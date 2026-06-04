The Advantages of Setting Up a Company in the Netherlands

If you were to choose a business destination that meets the location, legal flexibility, infrastructure, and taxation requirements, which one would it be? If you don’t have the answer to the question, we may have it: the Netherlands.

The Netherlands combines all the attributes above and some more, and below, you can discover what it offers if you decide to start a business there.

A location favouring trade and transportation

One of the main advantages, if not the most important, of setting up a business in the Netherlands is its geographical location, which has led to the development of the:

port of Rotterdam, which is the greatest in Europe,

Schiphol Airport, which is the 4th largest in the world for cargo transportation, and the second best in the world in terms of connections to all important countries on the globe.

But the maritime and air transportation systems are not the only ones developed in the Netherlands: the terrestrial ones – road and railway – are also some of the best in Europe.

So, if you decide to open a company in the Netherlands, you will have excellent access to a transportation system that enables you to trade anywhere in the world.

Legal flexibility in terms of business registration

You cannot really do much if you do not register or expand a business in the Netherlands if you want to take advantage of its transportation system. This is why the central authorities have carefully crafted the legislation, which enables:

full foreign ownership, no matter if you want to set up a small or large business;

the possibility to register a private company without an imposed minimum capital;

the option of expanding a company through a branch or subsidiary, based on your needs;

the possibility of accessing research and innovation grants, foreign employment benefits, and many other similar incentives.

Great infrastructure for business development

When discussing infrastructure for businesses in the Netherlands, it means quick and easy access with the authorities via the Internet: you can file tax returns online, you can obtain business licenses the same way, and even renew documents with a simple e-mail. Moreover, it is possible to even register a business remotely.

All these facilities mean one thing: you get more time for your business, for you, and your family and friends.

Tiered taxation system for companies

The Netherlands switched from a single tax rate to a two-tiered one several years ago. The reason: this way, it would favor the creation of small businesses, which are the backbone of major economies. Specifically, the first 200,000 euros in taxable income are subject to a 19% corporate tax, which is below the EU average, and 25.8% for profits above this amount. Moreover, if profits are qualified as research and development, additional tax cuts are available.

To conclude, this article covers only a few of the many advantages that the Netherlands offers as a business destination. If you want to really enjoy them, all you need to do is start your own company and discover the remaining ones.