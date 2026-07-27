7 Best Free QR Code Generators for Small Business, Ranked (2026)

Free means four different things in this market, and the difference decides which tool suits you. The QR Code Generator (TQRCG) ranks first because unlimited free static QR Codes plus 2 free dynamic QR Codes that never expire covers almost everything a small business prints, and nothing switches off if you stop using it. QR Code Prime is second on the cleanest free offer here, no watermark and no signup. QR Code Monkey is third and the one to use when a printer asks for a vector file. Further down, Bitly’s free plan will not let you change where a code points, and Adobe Express only makes static codes for web addresses, both of which are worth knowing before you start rather than after.

What does free actually mean on a QR Code generator?

Worth pinning down first, because the word is doing four separate jobs across these seven tools and they are not equivalent.

Free forever means the tool never asks for money and the code keeps working. Free tier means a permanent no-cost plan sitting under paid ones, which is the most common arrangement here. Free trial means a countdown, usually 7 or 14 days, after which you pay or the codes stop. And free generator means the code-making page costs nothing but tracking or editing needs an account.

That last distinction catches people out most. A tool can be genuinely free to make a code with and still leave you unable to change where that code points, which for a printed flyer is the whole reason you wanted a QR Code in the first place.

What is the difference between a static and a dynamic QR Code?

This is the one term worth understanding properly, because it decides whether a printing mistake costs you nothing or costs you a reprint.

A static QR Code has the destination written into the pattern itself. Nothing sits in the middle, so it needs no account, no subscription and no company to stay in business. It works forever and it cannot be changed. A dynamic QR Code stores a short redirect instead, so the printed pattern never changes while you point it wherever you like, and each scan gets counted on the way through.

For a small business the split is obvious once you list what you need. Your WiFi password, review link, phone number and address never change, so static is correct and free. Your current promotion, menu, booking page and seasonal offer all change, so those want dynamic. Mordor Intelligence attributes 64.92% of market revenue to dynamic codes in 2025.

Which seven generators are actually worth your time?

Ranked on how much a small business gets without paying. Pricing checked on 25 July 2026, so verify before committing to an annual plan.

1. The QR Code Generator (TQRCG)

Top of the list as the only tool here giving you both kinds of code free.

You get unlimited free static QR Codes plus 2 free dynamic QR Codes that never expire, on one account with 14 days of scan history and no credit card. Those two dynamic codes handle your promotion and your booking page, while the static ones cover WiFi, reviews and contact details.

Flex starts at $5 per month billed yearly for 5 dynamic QR Codes and reaches $10 per month billed yearly for 45, which also removes the ads, extends scan history to 60 days and drops the watermark.

Who it suits: any business that prints something. Customization is free, so your codes carry your colours, your logo in the middle and a frame that says what happens next. Two honest drawbacks. Free static downloads carry a watermark, and the 2 free dynamic codes show ads until you upgrade, so The QR Code Generator’s free plan is best treated as the place you start rather than the place you stay.

Pros

The only tool here offering unlimited free static and 2 free dynamic codes together

Free dynamic codes never expire and survive a downgrade or cancellation

Colours, logo embed and call-to-action frames all included at no cost

Cons

A watermark appears on free static downloads

The 2 free dynamic codes display advertising until you move to Flex

One user only on both free and Flex, so nobody else can log in and help

2. QR Code Prime

Second, and it wins the definitional argument outright: this is the only genuinely free-forever tool on the list.

There is no paid tier at all, so there is nothing to be upsold into. Unlimited static codes with no watermark ever, no account needed to make or download one, and static codes built inside your browser, which means the WiFi password you encode never reaches their servers. A free account adds 10 dynamic codes with 500 tracked scans a month.

There is no pricing to quote, because no paid plans exist. Colours, dot styles, logo embedding and brand presets are included.

Who it suits: anyone who needs a clean code in two minutes and does not want an account. Ten free dynamic codes is more than most paid entry tiers offer, which is remarkable. The honest caveats: 500 tracked scans a month is low if a code goes somewhere busy, there is no bulk creation, and QRCodePrime is run by a single independent developer with no published compliance certifications, which is worth knowing if you handle regulated data.

