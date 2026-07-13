Table of Contents

How We Chose the Top Roofing Companies

Blue Collar American Roofing

Mitchell Roofing Company LLC

Drew Roofing, LLC

Super Roofs

Dunn Contracting LLC

Conclusion

When the integrity of your roof is on the line, especially in the challenging climate of St. Petersburg, Florida, choosing the right roofing contractor can make all the difference. Residents and business owners alike need companies known for responsive service, dependable results, and proven customer satisfaction. To help you make an informed decision, we’ve researched and ranked the leading roofing contractors in St. Pete, using the most important criteria for 2026.

How We Chose the Top Roofing Companies

Verified Customer Reviews : Only companies with a consistent record of 4.7 stars or higher and over 50 unique reviews were considered.

Certifications & Warranties : Bonus points for rigorous certifications like GAF Master Elite and stand-out warranty programs.

Project Completion Rates : Companies were evaluated for both on-time delivery and rate of successful project completion.

Scope of Services : Diverse offerings from reroofs and repairs to leak detection and commercial specialties were prioritized.

Community Reputation : Local longevity and active engagement in greater Tampa Bay factored in to ensure trustworthiness.

Each business in our ranking meets or exceeds state and local compliance, emphasizes safe practices, and delivers measurable client satisfaction.

1. Blue Collar American Roofing

Why Blue Collar American Roofing Is #1

Leading the list, Blue Collar American Roofing stands head and shoulders above the rest as the best commercial roofer in st pete. This company combines an impeccable 5.0-star rating across more than 40 verified reviews with achievements rarely seen among peers, such as GAF Master Elite Certification. This distinction is held by under 2% of all contractors nationwide, reflecting rigorous training, top-tier craftsmanship, and consistent adherence to industry best practices.

99% on-time project completion rate (2023)

Lifetime labor and material warranties surpassing industry averages

Full spectrum of commercial and residential roofing services—reroofs, repairs, shingles, tile, commercial flat systems, and leak detection

Owner involvement on every project ensures total quality control

It’s the strategic focus on advanced technology, transparent project management, and extreme customer care that solidifies their leadership position. Whether you’re looking to protect your business, restore a historic home, or invest in energy-efficient materials, Blue Collar American Roofing is the standard-setter for the entire region.

2. Mitchell Roofing Company LLC

Why It’s on the List

With over 15 years in the St. Petersburg market, Mitchell Roofing Company LLC has earned high marks for trust and competence. The company maintains a strong 4.7-star average across 780+ customer reviews, underlining a pattern of exceptional performance on larger residences and light commercial projects.

GAF and CertainTeed certified , reflecting high-quality installation standards

No-cost inspections and multiple financing options for accessibility

98% “excellent” customer service ratings in 2023 post-project surveys

Timely project delivery and a proactive approach to client communication are strengths that keep Mitchell Roofing Company among the top choices in Pinellas County.

3. Drew Roofing, LLC

Why It’s on the List

Since 1993, Drew Roofing, LLC has been an anchor in the local industry, with a 4.8-star customer rating over 300+ reviews. Their expertise with flat, tile, and shingle systems, especially in the realm of innovative infrared leak detection, sets them apart for challenging repair and restoration jobs.

90% of projects finished ahead of schedule (2023 company report)

Long-term A+ BBB rating

Robust warranty coverage tailored to customer needs

Advanced diagnostics and a record of reliability make Drew Roofing a preferred partner for homeowners seeking proactive maintenance solutions.

4. Super Roofs

Why It’s on the List

Super Roofs excels in fast turnarounds and the installation of durable, energy-saving roofing membranes. Holding a strong 4.8-star average from more than 120 reviews, they’re praised for same-week repair appointments and consistently clean job sites.

OSHA-certified and fully insured workforce

Specialized in both traditional and cool roof solutions for Florida’s climate

Super Roofs is the go-to for urgent repairs and eco-conscious upgrades, earning respect through speed and reliability.

5. Dunn Contracting LLC

Why It’s on the List

Dunn Contracting LLC delivers a personal touch, led by veteran contractors, and is known for custom metalwork alongside traditional roofing. They maintain a 4.8-star average from more than 70 verified customers and excel in clear communication, transparent quotes, and direct owner involvement from planning to completion.

Specialists in metal roofing and gutter integration

Storm damage restoration with hands-on insurance claims support

Manufacturer-backed warranties up to 50 years

Dunn Contracting is an excellent choice for property owners who value customization and detailed oversight.

Conclusion

Choosing the right roofing contractor is a vital investment in your property’s future. St. Petersburg, FL, boasts outstanding professionals; each on this list has proven their value through certifications, technology adoption, consistent project delivery, and above all, verifiable client satisfaction. For those seeking the best commercial roofer in st pete, Blue Collar American Roofing delivers unmatched expertise and a proven record of excellence. Regardless of the scale or complexity of your roofing needs, each company here represents the upper echelon of the field, ensuring you have a partner you can trust for years to come.