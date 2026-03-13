Steven Spielberg Says He Has Never Used AI In His Films

Steven Spielberg is drawing a clear line in Hollywood’s ongoing AI debate, telling an audience at the SXSW conference in Austin that he has never used artificial intelligence in any of his movies. The crowd reportedly erupted in applause as the filmmaker emphasized that while he supports technology in many fields, he rejects AI when it displaces human creativity. Even in television writers’ rooms, he said, there is no “empty chair with a laptop” doing the work of a writer.

The remarks land with unusual force because Spielberg is both a guardian of traditional authorship and one of cinema’s most accomplished technologists, a director who has repeatedly expanded what is possible on screen without surrendering authorship to the machine.

A High-Profile Rebuff As Hollywood Experiments With AI

Spielberg’s position contrasts with a broader industry tilt toward automation. Major platforms are piloting AI across the production pipeline, from script analysis and scheduling to localization and visual assets. Amazon has publicly discussed testing AI tools for film and TV workflows, and Netflix recently made headlines by acquiring Ben Affleck’s AI filmmaking company in a deal reportedly worth $600 million. Meanwhile, text-to-video research models have accelerated rapidly, pushing previsualization and synthetic footage closer to usable quality.

Corporate momentum is not confined to entertainment. Gartner forecasts that more than 80% of enterprises will use generative AI APIs or deploy generative AI–enabled applications by 2026. McKinsey estimates generative AI could add $2.6–$4.4 trillion in annual economic value across sectors, and PwC projects AI may contribute $15.7 trillion to global GDP by 2030. With that scale of investment and expectation, film and TV are feeling pressure to adopt—making Spielberg’s refusal a notable counterweight.

Creative Control and the Writers Room in Hollywood

Spielberg’s comments dovetail with the boundaries negotiated by creative guilds. The Writers Guild of America’s current contract bars studios from treating AI systems as “writers” and prevents AI from writing or rewriting credited material; human writers can choose to use AI with consent, but cannot be forced to, and AI-generated text cannot undermine credit or compensation. SAG-AFTRA secured consent and compensation protections for digital replicas, after concerns that background actors could be scanned and reused indefinitely.

These protections reflect a core question Spielberg put plainly: When does a tool become a replacement? Many writers use software for formatting, transcription, or research. Generative models, however, propose to originate story beats, dialogue, and character arcs—encroaching on the creative nucleus that guilds and auteurs alike view as fundamentally human.

A Technophile Who Stops Short of AI in Filmmaking

Spielberg’s stance is not a rejection of innovation. His filmography is a living history of cinematic R&D: the practical-meets-digital breakthroughs in Jurassic Park, the predictive interfaces and previsualization pipelines of Minority Report, and the performance-capture and virtual camera work of The Adventures of Tintin. Even A.I. Artificial Intelligence—his meditation on sentient machines—underscored his long-running interest in technology’s narrative and ethical contours.

The through line is authorship. He has repeatedly adopted new tools to serve performance, story, and emotion, rather than to automate them. That philosophy resonates with directors like Christopher Nolan and actors who have warned that AI’s shortcut culture risks flattening originality into a pastiche of what already exists.

Why Spielberg’s Position Matters Now for Hollywood

For resource-constrained indie filmmakers, AI startups promise faster storyboards, cheaper crowd scenes, and automated cleanup—a tempting proposition when budgets are tight. But cost savings can collide with legal and reputational risk. The U.S. Copyright Office maintains that works lacking human authorship do not qualify for copyright protection and is actively evaluating how AI-generated elements should be treated, a crucial consideration for distribution and insurance.

There is also the market signal. Awards bodies and festivals increasingly probe provenance, and audiences are developing a sharper ear for machine-written dialogue and a keener eye for uncanny visuals. Spielberg’s declaration reinforces the premium placed on demonstrable human craft at the very moment the industry is testing how far synthetic media can go without eroding trust.

The Takeaway: Human Craft Over Automation in Filmmaking

Spielberg’s message is simple and strategically timed: embrace technology that enhances craft, reject technology that replaces creators. As studios scale AI pilots and vendors pitch all-in-one “filmmaker in a box” solutions, his human-first blueprint offers a counterexample from a director whose innovations have repeatedly redefined cinema—without outsourcing the art.