Pros

Genuinely free forever, with no paid tier and no watermark on anything

No account required at all to create and download a static code

10 free dynamic codes, more than most paid entry tiers include

Cons

Dynamic codes track only 500 scans a month

No bulk creation, so twenty codes means twenty separate jobs

One independent developer and no published compliance certifications

3. QR Code Monkey

Third, and the one to open when a print shop asks you for a file you have never heard of.

Completely free, no account, no signup, and the codes never expire and carry no scan limit. What sets it apart is the download formats: PNG, SVG, PDF and EPS, all free. A vector file is one that scales to any size without going blurry, which is what a printer needs for a banner or a vehicle wrap.

There are no paid tiers. The statistics and editability toggle on their page sends you to a separate paid product.

Who it suits: anyone ordering printed material rather than posting online. The customization is the deepest here, with colour gradients, custom corner shapes and a logo that can cover up to 30% of the code without breaking it. Two things to know: it only makes static codes, so nothing here can be repointed later, and the logo and design settings only carry into PNG and SVG files, not the PDF or EPS versions.

Pros

PNG, SVG, PDF and EPS downloads all free, which is what a printer will ask for

The deepest free design options here, including gradients and custom corner shapes

No account, no watermark, no expiry date and no scan limit

Cons

Static codes only, so a code can never be repointed after printing

Your logo and design carry into PNG and SVG but not into PDF or EPS

No dashboard, so codes you made last month are not stored anywhere

4. QRCodeChimp

Fourth on the strength of its free feature list, held back by a limit measured in scans rather than codes.

Free Forever gives unlimited static codes and 10 dynamic ones, with your logo, custom shapes, stickers and 3D styling included, plus passcode protection and two-factor authentication. The ceiling is 1,000 total scans a month across your whole account, and once you reach it scanning pauses until the month turns over.

Starter is $9.99 a month billed monthly or $6.99 a month paid yearly, lifting you to 50 codes and 10,000 scans. Pro is $19.99 monthly or $13.99 paid yearly for 300 codes, 150,000 scans and bulk upload.

Who it suits: a business with several codes and modest foot traffic. A thousand scans a month sounds like plenty until you put a code by a till in a shop that serves fifty people a day. Passcode protection is a genuinely unusual free feature, useful for a staff-only document. Note that dropping from a paid plan back to free pauses everything except your ten most recent dynamic codes.

Pros

10 free dynamic codes with logo, shape and sticker styling all included

The free plan includes passcode protection and two-factor login

Starter at $6.99 a month paid yearly removes the scan cap cheaply

Cons

Scanning pauses at 1,000 a month across the whole account, not per code

You cannot upload codes in batches until Pro

Downgrading pauses every dynamic code except your ten most recent

5. Hovercode

Fifth, and it makes one promise in writing that nobody else here makes.

The free plan is $0 a month with 3 dynamic codes held in total, unlimited static codes, unlimited scans, your logo on the code and three months of scan history. They state plainly that it is free forever rather than a trial, and that they serve no advertising when somebody scans.

Pro is $12 a month billed monthly or $120 a year billed annually for 100 codes held in total. Business is $39 a month or $390 a year for 600 codes a month plus a bulk generator.

Who it suits: a cautious business owner who wants a guarantee. They confirm in writing that your first three codes stay live even if you subscribe later and then cancel, which is the clause most tools quietly reverse. Unlimited scans on a free plan is the other quiet advantage. The catch is that Pro’s 100 codes is a lifetime total rather than a monthly allowance, so eventually you delete codes or pay more.

Pros

3 free dynamic codes that never expire, with no advertising on scan

Every tier, free included, carries uncapped scans and static codes

They put in writing that your first three codes outlive a cancellation

Cons

Pro’s 100 codes is a lifetime total that never resets on renewal

Batch generation is a Business feature at $39 a month or $390 a year

Neither the pricing nor the features page lists which file formats you get

6. Bitly

Sixth, and the reason is one row in their own comparison table that most write-ups skip.

