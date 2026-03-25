Google Launches Lyria 3 Pro Music Generator

Google has unveiled Lyria 3 Pro, a significant upgrade to its music generation lineup that extends output to full three-minute tracks and adds deeper control over song structure. The Pro release arrives shortly after Lyria 3, moving beyond 30-second snippets to deliver full-length demos and cues aimed at creators, editors, and enterprise teams. Access begins in the Gemini app for paying subscribers, with broader integrations across Google’s creative and developer tools.

The headline change—six times longer compositions—pairs with finer prompt-level direction. Users can now outline intros, verses, choruses, bridges, and transitions so the model understands how a piece should evolve, not just how it should sound. That shift pushes AI music from style exercises toward form-aware songwriting and scoring.

What Lyria 3 Pro Adds for Control and Song Structure

Lyria 3 Pro focuses on creative control and customization. Instead of generic “lo-fi hip hop” prompts, creators can specify a soft eight-bar intro, a chorus that lifts with layered vocals, and a bridge that drops to piano before a final chorus. Early users will notice the model better respects pacing, dynamics, and section boundaries than its predecessor.

While Lyria 3 introduced music generation inside Gemini, the Pro tier turns the tool into a practical composer for demos, social video, ad beds, podcast themes, and temp scores. Three minutes is enough runway to sketch an entire idea, not just a teaser—an important threshold for editors who need coherent arcs rather than loops.

Rolling Out Across Google’s Creative Stack

Beyond the Gemini app, Lyria 3 Pro is arriving in Google Vids, the company’s video editing product, and ProducerAI, the AI-powered music production tool Google recently acquired. That pairing makes it simpler to audition music against cuts, tweak sections in context, and iterate without bouncing across multiple tools.

On the enterprise side, Google is enabling access through Vertex AI in public preview, the Gemini API, and AI Studio. That matters for studios, agencies, and platforms that want to embed music generation into production workflows, automate variations for regional campaigns, or prototype sonic identities at scale with governed access and auditing.

Data Guardrails and Attribution for AI Music

Google says Lyria 3 Pro was trained on data from partners alongside permissible data from YouTube and Google properties. The company emphasizes that the system is not designed to mimic a specific artist. If a prompt names an artist, the model aims to draw only broad inspiration rather than replicate a signature voice or catalog style—an important mitigation amid ongoing debates over generative music and likeness rights.

Every track generated with Lyria 3 or Lyria 3 Pro includes a SynthID marker, Google’s imperceptible watermark that signals AI provenance and can be detected by compatible tools. The move aligns with a larger industry push for authenticity. Spotify recently introduced tools that let artists review songs released under their name to prevent misattribution, and Deezer rolled out technology any streaming service can use to flag AI-generated audio.

Lyria 3 Pro lands in a crowded field. Consumer-facing systems like Suno and Udio already generate minute-level tracks with catchy hooks, while open research models such as Meta’s MusicGen and commercial tools like Stable Audio target producers and developers. By pushing to three minutes and integrating into Gemini, Vertex AI, and Google’s editing suite, Google is betting that distribution and workflow fit will matter as much as raw audio quality.

The timing also reflects where the market is heading. According to IFPI’s latest reporting, global recorded music revenues grew by roughly 10% year over year, with streaming accounting for around two-thirds of the total. As short-form video and creator-led advertising expand, demand for quick-turn, rights-cleared music beds is rising—particularly variations that match different cuts, moods, and regions.

What to Watch Next as Lyria 3 Pro Rolls Out

Key signals to monitor include output consistency across genres, prompt fidelity for complex arrangements, and how pricing and usage caps shape adoption in the Gemini paid tier. For enterprise teams, integration depth—asset management, review workflows, and compliance logging—will determine whether Lyria 3 Pro becomes a daily tool or an occasional experiment.

Equally important is how watermarking and data provenance interoperate with platform policies. If SynthID and partner programs dovetail with Content ID–style review and monetization flows, it could lower friction for creators and rights holders. With Lyria 3 Pro, Google is signaling that generative music is moving from novelty to infrastructure—structured, attributed, and ready to plug into real production timelines.