Self-Care Deals: Save Big on Solawave, Theragun, Kobo

New Year sales deals are coming down hard on wellness gear, meaning that you can find some great discounts on Solawave skin tools, Theragun recovery tech, a Kobo e-reader, The Brick screen-time aid and indoor air quality tech. Whether you’re refreshing routines that could help with sleep, skin health or fewer hours doomscrolling, these discounts are an appealing sweet spot between proven benefit and smart value.

Rare BOGO on at-home skin care from Solawave

The big deal is Solawave’s buy-one-get-one sale. The brand’s 4-in-1 wand includes red light, microcurrent, therapeutic warmth and vibration — treatments frequently offered at clinics — into a go-anywhere stick. (Red light therapy has been connected in dermatology literature to reducing fine lines and improving skin texture, while microcurrent has been thought to promote skin tone through ATP.) That could mean pairing a wand with a mask or buying a second for the price of one without doubling your spend.

Theragun deals for faster recovery and pain relief

If muscle recovery is what’s been holding your training back, the timing of these Theragun price drops couldn’t be better. A leading model is $120 off, dropping clinical-grade percussive therapy into the more affordable realm. Research cited by the American Council on Exercise and several sports medicine journals suggests that percussive and vibration therapy can decrease delayed-onset muscle soreness and increase range of motion, so consider it a pre- or post-workout device, as well as something to reach for on days when you sit all day at a desk.

Read more, scroll less with Kobo and The Brick

The two offers are both meant to help you win back some of this focus. Kobo has a selection of end-of-year deals on some popular e-readers, with some models getting into double-digit discount percentages. The appeal goes beyond price point, though: E Ink displays are less taxing on the eyes and, with something like ComfortLight-style warmer lighting, cut down on evening exposure to blue light that Harvard sleep researchers say is linked to late melatonin onset.

Add a deal on The Brick, an ingenious wooden tool that adds some friction to phone use across all the devices in your home. With a market average of over 5 hours on mobile screens per day in recent market studies, small behavioral nudges can be extremely effective. Early adopters extol The Brick for turning “just one more check” into a conscious choice.

Sleep tech that actually stays comfortable

For light sleepers, Soundcore’s Sleep A30 earbuds are $30 off. They’re one of the few sleep buds with active noise cancellation and a low profile that doesn’t battle your pillow. (For those whose enemy is a partner’s snoring or city traffic, these are a practical fix: The American Academy of Sleep Medicine notes that lowering nocturnal noise can improve sleep continuity in a meaningful way.)

Better indoor air quality at home with no guesswork

Indoor air quality tends to suffer during the winter when windows are kept closed. Airthings Wave Plus, $149.00 ($50 off). Like a “carbon monoxide alarm for air quality,” the Airthings Wave Plus can track CO2 and radon levels, as well as the presence of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), humidity and temperature, turning invisible issues into actionable information. ASHRAE recommends that indoor CO2 levels exceed outdoor concentrations by no more than roughly 1,000 ppm; higher readings are associated with headaches, fatigue and reduced focus. The EPA lists radon as the second-leading cause of lung cancer, making continuous monitoring a high-impact upgrade in basements and on ground floors.

In the aftermath of monitoring comes mitigation with the $100 off Shark NeverChange Max air purifier. Focus on the CADR rating for your room size and a sealed HEPA system to trap fine particles of smoke and that nasty house dust out there. The selling point here is a long-life filter system, meant to reduce replacements — useful for large living spaces or open plans where purifiers run more hours.

Dental care tech with clinical backing and savings

Improving your toothbrush is an easy switch with a big payoff. The Oral-B iO line is $50 off, and randomized trials compiled by Cochrane reviews indicate that oscillating-rotating electric brushes can cut plaque and gingivitis better than manual brushing over one to three months. Look for models with pressure sensors and timers so that technique and consistency do not slide once your calendar fills up.

How to maximize these savings on wellness tech

Ensure return windows — 30 days is typical — are confirmed and that any warranties on products with moving parts or batteries are registered. Match air purifiers to square footage and CADR; select e-readers with adjustable warm light and library borrowing if you’ll read nightly; for LED or microcurrent skincare, review product manuals on cadence of use and contraindications or ask your dermatologist. For digital-guardrail tools, enlist the entire family so that guardrails stick past week two.

The bottom line: These wellness discounts are not mere noise. It’s an opportunity to establish a more peaceful, healthy routine with gear that is both researched and genuinely use-ready — and to do it at prices you hardly ever see all in one place.