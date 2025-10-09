Prime Day Picks: The 5 Best Anker Charger Deals

For many people who simply want their gadgets to charge quickly, safely and not demand a desk full of bricks and cables, Anker is the go-to. Prime Day usually lowers some of the brand’s most popular chargers to their all-time or near–all-time lows, and this year is no different. Whether you’re upgrading for a new USB‑C phone, prepping a travel kit or taming a family’s worth of gadgets, these are the five Anker deals that should be at the top of your list.

Before you click buy, a brief explainer. The USB Implementers Forum claims USB Power Delivery 3.1 goes up to 240W, which explains why compact GaN-based chargers are now able to charge everything from phones to a 16‑inch laptop. On the wireless front, the Wireless Power Consortium’s Qi2 standard expands MagSafe‑style magnetic alignment and 15‑watt speeds to more devices. It’s these two shifts, combined with Anker’s own power‑management features, that separate the following picks from the pack.

Anker 747 GaNPrime 150W Charger with Four Ports

For those of us with a laptop, phone and earbuds, this is the one‑and‑done wall charger. The 747 has four ports (three USB‑C and one USB‑A) and can deliver up to 150W — sufficient for fast‑charging a typical laptop alongside a phone. Anker’s PowerIQ 4.0 automatically reallocates wattage as devices top off, allowing you to avoid wasting headroom on a device already near a full charge.

Why it’s a Prime Day standout: Deep discounts on the 747 are scarce throughout the rest of the year, and it has quickly supplanted multi‑brick setups for road warriors. GaN designs like this, which are touted as up to 80% efficient at high currents based on results (of what sort hasn’t been publicly disclosed) from power component suppliers, are typically 20–30% smaller at equivalent performance levels than older silicon‑based systems offered by companies including GaN Systems — a difference you’ll be glad for when packing carry‑ons.

Anker 737 Power Bank 24K 140W with Smart Display

Consider this a plug you can grip. The 737’s 24,000mAh capacity and up to 140W USB‑C PD 3.1 output mean it can bring a dead MacBook Pro or gaming handheld back to life at real‑world speeds. The onboard screen displays live input/output wattage and battery health (a small touch that saves a ton of guesswork on long travel days).

Practical aside: The TSA permits spare lithium batteries with less than 100Wh in carry‑on. This pack clears that bar at around 86–90Wh (depending on cell voltage). It’s a pretty sweet spot to hit; if you want a power bank that is capable of rapidly recharging itself between flights, this is one to snag.

Anker MagGo 3‑in‑1 Qi Charger with 15W Qi2

All‑in‑one wipes keep nightstands and desks tidy. This MagGo stand provides 15W of magnetic wireless charging for compatible phones by way of Qi2, plus a space for an Apple Watch and some wireless earbuds. As Qi2 standardizes magnetic polarity, this also means much more consistent charging efficiency — a win for both speed and battery health.

ActiveShield temperature monitoring means thermals remain in control even when using the PowerCore for prolonged periods, which is useful for overnight top‑ups.

If you’ve upgraded to a USB‑C iPhone, or are using any of the Qi2‑enabled recent Android phones, this is one of just a few stands that can truly make cables redundant without feeling like an eternity in charge times.

Anker 735 GaNPrime Charger (65W) Three‑Port Pick

The 735 is the best‑value pick for most people’s lives: three ports, a maximum of 65W total output, and foldable prongs to slip into your pocket. It’s capable of fast‑charging a thin‑and‑light laptop, or two tablets and a phone at the same time. If you’ve been dependent on a single‑port 20W cube, this is a game‑changing upgrade for work bags and dorm rooms.

USB‑IF certification and Anker’s PowerIQ 4.0 also help ensure smart power sharing — so your phone doesn’t drop to a trickle if you plug in a second device. This model is frequently discounted relative to similar multi‑port chargers from other brands during Prime Day, so this charger is an easy add‑to‑cart.

Best Pick: Anker 67W USB‑C Car Charger, Dual Port

Road warriors don’t have to make do with cigarette‑lighter adapters that can barely keep up with navigation. Anker’s dual‑port 67W car charger can deliver up to 45W over USB‑C for a phone or small laptop, and it provides fast charging on the other port for a passenger. That’s enough to add meaningful battery instead of just a rounding error when you’re 15–30 minutes from the house.

Keep an eye out for deals that package in a 100W or 240W e‑marked USB‑C cable; information about the chip inside the cable (the e‑marker) is only significant at higher‑wattage charging, according to the USB‑IF. If your commute is also when you can plug in, this accessory pays for itself fast — especially at a discount.

How We Chose These Five Anker Charging Deals

We focused on models that hit three marks: including enough ports that a wide variety of devices can plug in, bringing enough watts to the table for multi‑device situations, and having proven safety features. To avoid cables or chargers that won’t match their counterparts, the standards bodies USB‑IF and the Wireless Power Consortium suggest you search for certified products; every choice here is either certified or meets those specs. We also considered real‑world convenience — foldable prongs, on‑device displays and small footprints — because the best charger is one you actually carry.

People also tend to load up on accessories during major retail events, and reliable brands sell out sooner than most. Time to upgrade? Begin with the 735 for every day or the 747 for a full travel replacement, add the 737 Power Bank for off‑grid days, and complete your setup with a MagGo stand and the 67W car charger to provide coverage at home as well as on the road. That’s a full, modern charging station — done at a rate that even makes sense.