Kodak Memo Shot ERA Kids Camera Hits $35.99

A kid-friendly instant digital camera just landed a standout bargain, with the Kodak Memo Shot ERA Kids Instant Camera dropping to $35.99, a $24 cut from its list price. The markdown is available via a major online retailer and applies in full to the White version bundled with a one-roll cartridge, making it an easy entry point for parents who want a fun, creative gadget without the usual instant-film costs.

Why This Deal Stands Out for Budget-Minded Families

Instant-print cameras are hot again, but most models aimed at adults can get pricey once you factor in ongoing film costs. This kid-centric option leans into affordability from the outset, pairing a sub-$40 price with low-cost refills. The design nods to retro 35mm film rolls, and at just 210 g (about 7.4 oz), it’s light enough for small hands while still feeling sturdy.

Crucially, it isn’t a blind-shoot instant camera. A built-in display lets kids compose, review, and only print the shots they love—saving paper, money, and frustration. That edit-then-print workflow, common in modern hybrid instant cameras, is one of the biggest quality-of-life upgrades for families.

Key Features at a Glance: Screen, Bluetooth, 300 dpi

Despite the playful look, this is a genuinely useful little printer-camera hybrid. Bluetooth connectivity means it can double as a pocket printer for a parent’s phone, and the companion app supports label creation in addition to photos. Prints come out at 300 dpi, crisp enough for small images, journaling, and organizing bins or school supplies. For a home that juggles art projects, chore charts, and birthday scrapbooks, that flexibility goes far beyond a toy.

Refills help keep the total cost of ownership in check. Replacement roll packs are inexpensive compared to traditional instant-film cartridges, with bundles commonly priced around $20 for multiple rolls. That’s a fraction of what many instant-film formats cost per print, which is why budget-minded families increasingly consider roll-based instant printers for everyday use.

How It Compares In The Kids Camera Landscape

Instant-print cameras have been one of the perennial gifting categories in recent years, with industry trackers such as Circana highlighting strong consumer interest. Adult-focused models like Fujifilm’s Instax lineup lead the conversation, but they rely on cartridge film with a higher per-shot price. By contrast, roll-based printers target creativity at scale—think sticker sheets, craft collages, or labeling marathons—without the nagging cost calculus.

For families, the Memo Shot ERA’s screen-first approach is also practical. Many inexpensive kids cameras skip displays or offer basic viewfinders, which can mean a lot of throwaway prints. Here, the ability to reshoot before printing curbs waste and nudges kids to improve composition—a small but meaningful educational benefit when they’re learning the basics of photography.

Who Should Grab It: Families, Parents, and Gift Givers

Parents seeking a low-risk introduction to instant printing for kids, with a big emphasis on play and craft projects.

Households that want a crossover tool—a kid’s camera that also acts as a compact Bluetooth printer for phone photos and quick labels.

Gift givers looking for a standout price on a gadget that encourages creativity without a steep ongoing cost.

Bottom Line: A Strong Value for Creative Family Fun

At $35.99, the Kodak Memo Shot ERA Kids Instant Camera offers an uncommon blend of fun, function, and frugality. The display-first workflow reduces waste, Bluetooth support extends usefulness beyond childhood, and the 300 dpi prints make both photos and labels pop. With the strongest savings currently tied to the White version with a single roll included, this limited-time offer is a straightforward recommendation for families ready to capture and print memories—without dreading the refill bill.