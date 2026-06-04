How Can You Relocate to Italy?

Italy is, by definition, one of the most beautiful countries to live in Europe, not to go further and say in the world. Living there is for those who managed to move there a dream come true, and if you are also attracted to this idea, you should know that it is not difficult to relocate if you follow the correct steps. And the first one is to be well informed, so that you start with the right foot.

So, find out below how you can move to Italy based on your objectives and, why not, your finances.

Research the visa options you have at hand

It is useful to say that no matter the way you decide to move, you will need a residence permit for Italy, especially if you are a non-EU citizen. However, if you relocate from an EU state, you will also need to obtain residency, but the permanent one, which also comes with a physical ID card, provided you choose to settle here.

Returning to the visa options, the first aspect to consider is whether you aim to stay in Italy temporarily or permanently. As a non-EU citizen, you have the following options:

the work visa, which means you must first obtain employment with an Italian company;

the digital nomad visa, if you are lucky to be working remotely;

the elective residence visa, which is a great fit if you want to retire to Italy;

the investor visa, which requires disposing of a significant amount of money to put into a local business, for example.

Most temporary residence permits are issued for a maximum period of 2 years, which should suffice to help you decide if you want to settle in Italy.

Where do you begin?

This question often arises among non-EU citizens who have never left their countries, and the answer is with the Italian Embassy or Consulate in your home state or in the nearest country. There, you will apply for an entry visa, which will allow you to travel to Italy.

Make sure you provide the required documents, such as:

the valid passport;

the valid health insurance;

the papers attesting to the reason for relocation;

proof of having a local address in Italy;

a bank statement indicating you have funds to sustain your stay.

Steps to complete after arrival

After you arrive in Italy, there are a few more steps you need to go through before starting to enjoy your new life. Here they are:

register your presence in the country by going to the local town or city hall;

within 8 days from arrival, you must also apply for the residence card;

at last, apply for the Italian tax identification number, as you will need to enter contracts, register for social security, etc.

Permanent residency, anyone?

If you aim for permanent residency, you must live in Italy for 5 years, so do not forget to renew your temporary one in due time. The 5-year period applies to both non-EU and EU citizens, so if you are in the latter category, do not forget this step!

These are the main steps to consider if you want to relocate to Italy and start a new life or simply enjoy several years in one of the most desired vacation destinations in the world.