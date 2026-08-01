Text-to-Video Prompting: A Step-by-Step Guide to Better AI Video Results

Text-to-video tools make it possible to begin a visual project with natural-language direction, but the quality of the result still depends on how clearly the scene is described. A platform such as Wan 3.0 can transform a written prompt into a video that users can preview and download. The most reliable approach is to write prompts like compact shot instructions: one subject, one main action, one environment, and a deliberate camera and lighting plan.

In this guide, you will learn how to:

Define the purpose of a generated clip before writing visual details.

Build prompts with subject, action, setting, camera, lighting, and mood.

Choose 16:9, 9:16, or 1:1 based on the final publishing channel.

Revise weak results without changing every instruction at once.

Create reusable prompt templates for recurring content formats.

What Is a Text-to-Video Prompt?

A text-to-video prompt is a written description that tells an AI system what moving scene to create. It normally defines the main subject, visible action, setting, camera behavior, lighting, and overall mood. A useful prompt focuses on details the viewer can actually see and avoids combining too many unrelated ideas.

The prompt is not a full screenplay. It is closer to a shot brief for a single scene. If a project needs an opening, demonstration, transition, and closing moment, each part can be generated separately and assembled later in a video editor.

Step 1: Define the Purpose and Audience

Before describing the visuals, write one sentence that explains why the clip exists. A product marketer may need a short reveal for a landing page. A teacher may need a simple demonstration of a scientific concept. A creator may need an atmospheric establishing shot for a longer story.

The audience influences the pacing and amount of context. A general audience may need a familiar setting and obvious action, while a specialist audience may recognize technical objects or workflows. Defining the viewer keeps the prompt connected to communication rather than decoration.

Step 2: Choose One Main Subject and Action

The subject is the visual anchor of the scene. It may be a person, product, animal, building, vehicle, landscape, or interface. Name it early in the prompt and include only the details that matter to recognition. If the subject has an important material, color, shape, or condition, state it directly.

Next, describe one primary action. A bottle rotates, a cyclist crosses a bridge, a leaf unfolds, or a robotic arm places a component. Multiple actions can compete for attention and introduce visual confusion. When a story needs several events, divide them into separate scenes.

Weak and Strong Direction

Weak: “Create an exciting video about a futuristic product.”

Stronger: “A brushed-aluminum smart speaker rotates slowly on a dark glass pedestal while a soft ring of light activates around its base.”

The stronger version gives the generator a visible object, material, action, surface, and lighting event. It reduces ambiguity without becoming unnecessarily long.

Step 3: Establish the Setting

The environment provides context and shapes the color, depth, and atmosphere of the frame. Describe the location with two or three useful details. A “modern kitchen” is more actionable when the prompt adds pale wood cabinets, morning window light, and a clean stone counter.

Avoid listing background objects that do not support the scene. Every extra detail creates another element the system may try to interpret. Keep the setting specific but selective, and make sure it does not conflict with the subject or action.

Step 4: Direct the Camera

Camera language determines how the viewer experiences the scene. Start with shot size: wide, medium, close-up, macro, overhead, or low angle. Then add one movement if it serves the idea, such as a slow push-in, side-tracking move, gentle orbit, or static shot.

Do not combine several incompatible movements in a short prompt. A request for a handheld close-up, rapid aerial pullback, and full orbit at the same time gives the system conflicting priorities. One clear camera instruction is usually easier to evaluate and revise.

Useful Camera Choices

Wide shot: Introduces a location and shows the subject in context.

Introduces a location and shows the subject in context. Close-up: Emphasizes expression, texture, or product detail.

Emphasizes expression, texture, or product detail. Macro shot: Highlights very small materials, surfaces, or mechanisms.

Highlights very small materials, surfaces, or mechanisms. Slow dolly-in: Builds attention toward a subject or reveal.

Builds attention toward a subject or reveal. Tracking shot: Follows movement across an environment.

Follows movement across an environment. Static composition: Keeps the frame stable for a calm or precise demonstration.

