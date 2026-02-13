Dutch Carrier Odido Reports Data Breach Affecting Millions

Odido, one of the Netherlands’ largest telecom providers, has disclosed a major data breach that it says exposed information on more than 6.2 million customers. The company said attackers accessed a customer contact system and quietly exported personal data at scale, affecting a substantial share of the Dutch population.

While core network services remained online, the incident underscores how a single compromised back-office system can yield a trove of sensitive details useful for fraud and social engineering.

What Odido Says Was Taken in Its Massive Data Breach

According to company statements, the stolen dataset includes names, mobile numbers, postal and email addresses, dates of birth, bank account identifiers (IBAN), and details tied to government-issued IDs such as passport or driver’s license numbers and their validity dates. This is precisely the kind of profile data criminals combine to open accounts, pass identity checks, or craft convincing phishing lures.

Odido emphasized that call records, location histories, billing data, and image scans of IDs were not part of the haul. Even so, exposure of phone numbers paired with DOB and address data raises the likelihood of SIM-swap attempts and highly targeted scam campaigns.

Who Is Impacted and Who Is Not in the Odido Data Breach

The breach affects current Odido subscribers as well as former customers who left within the past two years, the company said. Customers of Ben NL, Odido’s subsidiary, are also included in the impact scope. Business accounts are not affected, according to the operator.

With the Netherlands’ population at roughly 18 million, an exposure count above 6.2 million equates to about 35% of the country. Odido—rebranded from T-Mobile Netherlands in 2023 after integrating Tele2 Netherlands—has nationwide mobile, broadband, and TV footprints, which helps explain the scale.

Why Telecommunications Providers Are Frequent Cyber Targets

Telecom providers sit on rich datasets that map directly to citizens’ identities and communications, making them a magnet for both financially motivated criminals and state-aligned groups. The EU’s cybersecurity agency ENISA has repeatedly flagged telecoms in its Threat Landscape reports as high-value targets due to centralized customer data and complex vendor ecosystems.

High-profile incidents in recent years include the 2022 Optus breach in Australia (nearly 10 million affected) and multiple US telecom intrusions disclosed by carriers between 2021 and 2023. Western cyber authorities, including Microsoft and US government agencies, have also documented long-running espionage efforts against telecoms. There is no public attribution in the Odido case, but the pattern—quiet access, data exfiltration, widespread impact—fits the sector’s risk profile.

Regulatory and Legal Fallout Facing Odido After the Breach

Under the EU’s GDPR, organizations must report qualifying breaches to their national regulator—here, the Dutch Data Protection Authority (Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens)—and notify affected individuals without undue delay when there is a high risk to their rights and freedoms. Administrative fines can reach up to 4% of global annual turnover for serious failures.

The Dutch National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC-NL) routinely advises operators of essential services, including telecoms, to segment sensitive systems, enforce strong identity controls, and monitor for exfiltration. Post-incident, regulators will likely examine Odido’s access controls around the customer contact environment, vendor and employee privileges, and data minimization practices.

How the Stolen Odido Customer Data Could Be Misused

Even without call or location logs, the combination of name, phone number, IBAN, and ID document details enables several fraud paths: account-takeover attempts via carrier or bank helpdesks, SIM-swap attacks to intercept one-time passcodes, and persuasive phishing referencing accurate personal information. While an IBAN alone shouldn’t allow debits without authorization, it can bolster scams that trick victims into approving transfers.

ID numbers and validity dates also increase the risk of synthetic identity creation or misuse in age or KYC checks. Criminals often wait weeks or months before monetizing stolen data, so the absence of immediate fraud reports does not diminish the risk window.

What Odido Customers Should Do Now to Reduce Their Risk

Be skeptical of unsolicited calls, texts, or emails that reference your Odido account or personal details. Do not click links in messages; instead, navigate directly to official portals. Expect official breach notices and follow their instructions carefully.

Ask your mobile provider to enable a number transfer lock or port-out PIN if available to reduce SIM-swap risk. Monitor bank statements closely and set up transaction alerts. Consider replacing affected ID documents if advised by authorities; document numbers exposed in breaches can be reused for verification fraud.

Report suspicious activity to your bank promptly and consult the Dutch Fraudehelpdesk for guidance on identity fraud prevention. Keep copies of any breach notification and communications; they may be useful for remediation or claims if losses occur.

What Comes Next for Odido, Regulators, and Affected Customers

Odido says network operations were not disrupted, but the company still faces a lengthy containment and forensics effort to verify the scope and shut down any persistence mechanisms. Regulators will seek clarity on timelines, controls, and customer protections. For millions of Dutch consumers, the practical impact will hinge on how quickly scammers mobilize—and how effectively Odido and the wider financial ecosystem help blunt that risk.