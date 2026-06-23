Justin Nelson of JP Morgan Explains Why Generational Wealth Planning Is More Personal Than Financial

There is a number hanging over many conversations about private wealth right now: $124 trillion. That’s how much Cerulli Associates projects will change hands between generations by 2048, making the current period one of the largest transfers of family wealth in recorded history. For advisors who work where family dynamics and finance collide, the dollars are almost secondary.

“Wealth management is one of the last areas where you truly do have emotional connection to people,” says Justin Nelson, managing director and head of the Asset Management and Financial Principals Coverage Team at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Connecticut. “People are obviously very emotional about their money, and so you get to know people really well.”

Nelson oversees a team of 20 professionals managing more than $15 billion in assets, advising prominent figures in hedge funds, private equity, and real estate across New York and Connecticut. After nearly three decades in the industry, he’s developed a pointed view: the mechanics of wealth transfer are learnable, but the human dimension is where families succeed or fail.

Why the Emotional Architecture of a Family Matters More Than the Portfolio

When Nelson talks about generational wealth planning, he doesn’t reach for portfolio theory. He reaches for the word “trust.” Over a career approaching 30 years, he has watched client relationships shift from transactional to something resembling a long-term personal partnership.

“It’s not just about them anymore,” he says. “It’s now about their kids and their families. You really get to know people and feel like you can look back and continue to help them — not just with their finances, but on an emotional level as well, because they’re so intertwined.”

That intertwining becomes especially pronounced as wealth grows in complexity. For many of JP Morgan’s high-net-worth clients, that complexity is formalized through a family office structure. Nelson defines a family office as an organization built around a wealthy individual to manage everything from investments and estate planning to governance across generations. Some employ a single person; others, a team of hundreds.

What Family Offices Are Getting Right (and What They’re Not)

The family office sector is in the middle of a generational handoff it hasn’t faced before. According to the Bank of America Family Office Study 2025, 87% of family offices have not yet transitioned to the next generation, while 59% expect that handoff within the coming decade. Informal family rules are giving way to formal governance frameworks as families recognize that without structure, wealth tends to scatter.

Nelson sees this firsthand. The families most prepared for multigenerational wealth are not necessarily those with the most assets. They are the ones who built trust and communication well ahead of any liquidity event.

“Having wealth is a very serious responsibility,” he says. “Clients have to be very thoughtful on how its managed and affects future generations.”

That observation carries weight alongside Cerulli Associates’ projection that Millennials alone will inherit $45.6 trillion over the next 25 years. How their parents managed relationships with advisors, how estates were structured, and how honest the family conversations were will matter far more than any single investment decision.

Trust as the Core Currency of Wealth Advisory

Justin Nelson is direct about what separates productive advisory relationships from those that erode over time: the willingness to speak honestly. He aims for a dynamic “close enough where we can still politely criticize each other and have a discussion where you can really tell someone how you feel.”

That candor is rare in private wealth management, where social proximity to a client can dull the quality of advice. For families navigating a generational transfer of this scale, it may be the most valuable service an advisor provides. The investment allocation is secondary to the question of whether everyone at the table actually trusts the person helping them make it.