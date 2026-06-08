Norfolk is a city that, at its heart, understands that dogs aren’t just pets; they’re family. This value is reflected in businesses, communities, and spaces throughout Norfolk.

A quick stroll, and it won’t be long before you come across a spacious pet-friendly patio at a restaurant, a dedicated dog park, or even a cafe serving up pup-puccinos. Many of Norfolk’s beaches also welcome four-footers year-round.

However, to make the most of all that Norfolk has to offer, your pup needs to have the basics mastered. Most pet-friendly spaces in Norfolk still require dogs to be well-mannered and kept on a tight leash.

Fortunately for us pup parents, there are several dog training options in Norfolk VA. We’ll walk you through the various options below and finish off with some training tips.

Dog Training Norfolk VA: Available Options

The most popular training option in Norfolk VA is to hire a professional trainer. However, that isn’t your only route; you can also explore group classes, board and train, and online self-paced programs. Each is better suited to different needs and budgets.

Professional Trainer

A professional trainer will work with your dog on a one-on-one basis. They’ll get a strong sense of their body language, specific behavioral concerns, and individual needs, and adjust lessons and their approach accordingly.

A professional trainer is ideal for dogs who have more complex needs and would benefit from close supervision and guidance. Since professional trainers are often happy to travel to your home, they can also be good for reactive dogs who aren’t yet quite ready to be in busy, unfamiliar areas.

Dog trainers in Norfolk typically charge between $75 and $120 per session, so it can be costly. You may also need to cover their mileage fees if they have to travel some distance to get to you.

Professional trainers typically conduct sessions in person, as this allows them to work closely with your dog. However, some will be happy to conduct sessions remotely, particularly if you just need help with the basics and your dog’s needs aren’t overly complex.

Group Classes

Group training classes are held throughout Norfolk and are fantastic for socialization. They help your pup become accustomed to other dogs, people, and settings in a controlled, positive manner.

Group classes accommodate different ages, training goals, and experience levels. They are typically more affordable than one-on-one sessions, but be aware that you won’t get as much close supervision. There’s also less scheduling flexibility as classes are held at specific times.

Board and Train

Board and train is essentially a canine training boot camp. You drop your pup off at a dedicated facility, where they’ll undergo intense and rigorous training for a set period (usually two to six weeks). Board and train is the most hands-off training approach. It can be a good choice for those in Norfolk who do not have the time or means to train their dogs from scratch.

Board and train programs often include basic obedience, leash training, housetraining, and socialization. Many also include trick training and agility as fun bonuses.

Understandably, this intense training route comes at a hefty price. Most board and train programs in Norfolk cost between $1,500 and $6,000, with the exact price depending on the organization, length of stay, and curriculum, as well as your dog’s unique needs.

Online Training Program

A self-paced online training program can be a great option if you’re prepared to put in the effort. You can study the modules in your own time and from anywhere, making it ideal if you have a busy or unpredictable schedule.

Online courses are also considerably cheaper, and providers like Dog Academy even grant you lifetime access. This allows you to always refer back to the content if you ever need a quick refresher.

Dog Training Norfolk VA: Quick Tips

We won’t go into too much depth — your trainer or program will no doubt do that! — but we do want to share a few training tips to help you get started:

Use Positive Reinforcement: Rewards like treats, toys, and praise are fantastic motivators. Your dog will look forward to their training and be more inclined to listen to you.

Rewards like treats, toys, and praise are fantastic motivators. Your dog will look forward to their training and be more inclined to listen to you. Communicate Clearly: Ensure every member of your family uses the same commands to prevent confusion.

Ensure every member of your family uses the same commands to prevent confusion. Keep Sessions Short: Drawn-out training sessions will leave your dog bored and frustrated. Break them down into short sessions to help them stay engaged.

Drawn-out training sessions will leave your dog bored and frustrated. Break them down into short sessions to help them stay engaged. Introduce Distractions Gradually: This helps your pup learn to perform their commands reliably, no matter the environment or situation.

This helps your pup learn to perform their commands reliably, no matter the environment or situation. Be Patient: Don’t snap at your pup if they make a mistake; you’re likely pushing them too fast. Go back a step and build up slowly and at their pace.

Learn More About Dog Training Norfolk VA

Your pup deserves to enjoy life with you in Norfolk, and that starts with thorough training. If you’d like to learn more about the best local options, Dog Academy’s Norfolk VA dog training guide discusses them in greater detail. The guide even provides recommendations for the most experienced and reliable trainers in the city.