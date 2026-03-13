Best Netflix Movies To Watch Right Now Revealed

Netflix’s movie shelf is overflowing, but a handful of titles are earning the most playtime and praise right now. Drawing on Netflix Top 10 trends, the company’s What We Watched engagement reports, and critical consensus from sources like Rotten Tomatoes, IMDb, and the American Film Institute, these are the films worth your queue—no doom-scrolling required.

From Oscar winners to adrenaline hits and global standouts, the picks below balance freshness with proven staying power, so you get a film night that actually delivers.

Editors’ picks for the best Netflix movies this week

All Quiet on the Western Front: A visceral, urgent anti-war drama that swept multiple Oscars, including International Feature and Cinematography. Its technical craft and unflinching perspective make it a must-see when you want a serious, conversation-starting watch.

The Killer: David Fincher’s sleek, clinical thriller turns a hitman’s routine into propulsive cinema. It dominated Netflix’s internal charts on release and continues to score with audiences who like their suspense razor-sharp.

Society of the Snow: Authentic, harrowing, and humane, this survival epic earned Academy Award nominations and strong word-of-mouth for its meticulous detail and emotional heft. It’s the rare endurance tale that feels both intimate and epic.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: Rian Johnson’s colorful whodunit is pure crowd-pleasing comfort, with an Oscar-nominated screenplay and enough twists to keep a living room buzzing. Nielsen’s streaming rankings placed it among the most-watched movie debuts of its season.

Award winners on Netflix that still hold up today

Roma: Alfonso Cuarón’s luminous, black-and-white memory piece won three Oscars and remains a signature Netflix original. It’s a masterclass in composition and empathy that rewards a big screen—or at least your best soundbar.

The Power of the Dog: Jane Campion’s slow-burn Western earned her Best Director and continues to spark debate for its queasy tension and layered performances. If you like films that crawl under your skin, start here.

Marriage Story: With an Oscar-winning turn from Laura Dern and pitch-perfect leads, Noah Baumbach’s breakup drama is as funny as it is bruising. It regularly ranks among Netflix’s most acclaimed originals by critics’ groups and film institutes.

The Irishman: Martin Scorsese’s crime elegy (10 Oscar nominations) doubles as a meditation on time, loyalty, and regret. It’s long by design, but its de-aging effects and late-style precision warrant the commitment.

High-octane thrillers and action to stream on Netflix

Extraction 2: Chris Hemsworth’s franchise sequel raised the bar with extended one-take mayhem that went viral on social. Netflix’s own rankings placed it among the platform’s most-watched action openings, and the pacing barely lets up.

The Old Guard: Charlize Theron leads a slick, soulful immortal-mercenary saga that pairs comic-book energy with character stakes. Its staying power in Netflix’s global Top 10 cycles shows action can be smart and rewatchable.

The Gray Man: Operatic set pieces and a playful Gosling–Evans duel make this globe-trotting spy caper an easy Friday-night pick. It also set early engagement highs for Netflix’s blockbuster slate, per internal charts discussed by company execs.

Triple Frontier: A muscular heist thriller that doubles as a morality play, with an ensemble firing on all cylinders. It routinely pops up in recommendation data because it satisfies action fans and drama seekers alike.

International and indie standouts worth streaming now

The Platform: A Spanish social-horror breakout that climbed Netflix’s non-English Top 10 on release and became a word-of-mouth phenomenon. It’s blunt, brutal, and perfect when your group wants to argue about symbolism afterward.

Da 5 Bloods: Spike Lee’s Vietnam reckoning blends adventure, history, and grief with audacious style. Delroy Lindo’s performance is the sort that critics’ circles highlighted all season, and it’s only grown in stature.

Okja: Bong Joon Ho’s genre-bending fable remains one of the most inventive originals on the service—funny, political, and unexpectedly tender. It premiered in Cannes Competition and hasn’t lost an ounce of bite.

Beasts of No Nation: Cary Joji Fukunaga’s unflinching war drama introduced many viewers to Abraham Attah and won Idris Elba major awards recognition. It’s tough but essential.

Crowd-pleasers for a cozy Netflix movie night in

The Adam Project: A time-travel romp with heart that became one of Netflix’s most-watched English-language films in its release window, per the company’s engagement reports. It hits the sweet spot for families with teens.

Enola Holmes: Millie Bobby Brown’s fizzy spin on the Holmes universe is breezy, clever, and rewatchable. Its sequel-friendly charm keeps it high in algorithmic recommendations for mystery and adventure fans.

Hustle: Adam Sandler’s basketball drama earns its feel-good ending with grounded performances and real NBA cameos. Sports-film agnostics end up loving it—always a strong sign in audience polling.

Nimona: A bold, stylish animated adventure that scored an Academy Award nomination and a passionate fanbase. It’s as witty as it is heartfelt, with visual energy to spare.

The Sea Beast: Big-hearted swashbuckling with world-class animation and a Best Animated Feature Oscar nomination. If you need something four-quadrant that doesn’t feel generic, this is it.

How we chose these Netflix movie picks and rankings

To surface movies you’ll actually finish, we cross-referenced Netflix Top 10 performance and the company’s published engagement reports with third-party demand signals from Nielsen’s streaming rankings, critics’ aggregates, awards results from the Academy and BAFTA, and ongoing chatter from film communities like Letterboxd. The result is a balanced slate—critically acclaimed, widely watched, and timely—so your next play hits the mark.