata basis. Translation: the amount each person receives depends on how many eligible users participate and how much each paid relative to others. According to ClassAction.org, about 268,000 California customers fall within the settlement’s scope, though not all will necessarily submit claims or qualify for payment.

The formula prioritizes users who paid more due to age-based differentials. If your monthly price was higher than that charged to younger users, your share should reflect the gap and how long you subscribed. As in most class actions, court-approved attorneys’ fees and administrative costs will come out of the $60.5 million before individual payments are calculated.

Don’t expect a single flat amount for everyone. For example, a Californian who maintained a premium plan for many months during the affected period and consistently paid a higher rate could receive a larger distribution than someone who subscribed briefly or paid a smaller differential.

What You Need to Do Now to Claim a Tinder Settlement

Watch for an official email or mailed notice with your unique claim information. The notice will outline how to confirm eligibility, choose a payment method, and, if you wish, opt out or object. If you didn’t receive a notice but believe you qualify, consult the official settlement website or the court docket referenced in the notice materials to review the class definition and claim steps.

There are strict deadlines to act. One deadline governs opt-outs and objections, another covers claim submissions or payment method selection, and the court will hold a final approval hearing before money goes out. Missing the applicable deadlines could reduce or eliminate your payout, so confirm the exact dates on the official materials rather than relying on general news reports.

Typical payment options in settlements like this include digital transfers and checks. You may be asked to verify basic details and certify your California purchase history; keep any receipts, bank statements, or account records handy in case additional documentation is requested.

Key Context and Takeaways from the Tinder Settlement

This case underscores growing scrutiny of dynamic pricing in consumer tech. Regulators and courts have signaled that algorithms and age brackets do not excuse unequal treatment where civil rights laws apply. While the company disputes the claims, the settlement delivers tangible relief and sends a clear message to subscription platforms experimenting with price segmentation.

If you’re a California Tinder user who paid for Plus or Gold and were above the younger pricing bracket, you should check your status promptly. Review the official notice, confirm deadlines, and file your claim. With tens of millions of dollars at stake and hundreds of thousands of potential recipients, a few minutes of paperwork could translate into a meaningful refund.

For authoritative information, rely on the court-approved notice, the settlement administrator’s materials, and publicly available filings. Those documents provide the definitive class definition, payment formula, and step-by-step instructions to secure your share if you qualify.