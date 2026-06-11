Before You Launch That AI Product, Read This First

There’s a lot of excitement right now around building AI-powered products. Understandably so. The technology has gotten genuinely useful in ways it wasn’t two or three years ago, and businesses that move early have a real opportunity to differentiate. But there’s a version of this story that ends badly, and it usually starts with a company underestimating what they’re actually getting into.

Launching an AI product is a different kind of undertaking than launching a regular software product. The gap between a working demo and a production-ready system is wider than most people expect.

The Cost Reality Is Uncomfortable for a Lot of Teams

Let’s just say it plainly. Development costs for AI apps tend to run higher than initial estimates, sometimes significantly. The model costs, the infrastructure, the iteration cycles required to get outputs to a quality level users will actually tolerate. It adds up faster than a typical software build.

Part of the problem is that AI development is less predictable. You can spec out a traditional feature and have a reasonable sense of how long it takes. With AI, you often don’t know how much prompt engineering, fine-tuning, or evaluation work is required until you’re already in it. Budgets that looked reasonable at the planning stage can look very different three months in.

This doesn’t mean the economics don’t work. They often do. It just means going in with honest numbers rather than optimistic ones.

Users Have Higher Expectations Than You Think

Here’s something that catches a lot of teams off guard. Users are increasingly familiar with AI products. They’ve used ChatGPT, they’ve used Copilot, they’ve used a dozen other tools. Their baseline for what “good” looks like is higher than it was even eighteen months ago.

An AI feature that mostly works, but occasionally produces something embarrassing or wrong, is going to get noticed. And in some cases, it’s going to get screenshot and shared. The bar for quality has moved, and a product that would have impressed people two years ago might just feel mediocre now.

This is worth sitting with before launch, not after.

The Monetization Layer Deserves More Thought Than It Gets

A lot of AI product launches treat pricing as an afterthought. The team focuses on building the thing, and the question of how to actually charge for it gets punted until closer to launch. That’s a mistake.

AI products often have usage-based cost structures underneath them. Every query, every generation, every API call has a cost attached to it. If your pricing model doesn’t reflect that reality, you can end up in a situation where heavy users are actively unprofitable. That’s a solvable problem, but it’s much easier to solve before you have customers than after.

This is part of why tools like Stigg have gotten traction with AI product teams. Managing entitlements, usage limits, and tiered access in a way that maps cleanly to underlying costs requires real infrastructure. Bolting it on after launch is possible but annoying. Building it in early means the pricing logic is actually connected to the economics of the product.

Data and Privacy Expectations Are Not Optional

Whatever your product does, users are going to have questions about what happens to their data. What gets stored, what gets used for training, who has access to it. These are legitimate questions and they deserve clear answers, not buried terms of service.

Businesses that handle this well, with transparent policies and actual controls for users, build more trust faster. The ones that treat it as a legal checkbox problem tend to find out later that it was actually a product problem.

Honestly, getting this right is just table stakes at this point.

The Iteration Cycle Is Longer Than Expected

Shipping an AI product is really just the beginning of the work. The model behavior in production is different from behavior in testing. Edge cases appear that nobody anticipated. User feedback surfaces problems that internal testing missed completely.

You’ll notice that the AI products people actually like went through a lot of quiet iteration after launch. The version users see now is often pretty different from what went out the door initially. That’s fine, that’s normal, but it requires organizational patience and a genuine commitment to keep improving the thing.

Teams that treat launch as the finish line tend to struggle. The ones treating it as the start of a longer process tend to build something worth keeping.