Delhi Biryani Styles Explained for First-Time Buyers

Ordering biryani in Delhi may seem easy enough until the menu pops up. There’s one restaurant that is famous for Mughlai biryani, then there’s another one that specialises in Hyderabadi, and there’s even another one where Kolkata biryani is hogging all the limelight. Each image is mouthwatering, each description claims the biryani to be absolutely authentic, and very soon a biryani craving transforms into endless browsing the app. In case it’s your first attempt to order biryani, then it is perfectly fine to ask what really makes each kind different from the others. It all comes down to rice, spices, the cooking of the meat, and even sides that accompany it. Once those differences are clear, finding the best biryani in Delhi suddenly feels much less confusing.

Mughlai Is Comforting While Hyderabadi Loves To Make A Statement

Let us visualise placing two plates of biryani in front of us. One of the plates exposes us to the fragrance of saffron and fried onions, alongside the taste of the whole spices. This taste is strong and yet very subtle, where the strength lies in making the taste of the rice and meat better. This is the Mughlai biryani that makes one feel at home with its flavours.

Now picture another plate where the aroma of mint, coriander and chillies reaches you before the lid is fully open. That is Hyderabadi biryani. Every grain carries bold flavour because the rice and marinated meat are cooked together using the dum method. It has more heat, more spice and a deeper intensity. If a meal is meant to have a little drama, this is usually the one people remember.

Kolkata Biryani Wins People Over In The Most Unexpected Way

What most people first observe about Kolkata Biryani is the potato. It often comes as a surprise to many people because potatoes are not always added to biryani. However, the moment you have your first bite, things become clear. As you cook, the potato takes on all the spices and becomes very flavourful just like meat.

Kolkata biryani is considered lighter in comparison to Hyderabadi biryani. With lesser spices used, one can savour the aroma of the rice better without experiencing a lot of strong flavour. A boiled egg is put on top of this biryani that adds to its taste but yet keeps it simple. Many individuals searching for the best biryani in Delhi are taken aback at how quickly this kind becomes their favourite.

Every Region Brings Something Different To The Table

Amongst all the good things about having the best biryani in Delhi is that you don’t have to limit yourself to only one kind. The restaurants all over the city pay homage to the recipes that are influenced by various regions in India. Some biryanis are more inclined toward the pepper and the whole spices, whereas other biryanis can be rich, smoky, or aromatic. The side dishes will also vary. While one place might provide you with a refreshing raita to go along with the biryani, the other place will offer a spicy salan, which will change the taste of each bite.

Let Your Craving Decide

However, not all types of biryanis are appropriate for all kinds of moods, and that’s what makes it even more fascinating. The Mughlai biryani is the perfect biryani for those who require comfort food, while Hyderabad biryani is the one to go for those seeking a bold taste and a similar kind of warm feeling as well.

The next time an online food order is on the cards, forget about choosing the most popular option. Think about what sounds good that day. A little spice or a little comfort. Something rich or something aromatic. That’s always the simplest way to find the best biryani in Delhi, and it gives each one an extra element of personalisation rather than just being another dish.