What Is Etsy? A Complete Guide to the World’s Leading Handmade Marketplace in 2026

Etsy has become a household name for anyone searching for handmade goods, vintage treasures, or personalized gifts. Since its founding in 2005, the company has grown from a small Brooklyn-based startup into a global e-commerce powerhouse that connects millions of independent sellers with buyers who value uniqueness over mass production. This article explores what Etsy is, how it works, its business model, current performance, and why Etsy is to hold a special place in the online shopping world.

What Is Etsy and How Does It Work?

Etsy is an online marketplace that specializes in handmade, vintage, and craft items. Unlike Amazon or Walmart, which primarily sell mass-produced goods, Etsy’s entire identity is built around individuality. Sellers open their own virtual storefronts, called “shops,” where they list products ranging from custom jewelry and home décor to digital downloads and craft supplies.

Buyers browse Etsy much like they would any other e-commerce site, but the experience is intentionally curated toward discovery. The platform’s search and recommendation algorithms are designed to surface distinctive, often one-of-a-kind items that shoppers are unlikely to find on bigger retail platforms. This differentiation is central to Etsy’s brand promise and remains one of its biggest competitive advantages.

A Brief History of Etsy

Etsy was founded in 2005 by Rob Kalin, Chris Maguire, and Haim Schoppik as a platform for independent crafters to sell their work online. The company went public in 2015, and over the following decade it expanded well beyond its original craft-focused roots, acquiring platforms like Reverb (musical instruments) and Depop (resale fashion) to diversify its portfolio.

More recently, Etsy has refocused its strategy on its core marketplace. As part of that shift, the company has been in the process of selling Depop to eBay, allowing management to concentrate resources on strengthening the primary Etsy platform rather than managing a sprawling group of separate marketplaces.

Etsy’s Business Model: How the Company Makes Money

Etsy generates revenue primarily through fees charged to sellers rather than buyers. The core fee structure includes:

Listing fees — Sellers pay $0.20 to list an item, and listings renew automatically every four months or when an item sells.

— Sellers pay $0.20 to list an item, and listings renew automatically every four months or when an item sells. Transaction fees — Etsy charges a 6.5% fee on the sale price of each item, including shipping costs.

— Etsy charges a 6.5% fee on the sale price of each item, including shipping costs. Payment processing fees — Sellers using Etsy Payments typically pay around 3% plus $0.25 per transaction.

— Sellers using Etsy Payments typically pay around 3% plus $0.25 per transaction. Optional advertising — Etsy Ads allow sellers to pay for increased visibility within search results, contributing an additional revenue stream.

When combined, these various fees give Etsy an effective take rate of roughly 21.4% of a seller’s total sales, which is significant compared to some other marketplaces but is often justified by sellers due to Etsy’s built-in traffic and buyer trust.

Who Sells on Etsy?

One of the most distinctive aspects of Etsy’s seller base is how small-scale and personal it remains, even at global scale.Roughly 97% of Etsy shops are home-based, and 82% are run by a single person. The seller community skews heavily female, at about 80%, and the majority — around 79% — treat their shop as an actual business rather than a hobby.

For many sellers, Etsy is more than a side project. Etsy income supports household spending for 44% of sellers, is the sole occupation for 34%, and about 25% of sellers live in rural areas, where Etsy can offer income opportunities that might otherwise be limited by geography.

What Do People Buy on Etsy?

Etsy shoppers gravitate toward categories that emphasize craftsmanship, personalization, and nostalgia. Home & Living was the best-selling category in 2025, generating about $3.5 billion in GMS and growing 15% year-over-year. Jewelry, accessories, and custom or made-to-order items also remain consistently popular, particularly around gifting occasions like holidays, weddings, and birthdays.

Buyer sentiment data underscores why shoppers keep coming back. Surveys have found that a large majority of Etsy buyers report the platform offers items they simply cannot find elsewhere, and many say shopping on Etsy allows them to directly support small, independent businesses rather than large corporations.

Etsy’s Investment in AI and Personalization

Like much of the e-commerce industry, Etsy has leaned heavily into artificial intelligence to improve the shopping experience. The company has invested substantially in AI-driven search relevancy, personalized product recommendations, and seller tools that help creators write better listings and optimize their shops for discovery.

One notable innovation is “Gift Mode,” an AI-powered feature that curates gift suggestions based on a recipient’s interests and personality. This feature has proven to be a meaningful growth driver, generating substantial gross merchandise sales in a relatively short time since launch. Etsy’s continued investment in personalization and mobile experience improvements reflects a broader strategy to keep the platform competitive against larger, better-funded rivals.

Competitive Landscape: Who Is Etsy Up Against?

Etsy operates in an increasingly crowded e-commerce environment. Major competitive pressures include ultra-low-cost marketplaces like Temu and Shein, which appeal to price-sensitive shoppers, as well as Amazon Handmade, which leverages Amazon’s massive logistics network to compete directly in the handmade goods space. Faire, a wholesale marketplace, also competes for makers looking to sell in bulk to retailers.

To defend its position, Etsy has introduced measures such as Purchase Protection guarantees for buyers and stricter enforcement of policies against sellers who violate its handmade and vintage authenticity standards. These efforts aim to preserve the trust and uniqueness that differentiate Etsy from mass-market alternatives, particularly as concerns grow industry-wide about AI-generated products blurring the line between handmade and machine-made goods.

Why Etsy Still Matters in E-Commerce

Despite facing real competitive headwinds, Etsy occupies a niche that larger platforms have struggled to replicate: a marketplace built around individuality, craftsmanship, and human connection between buyer and maker. For millions of small business owners, Etsy remains an accessible entry point into e-commerce, requiring minimal upfront investment compared to building an independent online store.

For buyers, Etsy continues to serve as a go-to destination when a generic, mass-produced product simply won’t do — whether that’s a custom engraved gift, a vintage collectible, or a piece of art from an independent creator. As Etsy continues investing in AI, mobile optimization, and personalization, it appears positioned to keep defending its niche even as competition intensifies across the broader online retail landscape.

Final Thoughts

Etsy’s story is a reminder that in an e-commerce world increasingly dominated by scale and speed, there remains significant demand for products with personality, history, and a human touch. With millions of active sellers, steady revenue growth heading into 2026, and continued investment in technology to support its community, Etsy has proven it can adapt without abandoning the values that made it a category leader in the first place. Whether you’re a maker looking to start a shop or a shopper searching for something truly one-of-a-kind, Etsy remains one of the most compelling destinations in online retail today.