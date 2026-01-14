How Block Orientation Impacts Your Granny Flat Floor Plan

When planning a granny flat, block orientation is one of the most influential factors in creating a comfortable and efficient home. The way your site receives sunlight affects temperature control, privacy, window placement and the overall experience of the space.



By designing a floor plan that responds directly to your block’s orientation, you’ll achieve a granny flat that feels naturally brighter, more comfortable and more economical to run.

Below is a breakdown of how each orientation impacts design — and how to take advantage of it.

Why Block Orientation Matters

The direction your block faces influences:

levels of natural sunlight

year-round temperature comfort

heating and cooling efficiency

privacy between the granny flat and the main home

the ideal positioning of windows, doors and outdoor areas

Understanding how the sun moves across your property is the foundation of a well-designed granny flat.

North-Facing Block: The Most Ideal Layout

North-facing sites are considered the best orientation in Australia due to their consistent daylight and warmth.

How to Optimise Your Floor Plan

place living and dining spaces on the northern side

include large windows or sliding doors for passive solar gain

use shading or eaves to block summer heat while allowing winter sun

position bedrooms to the east or south for softer light

A north-oriented layout creates a comfortable environment year-round with minimal energy use.

East-Facing Block: Light-Filled Mornings

East-facing blocks enjoy bright morning light and cool afternoons — ideal for people who prefer early sunlight.

Best Layout Strategies

position bedrooms on the eastern side to capture morning sun

locate living spaces to the north or east where possible

minimise west-facing windows to reduce afternoon warmth

add landscaping or screens to buffer western heat

This orientation supports a fresh, cool feel later in the day.

West-Facing Block: Reducing Afternoon Heat

West-facing blocks receive intense afternoon sun, so careful planning is essential to maintain comfort.

How to Design for Thermal Control

limit west-facing windows in key living areas and bedrooms

place laundries, bathrooms or storage zones on the western side

position living areas to the north or east

use external shading, trees or screens to block heat

Small design adjustments can make a significant difference in energy efficiency.

South-Facing Block: Even, Gentle Light

South-facing blocks provide consistent but cooler light, which requires thoughtful design to avoid dark or chilly interiors.

Floor Plan Tips

orient primary living areas to the north where possible

use skylights or highlight windows to brighten internal spaces

create outdoor living to the north or east

allocate southern walls for utility spaces like bathrooms or laundries

This approach helps maintain a calm, balanced atmosphere throughout the home.

Consider the Orientation of the Main Home

A granny flat positioned beside or behind the main dwelling must also account for:

privacy between households

noise separation

driveway or path access

overshadowing from the main house

What to Prioritise

avoid placing the granny flat where it will sit in shade all day

locate outdoor living areas where they won’t face directly into the main house

design entries to ensure independent access

These considerations help the granny flat function as its own private, self-contained home.

Outdoor Living and Orientation

A well-positioned outdoor area enhances comfort and usability.

North-facing: ideal for year-round terraces or decks

ideal for year-round terraces or decks East-facing: perfect for morning seating areas

perfect for morning seating areas West-facing: best for secondary outdoor spaces unless well shaded

best for secondary outdoor spaces unless well shaded South-facing: suitable for utility zones or cooler garden spaces

Outdoor placement should support both privacy and seasonal comfort.

Bringing It All Together: Designing With Orientation in Mind

The best granny flat floor plans take orientation into account by incorporating:

natural light in key living zones

strategic shading to prevent overheating

passive design principles for year-round comfort

window and door placement that protects privacy

outdoor living that aligns with climate and lifestyle

When you design your granny flat with orientation as a guiding factor, you create a space that feels bright, efficient and incredibly comfortable — without adding to the construction cost.