How Fault Is Determined in a Jackknife Truck Crash

A jackknife truck crash can result from multiple mistakes. Fault is determined by identifying what caused the trailer to swing out of line and whether that happened because of driver error, poor truck maintenance, improperly loaded cargo, unsafe road conditions, or failures by the trucking company. Investigators piece together the evidence to determine who, if anyone, acted negligently.

Commercial truck crashes can be far more complex than ordinary car accidents because multiple parties may share responsibility. Understanding how jackknife accidents are investigated can help explain why these cases often require detailed evidence rather than assumptions.

What Is a Jackknife Truck Crash?

A jackknife accident occurs when a truck’s trailer swings outward, forming an angle with the cab that resembles a folding pocketknife. This typically happens when the truck loses traction or the driver brakes suddenly, causing the trailer to skid.

Once the trailer swings sideways, it can:

Block multiple traffic lanes

Strike nearby vehicles

Trigger chain-reaction collisions

Cause serious injuries and extensive property damage

Because a jackknife crash can develop and escalate within seconds, determining fault depends heavily on the evidence collected afterward. Investigators examine everything that happened before the collision, including the truck’s speed and braking, maintenance records, and cargo inspections. That complete picture helps determine who should be held legally responsible.

Driver Error Is Often the Starting Point

Investigators usually begin by examining the truck driver’s actions before the crash.

Common examples include:

Driving too fast for road conditions

Sudden or excessive braking

Following other vehicles too closely

Distracted or fatigued driving

Failing to react appropriately to traffic or weather

If the driver failed to operate the truck safely, that negligence may become a major factor in determining liability.

The Trucking Company May Also Share Responsibility

The driver is not always the only party at fault. A trucking company can also be held responsible if its own actions contributed to the crash.

Examples include:

Poor hiring or inadequate driver training

Unrealistic delivery schedules

Failure to enforce rest requirements

Ignoring maintenance problems

Allowing unsafe vehicles to remain in service

When company decisions create unsafe driving conditions, liability may extend beyond the individual driver.

Maintenance Problems Can Contribute

Mechanical failures sometimes play a significant role in jackknife crashes.

Common issues include:

Brake failures

Worn tires

Defective vehicle components

Poor repair work

Federal regulation 49 C.F.R. § 396.3 requires motor carriers to systematically inspect, repair, and maintain their commercial vehicles. When maintenance failures contribute to a crash, investigators may examine whether the carrier complied with these safety requirements.

Cargo Loading and Road Conditions Matter

Improperly secured or unevenly loaded cargo can shift during transit, making the trailer unstable. Likewise, wet roads, ice, strong winds, or unexpected roadway hazards can increase the risk of a jackknife.

Even under difficult conditions, investigators still ask whether the driver responded reasonably and whether the crash could have been prevented with proper precautions.

What Kind of Evidence Determines Fault?

Jackknife investigations rely on objective evidence rather than assumptions. Common sources include:

Black-box or event data recorder information

Driver logs

Maintenance and inspection records

Cargo loading documents

Witness statements

Crash reconstruction reports

Commercial drivers are also expected to comply with traffic laws under 49 C.F.R. § 392.2, making driver conduct an important part of any liability investigation.

Final Takeaways