The free plan is real and permanent rather than a trial, giving 2 QR Codes a month with unlimited scans, and PNG, JPEG and SVG downloads on every tier including free. But redirects are listed as unavailable on the free plan, and a redirect is what lets you change where a code points. So a free Bitly code behaves like a static one.

Core is $10 a month, billed annually only at $120 a year, for 5 codes and 5 redirects a month. Growth is $29 a month billed annually or $35 monthly. Premium reaches $199 a month billed annually.

Who it suits: a business already using Bitly for shortened links, where QR Codes are a bonus rather than the point. The free SVG download is genuinely useful and rare. But the monthly metering is the thing to understand: codes, redirects and bulk uploads all reset monthly rather than accumulating, and city-level and device data do not appear until Premium at $199 a month.

Pros

PNG, JPEG and SVG downloads on every tier, including the free one

Unlimited QR Code scans on all tiers, so a busy code never stops working

Scan history from 30 days on Core up to two years on Enterprise

Cons

Redirects are not on the free plan, so a free code cannot be repointed

Codes and redirects reset monthly rather than accumulating as a balance

City-level and device data wait until the $199 a month Premium tier

7. Adobe Express

Seventh, and worth knowing about for one narrow job it does better than anything else here.

Adobe markets its QR Code generator as free, and states explicitly that codes created with it never expire, unlike free tools that put a time limit on them. Downloads come as PNG, JPEG or PDF. Two limits are stated on their own page: the codes are static only, and they work for web addresses only, so a WiFi or contact-card code needs a different tool.

Adobe Express Free is US$0.00 with no credit card. Paid options exist around it at US$10.99 a month billed monthly for individuals, though which tier the QR tool needs is not clearly stated on their pricing comparison.

Who it suits: anyone who is already designing the flyer. The code lands inside a full design editor, so you can drop it straight into a poster or menu template and export something print-ready, which no dedicated QR tool matches. It is a design product, not a campaign tool. There is no scan tracking, and a static web-address-only code cannot be repointed.

Pros

The code sits inside a full design editor, so the flyer and the code happen together

Adobe states codes never expire, unlike free tools that impose time limits

PNG, JPEG and PDF downloads, with Adobe Express Free at US$0.00

Cons

Static codes only, so nothing can be repointed after you print it

Web addresses only, so WiFi and contact-card codes need another tool

No scan tracking of any kind, and which tier the tool requires is unclear

Are QR Codes safe to put on your shop window?

Reasonable question, and the honest answer is that the code is safe and the sticker on top of it might not be.

The risk is physical substitution. Somebody covers your code with their own, and scans go somewhere you did not choose. It is a real pattern rather than a theoretical one: Statista, citing TitanHQ, reported that nearly 21% of employees at global organisations experienced a QR Code phishing attack between February 2024 and February 2025. The defences are cheap. Print codes directly onto your signage instead of applying separate labels, and scan your own public codes once a week.

This matters more if the code touches money. Grand View Research valued the QR Code payment market at USD 12.54 billion in 2024 and USD 14.32 billion in 2025, forecasting USD 61.73 billion by 2033, so payment codes are increasingly common and increasingly worth tampering with. A payment code should never be a sticker you could peel off with a fingernail.

Where should a small business start?

Start with what you are printing. If it is one thing that never changes, a WiFi card or a review request, use QR Code Prime and be finished in two minutes with no account and no watermark. That is the correct answer and it costs nothing.

If you print anything that changes, and most businesses do, start on The QR Code Generator (TQRCG). Unlimited free static QR Codes cover the permanent things and the 2 free dynamic QR Codes cover your current offer, so one login handles both. When it goes to a printer, open QR Code Monkey for the vector file. Those three tools together cost nothing and cover almost every small business need on this page.

One closing note on why any of this is worth doing. EMARKETER’s February 2024 forecast put 38.0% of people in the US as scanning QR Codes at least once a year, which is more than 100 million people. You are not teaching your customers a new habit. You are just giving them somewhere to point it.