One UI 8.5 Beta 2 Rolls Out To Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung has begun pushing One UI 8.5 Beta 2 to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, with the first wave landing in India. Early reports from community testers and noted tipster Tarun Vats on X indicate this release is a stability-focused drop that tightens up polish on the latest foldable rather than introducing headline-grabbing features.

What’s New in This Incremental One UI 8.5 Build

Change logs shared by beta participants point to targeted fixes. A readability issue affecting the Now Brief on the Fold 7’s cover display has been addressed, improving glanceability on the narrower screen. There’s also a correction for Sound Assistant behavior that previously tripped up certain controls when paired with Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, restoring consistent audio toggles and routines.

Beyond those callouts, testers should expect the usual under-the-hood optimizations you see around a second beta: smoother animations, fewer UI hitches when transitioning between the cover and main displays, and a reduction in random app closures. If you rely heavily on split-screen and pop-up views, this build should feel more predictable during rapid multitasking.

Rollout Starts In India With More Regions To Follow

The deployment is live for users enrolled in the beta program in India, which often serves as an early seeding ground alongside South Korea and select European markets. Wider availability typically follows in short order once Samsung verifies that no show-stopping bugs surface in the first days of distribution, though timing can vary by carrier approvals and model numbers.

Historically, Samsung’s beta rollouts move in waves: initial release to one or two regions, rapid expansion to additional countries, and then a cadence of quick follow-up builds as feedback rolls in. Community forums and the Samsung Members feed are the best barometers for when your market is next.

If you’re already enrolled, head to Settings > Software update > Download and install to pull the new build. Expect a sizable download and give yourself time for indexing post-install, especially if you keep a large photo library or multiple work profiles.

New to the beta? Open the Samsung Members app, look for the One UI Beta banner, and follow the enrollment steps. Back up your data first using Smart Switch or cloud services. Exiting a beta early typically requires a full reset, and some banking or enterprise apps may not behave perfectly on pre-release software. Charge to at least 50% and ensure a stable Wi‑Fi connection before you start.

Fold-First Refinements That Matter on the Fold 7

Small fixes can have outsized impact on a book-style foldable. Improving legibility on the cover display helps when triaging notifications one-handed, while stability tweaks reduce friction when handing off apps from the cover to the main screen. Power users who drag images into email while on a video call or pin three apps to the taskbar will notice the difference when animations don’t stutter and windowing remains consistent.

Audio reliability is another quiet win. When Sound Assistant routines and Galaxy Buds integrations work seamlessly, switching from a conference call to music, or routing media to a speaker during Flex mode, becomes frictionless. Those micro-improvements tend to compound across a day of heavy use.

Why This Beta Matters for the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung’s foldables have long leaned on software tuning to unlock their hardware advantages. Studies from firms like Counterpoint Research have repeatedly shown that user satisfaction on foldables correlates strongly with multitasking stability and app continuity. Each incremental beta that reduces UI friction is effectively an upgrade to the Fold 7’s core proposition as a productivity device.

It’s also a signal of cadence. In past cycles, Samsung has shipped several beta revisions before going stable, using community logs and crash reports to burn down remaining blockers. The quicker these initial bug-fix betas land, the faster the path to a polished public release.

What to Watch Next as One UI 8.5 Beta Progresses

Keep an eye on feedback channels for mentions of lingering cover-to-main screen transition quirks, battery drain anomalies, and camera viewfinder behavior in Flex mode—common hot spots in early foldable builds. If those reports trend down after Beta 2, expect another maintenance update or two to wrap up outstanding issues before wider release.

For now, Galaxy Z Fold 7 owners in India can grab One UI 8.5 Beta 2 and help shape the polish phase. If you rely on your Fold for mission-critical work, it’s wise to wait a little longer—everyone else can dive in, report issues through Samsung Members, and accelerate the final stretch.