Step 5: Specify Lighting, Color, and Mood

Lighting terms should describe a visible condition. Useful examples include soft window light, golden-hour sunlight, cool overhead illumination, neon reflections, diffused studio light, or a warm practical lamp. Color terms can reinforce the direction, but a short palette is more manageable than a long list.

Mood should complete the visual plan. “Premium editorial,” “quiet documentary,” “playful commercial,” and “minimal technology presentation” are clearer than broad requests such as “make it amazing.” The style phrase should support the subject and intended channel.

Step 6: Select the Aspect Ratio Before Generation

A 16:9 frame is well suited to horizontal websites, presentations, and many long-form video placements. A 9:16 frame is designed for vertical mobile viewing. A 1:1 frame creates a square composition that can fit social feeds and compact content cards.

Aspect ratio affects where the subject, motion, and negative space belong. Cropping a wide scene into a vertical frame later can remove essential context. When a campaign needs multiple formats, create variations from the same prompt framework and adjust the composition for each destination.

Step 7: Generate, Review, and Revise

Review the first result against the original purpose instead of judging it only by visual impact. Check whether the subject is recognizable, the action is understandable, the motion is coherent, and the composition fits the channel. Also confirm that the style supports the message.

If the clip misses the goal, change the smallest relevant part of the prompt. Adjust the camera if framing is wrong, the action if motion is unclear, or the lighting if the mood is off. Keeping the other instructions stable makes the comparison more useful.

A Simple Review Checklist

Does the clip communicate the intended idea? Is the primary subject clear throughout the scene? Does motion appear deliberate and continuous? Does the environment support rather than distract from the subject? Is the composition appropriate for the chosen aspect ratio? Are important product, brand, and factual details accurate? Is there enough space for captions or a call to action if needed?

Three Reusable Prompt Patterns

Product Reveal

“A matte ceramic skincare jar on pale limestone, the lid turning open slowly as soft morning light moves across the surface, macro close-up with a gentle push-in, clean premium editorial style.”

Travel Establishing Shot

“A quiet coastal village at sunrise, fishing boats drifting near the harbor while a cyclist passes along the waterfront, wide static composition, warm natural light, calm documentary mood.”

Technology Explainer

“A compact robotic arm sorting colored components into organized trays, smooth overhead camera move, bright diffused industrial lighting, precise modern technology presentation.”

These patterns are starting points rather than fixed formulas. Replace the subject, action, environment, and finish while preserving the clear structure.

Common Prompting Mistakes

The first common mistake is using abstract language with no visible direction. A generator can respond more consistently to a described scene than to a marketing claim. The second mistake is overloading a single prompt with many subjects, locations, actions, and styles. Complexity should be distributed across multiple shots.

Another mistake is changing every instruction after an imperfect result. That removes the stable reference needed for learning. Finally, teams often choose the destination format too late. Channel and aspect ratio should shape the scene from the beginning.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long should a text-to-video prompt be?

A prompt should be long enough to define the subject, action, setting, camera, lighting, and mood, but short enough to keep those instructions aligned. Clear structure matters more than word count. Remove details that cannot be seen or that do not support the main scene.

Can one prompt create a complete multi-scene video?

A focused prompt is better suited to one main scene. For a longer video, write separate prompts for the opening, demonstration, transition, and closing. Generate each scene individually, review it, and then combine the approved clips with captions, narration, music, and transitions.

Why does the aspect ratio matter?

Aspect ratio determines the shape of the frame and influences composition. Horizontal, vertical, and square formats provide different space for subjects and motion. Selecting the final ratio before generation helps place important details correctly and avoids losing context through aggressive cropping later.

Conclusion

Better text-to-video results begin with better visual direction. Define the purpose, focus on one subject and action, establish the setting, choose a clear camera move, and finish with deliberate lighting and mood. Then select the channel format, review the result, and revise one variable at a time. This method helps creators use Wan 3.0 as part of a repeatable workflow instead of relying on random experimentation.