Amazon Spring Sale Highlights Five HSA/FSA Deals

Amazon’s Spring Sale isn’t just about gadgets and garden gear. This year, several steep discounts land squarely in the HSA and FSA eligible bucket, giving shoppers a chance to stack pre-tax savings on top of sale prices. We vetted five standout health devices currently marked HSA/FSA eligible on Amazon and explained why each one is worth a look.

Top HSA and FSA Eligible Spring Sale Picks

KardiaMobile Personal EKG Monitor for $99 (save $30). This FDA-cleared, single-lead electrocardiogram records a medical-grade EKG in 30 seconds and flags common rhythm issues like possible AFib. For people managing palpitations or under cardiology care, it’s a powerful pocket companion. The American Heart Association notes atrial fibrillation affects millions of U.S. adults, making at-home rhythm checks an increasingly practical tool. The roughly 23% discount sweetens an already smart HSA/FSA-eligible buy. Withings Smart Scale for $90 (save $40). Beyond weight, compatible Withings models track body composition metrics such as body fat and muscle mass and sync to popular health apps. The brand’s scales are frequently listed as HSA/FSA eligible on Amazon, reflecting their use in ongoing health monitoring and weight-management programs. At about 31% off, it’s a compelling upgrade for anyone who wants medically oriented trend data rather than once-a-week snapshots. Zima Dental Pod Ultrasonic Cleaner for $85 (save $15). If you wear aligners, retainers, night guards, or mouthguards, this countertop ultrasonic cleaner offers a deeper clean than tablets alone by using high-frequency vibrations to dislodge buildup. The American Dental Association underscores the importance of keeping oral appliances free from debris and bacteria. With HSA/FSA eligibility and a 15% markdown, it’s a practical add-on for daily dental hygiene. No-Touch Thermometer for $17 (save $13). A contactless infrared thermometer offers fast, hygienic readings for households and caregivers. The FDA recognizes infrared thermometers as medical devices, and they’re commonly covered under HSA/FSA. At roughly 43% off, this is a low-cost essential that belongs in every medicine cabinet, especially for families managing childcare, eldercare, or recurring fevers. Renpho Smart Scale for $130 (save $40). Known for user-friendly apps and multi-user profiles, eligible Renpho models provide expanded metrics that help users follow physician-guided fitness or weight-loss plans. With an estimated 24% savings, this scale delivers consistent tracking that can complement nutrition counseling or chronic condition management.

Sale prices and model availability can shift quickly, and eligibility is item-specific. Look for Amazon’s HSA/FSA tag on the product page before checkout, and confirm plan coverage when in doubt.

How HSA and FSA Payments Work on Amazon Purchases

You can add an HSA or FSA card to Your Payments in your Amazon account and pay directly at checkout on eligible products. If you prefer to use another card and seek reimbursement later, download your order invoice from Your Orders and submit it to your plan administrator as required.

Eligibility is governed by IRS rules for qualified medical expenses, summarized in IRS Publication 502. Many diagnostic and monitoring tools qualify, and policy updates in recent years expanded coverage for certain over-the-counter categories. Still, plan administrators may interpret gray areas differently, so saving itemized receipts is essential.

Eligibility Fine Print You Should Know Before Buying

“HSA/FSA eligible” labels on retail pages are helpful, but they’re not a substitute for plan approval. Some items may require a Letter of Medical Necessity from a clinician, and eligibility can vary by model or feature set. If a product is sold by a third-party marketplace seller, double-check the listing details, invoice format, and return policy to avoid reimbursement hiccups.

For scales and wearables in particular, eligibility often hinges on use for a documented health condition or physician-directed program. When in doubt, ask your benefits provider which models or features qualify and what documentation they expect.

Why These Deals Can Multiply Your Savings

Using pre-tax HSA or FSA dollars on discounted items effectively compounds your savings. Industry research from Devenir shows HSA accounts number in the tens of millions, with assets exceeding $100 billion—evidence that more Americans are leveraging these accounts for everyday healthcare needs. When a device you truly use is both on sale and eligible, you’re trimming the sticker price and your taxable income.

If any of these five devices fill a real gap in your health toolkit—heart rhythm checks, temperature monitoring, appliance hygiene, or precise body metrics—now is a smart moment to act. Confirm eligibility on the product page, keep your receipt, and coordinate with your plan for seamless reimbursement if you don’t pay directly with your HSA/FSA card.