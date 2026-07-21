7 Azure Backup Solutions Compared: Which One Fits Your Estate?

“Can you restore just the payroll table from last Tuesday?”

I’ve watched that question stop a room. The team had backups of everything: nightly snapshots, geo-redundant copies, retention policies going back years. Pulling one table out of any of it meant standing up a full database restore first.

If you’re evaluating Azure backup solutions in 2026, that’s the scenario to shop against. The market splits into three camps: Microsoft’s native tooling, enterprise platforms that grew up in the data center, and cloud-native newcomers like Eon that treat backups as something you can actually work with.

Here’s how seven of them stack up, and how to pick between them.

Three questions did the sorting.

How small a thing can you restore, and how fast? What does retention cost once your estate crosses a few hundred terabytes? And if ransomware hits your production credentials, can it reach your backups too?

Datasheets gloss over all three, so this comparison leans on the architecture underneath each tool.

1. Eon

Eon is a cloud-native backup platform built by the founders of CloudEndure, the team that later created AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery. It connects to your cloud estate agentlessly with read-only access, discovers and classifies resources on its own, and stores backups in logically air-gapped, immutable vaults.

The standout capability is granular restore. You can pull a single file, record, or database table out of a backup without rehydrating the environment around it, which turns the payroll-table scenario from a project into a task.

Backup data also stays queryable, so teams can search across snapshots or feed protected data into analytics without a full restore. Customers report storage savings of 30 to 50 percent compared with holding the same retention in native cloud tiers.

Where it fits: cloud-first enterprises running hundreds of terabytes to multiple petabytes across subscriptions, especially teams tired of paying native retention prices for data they can’t open.

Watch out for: it’s cloud-only by design. If a big slice of your estate still runs on-prem, you’ll need something from the enterprise camp below instead, or alongside.

2. Azure Backup

Azure Backup is Microsoft’s built-in service, and it deserves the default-choice status it enjoys. Coverage spans Azure VMs, managed disks, Azure Files, SQL Server and SAP HANA in VMs, and Blob storage, with soft delete and immutable vaults for tamper protection.

The limits are architectural. Restores are organized around recovery points per resource, so getting one item back usually means restoring the whole point and digging. Costs also climb steeply once long retention meets a large estate.

Where it fits: any Azure environment as the starting layer, and often the complete answer for smaller, single-subscription footprints.

Watch out for: cross-subscription visibility gets patchy at scale, even with Backup Center consolidating dashboards.

3. Veeam

Veeam earned its install base by making backup dependable for virtualized data centers, and Veeam Backup for Microsoft Azure extends that to cloud workloads. Recovery options are mature and the operator community is enormous, which counts for a lot at 3 a.m.

You run the infrastructure yourself, though. Backup servers, proxies, and repositories are yours to size, patch, and scale, and the operational bill grows with every cloud account you add.

Where it fits: hybrid estates where VMware or Hyper-V still carries serious weight next to Azure.

Watch out for: cloud-side capabilities trail the on-prem feature set, and licensing across hybrid setups takes real attention.

4. Rubrik

Rubrik has repositioned around cyber resilience, and the security depth is real: immutability by default, anomaly detection, sensitive-data discovery, and tooling to rehearse ransomware recovery before you need it.

That focus comes at premium pricing, and the platform’s appliance heritage still shows in how it’s deployed and operated.

Where it fits: regulated, security-driven enterprises where the board asks about ransomware by name.

Watch out for: you’re paying for the security suite whether or not you use all of it, which stings for teams that mainly need fast, cheap restore.

5. Cohesity

Cohesity consolidates backup, file services, and data management on one scale-out platform, and the merger with Veritas created one of the broadest portfolios in the market. For sprawling mixed estates, that consolidation cuts real vendor count.

Breadth has a price. Sizing, upgrades, and administration are substantial, and the platform makes most sense when you use several of its capabilities at once.

Where it fits: large enterprises that want one data-management layer across on-prem and cloud.

Watch out for: if you only need Azure backup, you’re buying a lot of platform to get it.

6. Commvault

Commvault covers about the widest range of workloads in the industry, from mainframe-adjacent systems to SaaS apps, with Metallic as its cloud-delivered option. If something in your estate is unusual, Commvault probably backs it up.

The flip side is configuration depth. Administrators tend to specialize in it, and that expertise becomes its own dependency.

Where it fits: complex enterprises with legacy workloads nothing else touches.

Watch out for: licensing takes negotiation, and the learning curve is measured in months.

7. Druva

Druva runs entirely as SaaS, so there’s no backup infrastructure to deploy or maintain, and pricing follows consumed storage. For endpoints and SaaS application data it’s one of the cleanest options going.

Azure IaaS depth is the tradeoff. For heavy VM, disk, and database estates, its coverage runs lighter than the infrastructure-first platforms above.

Where it fits: distributed organizations prioritizing simplicity and endpoint or SaaS data protection.

Watch out for: consumption pricing needs monitoring once data volumes grow.

Three questions that make the choice for you

Skip the feature matrix and ask these instead.

Where does your data live today? Mostly Azure-native points you toward Azure Backup plus a cloud-native layer. Heavy on-prem gravity points to Veeam, Cohesity, or Commvault.

What’s the smallest thing you’ll need back in a hurry? If the answer is a table, a record, or one config file, weight granular restore heavily. Full-VM recovery is table stakes; item-level recovery is where tools separate.

Who runs the backup system? If nobody wants that job, SaaS-delivered options and agentless cloud-native platforms remove it from the org chart entirely.

Frequently asked questions

Do I still need a third-party tool if I use Azure Backup? For small estates, often no. Teams add a dedicated platform when retention costs spike, restores get slow, or auditors ask for provable immutability across every subscription.

Which Azure backup solution is best against ransomware? Look for immutable, logically air-gapped copies that production credentials can’t modify, plus anomaly detection. Rubrik and cloud-native platforms both lead here; native immutable vaults cover the basics.

How much should Azure backup cost? Retention drives the bill more than backup frequency does. Efficient platforms cut storage costs 30 to 50 percent versus native tiers at equivalent retention, so model your real data growth before signing anything.

Can backup data do anything besides sit there? Increasingly, yes. Newer platforms keep backups searchable and queryable, which turns compliance checks and data pulls from restore projects into queries.

Before you shortlist anything

Book a restore drill this quarter. Pick one awkward, specific thing: a single table, a deleted mailbox item, a config file from three weeks ago, and time how long your current setup takes to hand it back.

That number will tell you more than any vendor demo. The tools above just determine whether it’s a number you can live with.